86 Tumblr Posts That Are So Random, Yet So Relatable
Tumblr has always been a quirky and unpredictable corner of the internet. While it's often celebrated for its offbeat humor and chaotic energy, it also houses some of the most wholesome and heartwarming content you’ll find online.
Today, we’ve put together a delightful collection of posts from the Tumblr Addicts Facebook page that might just warm your heart. From unexpected acts of kindness to uplifting conversations that restore faith in humanity, these posts serve as a reminder that the internet isn’t all bad. Keep reading for a feel-good dose of Tumblr magic that will leave you smiling!
This post may include affiliate links.
It might be hard to imagine a time when people lived without social media apps. But before Instagram, TikTok, or even Twitter became huge, there was Tumblr: A place where creativity, fandoms, and chaotic humor thrived. It was more than just a website, it is a cultural phenomenon that shaped the way people interacted online.
Tumblr is a microblogging platform that allows users to share photos, music, videos, links, GIFs, text, and so much more. It isn’t just about posting content, it is about expressing yourself in the most unique ways possible.
Unlike other platforms at the time, Tumblr gave users full control over their profiles. You could customize your theme, layout, colors, fonts, and even add music to your page. It wasn’t just a feed of posts, it was a digital scrapbook of your personality. Following others meant immersing yourself in their aesthetic, thoughts, and creative worlds, making every scroll an adventure.
This New York-based platform, a mix of microblogging and social networking, is the brainchild of David Karp and Marco Arment. Launched in 2007, it quickly gained popularity among artists, writers, and fandom communities. Its massive success led to a billion-dollar acquisition by Yahoo! in 2013.
I had a couple of Jehovah Witnesses who were super persistent at coming to my door over and over again, even though I tried nicely to tell them I wasn’t interested. Last visit, my kitty managed to slink past my legs to the front porch to check out the visitors directly. One of the ladies visibly recoiled, saying, “Oh! A black cat!” Strangely, they never came back to my door after that. I’d call THAT lucky!
At its peak, Tumblr was an absolute giant. As of July 2019, the platform had surpassed 472 million registered accounts. That’s almost half a billion users creating, sharing, and reshaping internet culture every single day. Whether it is meme trends, social movements, or deep-dive discussions on pop culture, Tumblr plays a role in it all.
So, who’s actually using Tumblr? While it has a diverse audience, it turns out that 61% of new Tumblr users are Gen Z. In fact, 48% of all active users also belong to Gen Z. This generation has embraced Tumblr as a space for self-expression, niche interests, and, of course, a treasure trove of aesthetic posts and nostalgic internet humor.
One thing Tumblr prides itself on is being a truly inclusive space. Their motto? “Tumblr is whatever you want it to be.” The Verge even describes it as a space where things happen that are utterly unique to any other social network.
If you’ve ever been part of a fandom, chances are you’ve come across Tumblr. According to Mashable, “Fandom’s homeland is Tumblr.” Whether it’s theories about your favorite TV show, deep-dive analyses of books, or endless GIF sets of beloved characters, Tumblr has been the place where fan communities thrive.
With its bizarre text posts, hilarious memes, and wholesome interactions, Tumblr has a way of making you laugh, think, and appreciate the randomness of online culture. Have you ever scrolled through a Tumblr page? Which of these posts gave you the biggest laugh?
You don’t let you baby on the couch🙁He’s not your baby then, he’s just a dog to you. How sad.