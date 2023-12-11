ADVERTISEMENT

One day, as I strolled through my city, I realized that I was completely surrounded by thousands of signatures. They were literally everywhere!

In my bureaucratic world of order and systems, the presence of purposeless signatures was deeply disturbing. That’s why I decided to help the authors of those signatures and give their work a true meaning!

In the last couple of months, I transformed countless graffiti tags into proclamations, loan agreements, job application letters, checks, signed apologies, and petitions.

Your support means the world to me! If you enjoy my work and would like to be a part of the "Office Street Art" journey, you can contribute through PayPal.

Explore the links below to learn more about the project and discover how you can make a difference. Thank you for being a part of this creative adventure!

More info: whitecollart.igorkupec.sk | buymeacoffee.com

#1

Street Art From The Office: Turning Graffiti Tags Into Real Signatures

