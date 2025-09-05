You Probably Think You’re Good At Science – This True-Or-False Quiz May Prove You Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

Think you’ve got science all figured out? Most people walk into this quiz feeling confident, only to leave questioning if they ever paid attention in class.

In Part 1, we tackled 50 true or false science facts to stimulate and prepare you for another round of trivia. From neurons, alloys, and uranium – to dry ice and diamonds, this new batch of 50 questions will catch you off guard.

Some answers will seem obvious… until they aren’t. You’ll either crush it like Einstein or crash and burn like a forgotten lab experiment.

Let’s find out which one you are!

