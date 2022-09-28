In this modern world, where the amount of fake news, alternative facts, scams, and quasi-claims seem to be off the charts, it’s easy to doubt things. But despite our suspicions, many of us still enjoy and seek out good "truth is stranger than fiction" stories. Because life is weird. Science is crazy. Evolution is wild. And there are so many staggering or downright surreal things happening right under our noses we don't even notice.

Chances are, you've stumbled upon at least one piece of trivia that is so weird, it sounds totally made up. And you’re definitely not the only one. There’s an entire thread on 'Ask Reddit' where this subject matter takes center stage. "What is a true fact that sounds fake?" asked user TheMemeing and inspired hundreds of members to share their intriguing tidbits of knowledge immediately.

From snails having 14,000 teeth to Mantis shrimp generating light, just because something sounds a little bogus, it doesn’t mean it’s not real. We've gathered some of the most illuminating responses from the thread, so continue scrolling! Although remember that a little healthy skepticism goes a long way, so put your thinking caps on and take everything you read online with a pinch of salt. Then upvote the facts that surprised you most, and be sure to share your own nuggets of information with us in the comments.

#1

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) The oldest hotel in the world is The Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan and has been in business since 705AD. The crazy thing is that it’s still a family business. For 52 generations

novaorld , Boltor Report

133 points
Nor Community Member
4 hours ago

This should be way at the top, for just awesomeness

28
28points
View more comments
#2

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Female dragonflies drop out the sky and pretend to be dead to avoid unwanted male advances.

SuvenPan , Stijn Dijkstra Report

107 points
Vanessa Schumacher
Vanessa Schumacher
Community Member
5 hours ago

Understandable

99
99points
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) In 1895 there were 2 cars out of the entire state of Ohio and they still managed to crash into each other

Infamous_fire94 , dan_jimeta01 Report

83 points
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited)

life finds a way, I guess??

23
23points
View more comments
#4

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Donald Trump was actually the US President at one time.

Zinger2020 , Shealah Craighead Report

82 points
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 hours ago

Say it ain't so!

25
25points
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) There are more slaves today than in any point in history

tranc3rooney , Rio Lecatompessy Report

79 points
POST
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited)

According to the Global Slavery Index, there are an estimated 50 million slaves in the world today. Nearly a quarter of enslaved individuals are children according to the International Labour Organization. Total annual revenues of traffickers were estimated in 2014 to over $150 billion ... For example, Nestle relies on child slavery in western Africa to produce chocolate and the US Supreme court rules they can't be sued. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57522186 ...

32
32points
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Oxford University predates the Aztec Empire by 3.5 centuries.

astrielx , Anna Kozlova Report

77 points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
5 hours ago

woahhhh

13
13points
View more comments
#7

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) There’s a penguin named Brigadier Sir Nils Olav III who is the ceremonial head of the Norwegian Royal Guard

Poorly-Drawn-Beagle , wikipedia Report

76 points
POST
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
5 hours ago

Impeccably dressed!

32
32points
View more comments
#8

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) The national animal of Scotland is the unicorn.

klakkrr , Paul Bill Report

65 points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
5 hours ago

And the Dragon is of Wales

22
22points
View more comments
#9

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Nestle intentionally created a famine by giving put free formula in African countries and pushed a campaign that said it was healthier than breast milk. Then when most of the population had converted and dwindled the number of mothers capable of nursing, they began charging exorbitant prices for formula. this caused thousands of children to starve to death and they got away with it.

CxT_The_Plague , Raúl Hernández González Report

63 points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 hours ago

Just one reason to boycott Nestle.

46
46points
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) People were on the moon before they put wheels on suitcases.

sheepywife , Pixabay Report

61 points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 hours ago

I am picturing Neil Armstrong awkwardly carrying a few suitcases onto the shuttle.

40
40points
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) In the Pompeii eruption, the extreme heat caused some victims' brain tissue to turn to glass.

0ddcharlie , wikipedia Report

61 points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
5 hours ago

Well then. That's a dark fact I'll be thinking about for a while now...

19
19points
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) The greenland shark, has a life expectancy of between 250-500 years. That means there could be a greenland shark swimming around, that swam the oceans when the Spanish conquistadors went to search Mexico for gold, which at that time, were inhabited by the Aztecs.

Eremitic23 , wikipedia Report

55 points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited)

I knew a guy who was bitten by a shark. He went to Oxford. So Oxford university predates the Aztecs, and a shark predates Oxford University students.

27
27points
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) The ancient Egyptian empire lasted more than 3000 years. It has been less time since the empire fell.

librician , Alex Azabache Report

54 points
POST
Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
5 hours ago

There were Egyptologists in Ancient Egypt. Yes, really. Tey restored older monuments and stuff.

34
34points
View more comments
#14

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Bananas are berries and strawberries aren't.

sushandeep , alleksana Report

53 points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
4 hours ago

TF... I think I've been lied to my whole life.... I think I need some time to think about this....

17
17points
View more comments
#15

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Johnny Cash was the first westerner to learn of Joseph Stalin’s death in 1953. He was a morse code operator at the time

gavh428 , CBS Television Report

53 points
POST
Alaskatgal
Alaskatgal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow, had no idea!

3
3points
#16

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Humans can smell geosmin (the chemical released when it rains or snows) at 5 parts per trillion. Which means that humans are 200,000 times more sensitive to smelling geosmin than sharks are at smelling blood.

spookyskelley , Andriyko Podilnyk Report

51 points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
5 hours ago

Isn't the smell after rain called petrichor....or something like that? Happy to be corrected if am mistaken.

18
18points
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) The Mantis shrimp punches so hard it generates light.

Angel_OfSolitude , Amber Wolfe Report

50 points
POST
Lee Macro
Lee Macro
Community Member
4 hours ago

HADOOOOKEN!!

27
27points
View more comments
#18

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) A fully loaded Amazon Kindle is a billionth of a billionth of a gram heavier than an empty one.

Aggravating_Speed665 , freestocks.org Report

48 points
POST
Delboy
Delboy
Community Member
4 hours ago

interesting, would love to know how

15
15points
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) The chainsaw was invented to aid in childbirth. It was used and invented in the 1700s to cut through the woman's pelvic bone before C-sections became the commonplace way to deliver babies.

YourMomSmokesMeth , Karolina Grabowska Report

46 points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
5 hours ago

Modern medicine is one of the most important advances in human history. (which makes it even dumber to act against it)

43
43points
View more comments
#20

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia is the fear of big words.

Kiabobiia , Thought Catalog Report

44 points
POST
Kay Yomi
Kay Yomi
Community Member
5 hours ago

The irony

33
33points
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Koalas are so dumb that they can't recognise a eucalyptus leaf if it isn't attached to a tree.

thedragoncompanion , Valeriia Miller Report

42 points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 hours ago

That is just what they want us to think.... And when we are least expecting it, Planet Of The Koalas!

31
31points
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Sharks existed before grass.

Yrrebnot , Tomáš Nožina Report

42 points
POST
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
5 hours ago

And before the rings of Saturn, apparently.

20
20points
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) From 1912 to 1948, the Olympics awarded official medals for painting, sculpture, architecture, literature and music, alongside those for the athletic competitions.

Lone_Wolf_888 , Dave Kim Report

41 points
POST
Trisec Tebeakesse
Trisec Tebeakesse
Community Member
4 hours ago

We should go back to this.

34
34points
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Hot water freezes faster than cold water. Mpemba effect. The guy who discovered it (in modern times, since Aristotle wrote about it) was ridiculed by everybody including his own teacher, but 6 years later the results were published and is considered fact.

BowDownToThor , Eva Bronzini Report

41 points
POST
James Heeley
James Heeley
Community Member
3 hours ago

Not strictly true, only works in very specific circumstances

14
14points
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Snails have 14,000 teeth and eat bones and meat not just vegetables.

Feathertail80 , PhotoMIX Company Report

40 points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 hours ago

Snail. The Horror movie.

29
29points
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Alligators will give manatees the right of way if they are swimming near each other

Duncan970 , Lia Schmidt Report

40 points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
4 hours ago

That's very polite of them

27
27points
#27

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Australia has the largest amount of wild camels in the world.

There are more pet tigers in Texas than there are in the wild of the entire planet.

Black---Sun , Frans van Heerden Report

40 points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited)

The one about Oz is understandable: we also have more sheep than people over here (3.3 sheep to every person- weird fact, right?), but the Texas one is slightly concerning...

21
21points
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) McDonalds feeds 1% of the world’s population daily.

UniquePotato , C. Cagnin Report

39points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
4 hours ago

For some reason I thought that percentage would be higher.

21
21points
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden were turned away from a German restaurant in 2011 since there were no free tables and they didn't have a reservation.

ronin668 Report

38points
POST
Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
5 hours ago

Meanwhile, influencers demand to eat for free.

31
31points
View more comments
#30

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Dinosaurs were around for so long that there were already dinosaur fossils while they were still alive.

Basically, as T-Rex was munching away on Triceratop steaks, Stegosaurus had already been dead and underground for millions of years by that point.

mjohnsimon , Narciso Arellano Report

37points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
4 hours ago

Earth's time scale is always mind blowing

28
28points
View more comments
#31

Placebo medicine is more effective if patient is told it's expensive.

capable_taco Report

36points
POST
Yubo
Yubo
Community Member
3 hours ago

I absolutely love the placebo effect! If it can decrease my pain, then give me another! It's a reminder that our brain is very powerful.

18
18points
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) The lighter was invented before matches.

Unhappy-Nail-9281 , Ricardo Liberato Report

34points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 hours ago

Was the heavier invented before or after the lighter?

28
28points
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) There’s a type of mold that, as a single celled organism, can move around by itself, learn, recognise colours and solve mazes. there are many species of slime mold that can come in all colours such as banana yellow, hazard-jacket orange and, fittingly, slime green.

WesternApplication76 , mountainamoeba Report

34points
POST
frog
frog
Community Member
3 hours ago

The mold is Physarum polycephalum (for those curious).

20
20points
View more comments
#34

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) More people drown in the desert than die of dehydration.

mitchade , Amine M'siouri Report

33points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
5 hours ago

Yes but heatstroke will kill you far quicker than dehydration too, which probably adds to that statistic. People who die in the desert die of heatstroke before dehydration can kill them.

15
15points
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Butterflies are fond of cow s**t, fresh blood, and corpses.

itsme_Imtheproblem , Pixabay Report

31points
POST
Karen Grant
Karen Grant
Community Member
5 hours ago

I have no right to judge the butterflies, but this is overwhelming. I thought they would love flowers and cotton candy.

23
23points
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

The creation of sticky notes was a result of glue that wasn’t sticky and deemed a failure( 3M)

The formula was put in the records as a failure and later a scientist found it to be useful to stick notes to his workbench.

Then we got sticky notes

SnooRadishes3472 Report

31points
POST
Erin Geiger
Erin Geiger
Community Member
4 hours ago

I thought it was Romy and Michelle?

21
21points
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

When Joe Biden was born, he was closer to Abraham Lincoln's presidency than his own.

JustAShi**yProducer Report

30points
POST
Waite Forit
Waite Forit
Community Member
2 hours ago

When Joe Biden was born, dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

8
8points
View more comments
#38

Cheetahs don't roar, they meow.

BeastAlpha07 Report

27points
POST
Pixie
Pixie
Community Member
5 hours ago

And purr

12
12points
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) The Michelin Star system was developed by Michelin tires.

Pasghetti_Western , Ye Massa Report

27points
POST
Elizabeth Elliot
Elizabeth Elliot
Community Member
5 hours ago

To encourage people to drive to the south of France and wear out their tyres. Seriously!

17
17points
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) The day Michael Jackson's hair caught fire while filming a Pepsi commercial was the exact middle of his life.

Born: August 29, 1958

(9,281 days)

Pepsi incident: January 27, 1984

(9,281 days)

Died: June 25, 2009

divshappyhour Report

26points
POST
Sheila Stamey
Sheila Stamey
Community Member
5 hours ago

I can hear some kid going, " he caught on fire doing a Pepsi commercial?" Yep. Thanks to fireworks plus hair products.

13
13points
View more comments
#41

The universe’s resources are finite and eventually the processes making new stars will be unable to continue. The universe will become a dark void intermittently filled with stellar bodies.

We live in a glorious time where we can see beautiful pictures of the stars and enjoy them from our backyards. Count yourself lucky.

That_Phony_King Report

25points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 hours ago

There is a hypothetical heat death where the Universe spreads so far, everything is so spread out, there is no longer any gravitational forces, no more energy, no more reactions, just space, at 0 degrees Kelvin.

9
9points
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Apple seeds contain a substance that releases cyanide into your bloodstream

rygad33 , Skylar Kang Report

25points
POST
Rob Chapman
Rob Chapman
Community Member
4 hours ago

Unrelated to apples, but the same applies to all seeds (pits) of the genus "prunus" (cherries, plums, peaches, almonds). The almond (specifically, the sweet almond), which contains minute traces of cyanide, is the only edible seed in the entire genus. The bitter almond, which looks virtually identical, is deadly. Eating 10 bitter almonds is lethal to a child.

6
6points
View More Replies... View more comments
#43

Volkswagens most sold product is a sausage.

V4cras Report

25points
POST
Bethan Coleman
Bethan Coleman
Community Member
5 hours ago

Hand made on site for their staff canteens.

12
12points
#44

We are closer to the last ever dinosaur than the last dinosaur was to the first ever dinosaur.

drax3012 Report

23points
POST
Navindu Wijewardena
Navindu Wijewardena
Community Member
43 minutes ago

whut

1
1point
View more comments
#45

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Cleopatra only had 2 pairs of great grandparents.

oy-cunt- , wikipedia Report

23points
POST
Szirra
Szirra
Community Member
4 hours ago

Which were also her grandparents in law.

14
14points
View more comments
#46

President Jimmy Carter is a badass who once dove Into an active nuclear reactor to prevent a meltdown.

Sleepdprived Report

21points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
4 hours ago

1952 NRX incident.

10
10points
View more comments
#47

Sharks who hang out on sandbars a lot can get a sun tan.

Ohhhhcanadada Report

21points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
4 hours ago

And they are drunk too. Hanging out in bars will do that.

24
24points
#48

Attila the Hun died from a nose bleed on his wedding night

dull_storyteller Report

20points
POST
Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Community Member
4 hours ago

He was punched by the mantis shrimp.

55
55points
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

A spider called the banana spider, can bite you and cause a painful Erection that last hours

Muted_Ad5364 Report

20points
POST
Christos Arvanitis
Christos Arvanitis
Community Member
3 hours ago

Is that a banana spider or are you just happy to see me?

15
15points
View more comments
#50

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) Betty White (1922) is older than packaged sliced bread (1928 in the USA and 1937 in the UK).

martusfine , wikipedia Report

18points
POST
Dave Van Beurden
Dave Van Beurden
Community Member
5 hours ago

was older, surely

20
20points
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on the same day, the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence being signed. Both of their last words were along the lines of “My friend Adams/Jefferson still lives”. They shared almost the same last words but had no idea one of them were already dead.

BagelSteamer Report

18points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
5 hours ago

Adams was incorrect. Jefferson died first.

8
8points
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

Most common houseplants thrive on neglect.

Most people kill their house plants by paying too much attention to them, by overwatering them or over fertilizing them.

Dakens2021 Report

18points
POST
third molar
third molar
Community Member
3 hours ago

Neglected them for couple of weeks . This theory is not correct i am afraid :(

8
8points
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

Hillary Clinton won a Grammy.

Sablemint Report

17points
POST
Phoenix Connor
Phoenix Connor
Community Member
4 hours ago

Whaaaaaaaaaat

7
7points
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Pineapple actually tries to eat you while you eat it.

Bromelain extract is a mixture of protein-digesting (proteolytic) enzymes and several other substances in smaller quantities.

The burning you feel when eating pineapple is its liquids trying to digest you. That's also the reason for the lingering feeling after eating it.

InnerDevice8081 Report

16points
POST
PandaRave
PandaRave
Community Member
3 hours ago

It’s useless pineapple! Stop resisting the inevitable!

9
9points
View more comments
#55

Can you believe if a person who can completely see is blind almost 40 mins to an hour per day? This phenomenon is called Saccadic Masking and also known as (visual) Saccadic suppression. It is a visual illusion where the brain selectively blocks visual processing during our eye movements.

A saccade is a quick, simultaneous movement of both eyes between two or more phases of fixation points in the same direction. Humans become effectively blind during a saccade.

FarFromFaith33 Report

16points
POST
Injun Joe
Injun Joe
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Ok, explain the hearing part. Because a lot of people do not hear. Or listen.

0
0points
#56

Sharks are older than the rings of Saturn

Stunning-Metal-6159 Report

14points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 hours ago

What about the rings around Uranus?

7
7points
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

Breathing out one nostril at a time naturally.

uverfox Report

14points
POST
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
2 hours ago

Randomly decided to self-check this one while sitting here on the sofa... and it ended up sounding like I let out a big sigh. My APBT (American Pit Bull Terrier) - who I thought was "sleeping" on my lap - immediately let out a loud empathy sigh in response. While it may be entirely unrelated to this fact, it was definitely adorable.

5
5points
View More Replies... View more comments
#58

Argentina occupied California in 1818 for a week.

Tomatowithdepression Report

13points
POST
Kay Woodpecker
Kay Woodpecker
Community Member
3 hours ago

More details, please.🙏

6
6points
View more comments
#59

The last official execution by guillotine was 1977 September 10th at Baumetes Prison in Marseille, France.

PhesteringSoars Report

13points
POST
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
4 hours ago

And Christopher Lee witnessed it

9
9points
View More Replies... View more comments
#60

“Tiffany” is a name from the Middle Ages

olaolie Report

12points
POST
Yubo
Yubo
Community Member
3 hours ago

What about breakfast???

10
10points
View More Replies... View more comments
#61

Insurance companies most years pay out more dollars in claims and loss expenses than they collect in premium dollars. They make all their money by investing the premium dollars before they have to pay them out.

Edit: I’m talking about car and home insurance. Health insurance works differently and I never worked in that field so I don’t know.

scumbagstaceysEx Report

12points
POST
Rod
Rod
Community Member
1 hour ago

supermarkets work the same

0
0points
#62

Over 30 million people in china live in caves!

das_pineapple Report

12points
POST
Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
4 hours ago

And occasionally an earthquake happens like the one in Haiyuan in 1920 that killed more than 200,000.

7
7points
View more comments
#63

Nintendo was founded in 1889.

Tontonsb Report

11points
POST
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
4 hours ago (edited)

And used to sell hanafuda, Japanese playing cards, back then. https://www.wired.com/2010/09/0923nintendo-founded/

6
6points
View More Replies... View more comments
#64

-40 c is equal to -40 f

Unhappy-Grapefruit88 Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
5 hours ago

In the USA the Mortal Kombat character Sub Zero is called Sub Thirty Two.

15
15points
View More Replies... View more comments
#65

Cats can drink seawater

Tel-aran-rhiod Report

11points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
3 hours ago

Not infinitely however

4
4points
View more comments
#66

Dolphins and Whales evolved from land mammals.

MetaControl Report

11points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
4 hours ago

isn't that common knowledge?

4
4points
View More Replies... View more comments
#67

Killer Whales love Great White Shark liver. They are capable of extracting it with surgical precision, leaving the Great White to bleed out and die.

itsyobbiwonuseek Report

11points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
5 hours ago

It's not really surgical precision if the patient bleeds to death, is it?

9
9points
View More Replies... View more comments
#68

Shaving your cat in the summer heat is bad and can actually cause overheating.

Ouchyhurthurt Report

11points
POST
Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
4 hours ago

If you tried to shave my cat you'd die of overheating from trying to catch it.

17
17points
View More Replies... View more comments
#69

Abraham Lincoln died before the Samurai were abolished as a caste.

42mepey Report

10points
POST
James D
James D
Community Member
4 hours ago

Wasnt their some bizarre time period when the fax machine was invented aswell, so in theory a Samurai could have sent a fax to Abe Lincoln

11
11points
View More Replies... View more comments
#70

Snakes have necks and tails

Muted-Radish6071 Report

10points
POST
Rival Hydra
Rival Hydra
Community Member
3 hours ago

My sister loves reptiles she will love this

5
5points
#71

The role of John McClane in Die Hard was originally offered to Frank Sinatra.

vandyne Report

10points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
4 hours ago

Glad he didn't do it

8
8points
View More Replies... View more comments
#72

Both Stalin and Hitler were briefly in the same city as each other (Vienna) before they met (or knew about each other, at least).

askXmeXaboutX2006-7 Report

9points
POST
Jul Chv
Jul Chv
Community Member
4 hours ago

Freud was there too, if I recall it correctly. Few streets away.

6
6points
View More Replies... View more comments
#73

Solid matter is made up of mostly empty space.

Nbardo11 Report

9points
POST
Phandom Apostolis
Phandom Apostolis
Community Member
3 hours ago

I think Quantum physics say otherwise. The electrons occupy ALL the space between the nucleus and their orbit at the same time.

4
4points
View more comments
#74

"What Is A True Fact That Sounds Fake?" (77 Answers) For one hour every year a part of Oregon and Florida will have the same time of day

hunterlong12 , Arturo Anez Report

9points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
4 hours ago

Explanation: In fall, when the clocks are set back an hour, the switch happens at 2am. So at that time, when the part of Florida (like Pensacola) on Central time switches an hour back to 1am, but Oregon's part on Mountain time (like Ontario, OR) will not yet for another hour, the parts of those 2 states have indeed the same time.

14
14points
View More Replies... View more comments
#75

3 of my grandparents have the same birthday and two of them on the same year

Last-Invite-338 Report

8points
POST
Arliss Speace
Arliss Speace
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I've read that in a group of 30 people there is a fifty-fifty chance that 2 will have the same birthday.

0
0points
View more comments
#76

I once read that if you keep a goldfish in a dark room, it will eventually turn white.

Ok_Storage525 Report

8points
POST
Just Jeff
Just Jeff
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I've had a goldfish (original flavor) in my desk drawer for awhile. It's still mostly orange. Will update status next month.

2
2points
View more comments
#77

Salvador Dali was alive when the first Predator movie came out, so he might have watched it in the cinema

teachbirds2fly Report

8points
POST
Broad Panda
Broad Panda
Community Member
3 hours ago

Predator?

3
3points
View More Replies... View more comments

