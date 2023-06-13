‘Everwood’ Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After A Fatal Motorcycle Accident

American actor Treat Williams, the star of Deep Rising and Everwood, died at the age of 71 after a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday. The accident reportedly happened around 5pm on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, when a Honda SUV collided with the motorcycle while making a turn.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s longtime agent, Barry McPherson. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” he told People. His family issued a statement to Deadline, which reads in part, “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.”

The actor has embodied numerous well-known characters over the years

Treat Williams with Chesapeake Shores co-stars, Barbara Niven and Jessica Sipos

Treat Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and two kids, son Gill and daughter Ellie

People online expressed great sorrow and showed support for his family

