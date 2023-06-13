Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
'Everwood' Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident
38points
Celebrities, Entertainment

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

American actor Treat Williams, the star of Deep Rising and Everwood, died at the age of 71 after a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday. The accident reportedly happened around 5pm on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, when a Honda SUV collided with the motorcycle while making a turn.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s longtime agent, Barry McPherson. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” he told People. His family issued a statement to Deadline, which reads in part, “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.”

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

Deep Rising and Everwood star Treat Williams dies at 71 in a motorcycle accident in Vermont

Image credits: Manchester VT. Fire Department

Image credits: Manchester VT. Fire Department

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

The actor has embodied numerous well-known characters over the years

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

Treat Williams with Chesapeake Shores co-stars, Barbara Niven and Jessica Sipos

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

Treat Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and two kids, son Gill and daughter Ellie

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: treat.williams2

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: wikipedia

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: wikipedia

People online expressed great sorrow and showed support for his family

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: BeschlossDC

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: SethAbramson

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: rebeccastaab1

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: donwinslow

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: J_aka_J

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: RealJamesWoods

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: McDowellMalc

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: ewtweetly

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: JustineBateman

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: davekarger

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Image credits: ThatDomOBrien

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Share your thoughts
Caroline Nagel
Caroline Nagel
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I first saw him in Hair. Loved him instantly! I wanted a boyfriend like him, I was 15 😊 This is such a great loss for his family and fans.

2
2points
reply
Briana Kessler
Briana Kessler
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How awful for his family. He seemed like a really genuinely good guy. I loved him in so many roles he played.

1
1point
reply
Dodo
Dodo
Community Member
48 minutes ago

OMG I loved Everwood. RIP Treat

OMG I loved Everwood. RIP Treat

1
1point
reply
