Going on a long-awaited holiday is one of the greatest pleasures in life. Setting that sweet “out of office” automatic reply, packing the best outfits and splurging on a ridiculously overpriced airport sandwich – ah, nothing can ruin that. That is, until you step onto a plane and realize that you’ll be sitting next to a screaming child. Would you prefer to sit next to a pet instead? According to this recent survey, the majority of people would choose to fly next a pet rather than a child.

New survey shows that passengers prefer to travel next to a pet rather than a child

Image credits: utahdoodles

Flying can be a stressful experience. What if you accidentally packed something forbidden? What if you left your passport in the kitchen? Or, perhaps, you decided to watch Final Destination the night before. Either way, it is exhausting and all you want to do is kick back and relax with your favorite podcast while you fly to an exciting new destination. Everyone’s heart skips a beat when they see an unruly child boarding a plane, checking to ensure they’ve packed those noise-cancelling headphones.

It’s no wonder why people prefer sitting next to a pet rather than a child.

The latest survey, conducted by The Upgraded Points, shows that 57% of non-pet owners would prefer to sit next to a pet. There is a low chance that a dog or a cat would kick your seat or ask to see if you have any games on your phone while their mom is scrolling on her phone. Imagine finally getting on board after your flight has been delayed and seeing that you’re sitting next to a fluffy animal – now that would surely boost your serotonin levels.

34% of respondents expressed discomfort in sharing cabin space with furry companions. That is understandable – some people simply feel uncomfortable or even afraid of the animals. Others suffer from severe allergies and the idea of having swollen eyes and a runny nose for the duration of the flight is not fun.

57% of non-pet owners would choose to sit next to a dog or cat instead of an unruly child

Image credits: Athena (not an actual photo)

Image credits: ConvertKit

There are many horror stories of children causing havoc on planes so the survey results are not that surprising

Image credits: Jep Gambardella (not an actual photo)

Sharing a flight with a crying baby who possesses an amazing lung capacity is challenging, to say the least. However, it is important to recognize that it’s not their fault. They are just little humans, overwhelmed by the flying experience, dozens of strangers staring at them and an unexplainable pain in their little ears. It’s the ignorant parents who choose to ruin everyone’s day. They let their spawn “let it out” while they blissfully scroll on their phones, knowing that their kids are somebody else’s problem now.

It is unsurprising that airlines started offering “child-free” zones on their flights. For a little extra cash, you’re guaranteed peace and quiet in the company of the adults who, probably, won’t screech or kick your seat. However, you can never know – there are hundreds of horror stories floating around the internet.

As more and more people choose to travel with their pets, four-legged pals in the cabin soon will become a norm

Image credits: Egor Gordeev

Image credits: Hanson Lu (not an actual photo)

Many people regard their pets as children and take them everywhere they go. Cats and dogs have become more than companions who patiently await their owners’ return. Now they get to experience the world together, making everlasting memories. The world seems to be adapting to this new normal; more places are becoming pet-friendly, from cafes to stores. The travel industry has also changed; now every day you can see a dog on a train or a ferry, and even in the cabin of the plane.

A survey from September 2023 showed that a whopping 85% of the participants still experienced challenges when bringing their pets on trips. The majority of the airlines still require pets to travel in the cargo area which can be stressful and even dangerous. Luckily, more and more of them are offering an option to take pets in the cabin.

Despite the difficulties, people are still determined to take their pets on trips. 33% of pet owners would forfeit their dream destination in favor of a pet-friendly one. That is the right way to repay four-legged companions for their love and undying loyalty!

Pets have such a short life – they deserve a good vacation with their humans once in a while!

Image credits: Josh Rakower

Over 60% of owners are willing to splurge on accommodations that allow pets and have amenities for their comfort. If my dog had a job, we too would be able to stay at the luxurious places, but alas, he is unemployed.

Fortunately, booking a trip with your pet pal is easier than ever – there are plenty of services that allow you to find a cozy place to stay and talk about fun things to do with your dog in the area. Imagine chilling on the comfy hotel bed and sharing room service snacks with your dog.

If you’re unsure about your next destination, check out the pet-friendly city guides. The criteria include dog parks, beaches, public transport rules and places that allow dogs to visit. Although we firmly believe that everywhere will be plenty of people who would smile at your dog in any setting.

Traveling, be it next to a kid or a pet, is stressful. It is important to remain kind and understanding in any situation

Image credits: Ivan Shimko (not an actual photo)

At the end of the day, we are all people who are just trying to make their destination with our kids or pets in tow. It will be stressful, loud and your nostrils will dry out from the airplane air. Whilst we cannot control the situation, we can control our reaction. If you’re next to a screaming baby, smile at them – babies love smiling faces – and pop on those soundproof headphones you splurged on. It’s just a few hours and in most cases, parents will be grateful for your kindness. And if you’re travelling next to someone’s fur baby, ask them if you can pet their animal and drink in that wonderful feeling when the pet decides they like you and rubs their adorable face on you.

What do you think of this? Would you rather travel next to a pet or a child?

The overwhelming majority of people agreed with the results – they too would prefer to sit next to a cute pet