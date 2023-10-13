ADVERTISEMENT

Love it or hate it, going to stores is something we all need to do from time to time. Stores that welcome dogs can be a great help, both by preventing the necessity to leave your dog at home and making your shopping experience more enjoyable.

First things first, we would like to point out, that if you are considering bringing your dog along on your next shopping trip, there are a few things to consider.

The experience might be enjoyable for you, but are you sure that it will be for your dog too?

Image credits: Unsplash

It’s a good idea to take their character (and behavior) into account when thinking about whether taking your dog with you would be a good idea. Even in pet-friendly stores, dogs are expected to be well-behaved and on a leash. This also means, no barking, or accidents!

Make sure that your dog can abide by this, or else it could get pretty embarrassing, and lead to dogs no longer being welcome in that specific store.

Stores that allow dogs

Below, we’ve listed some well-known stores that allow dogs:

Please be aware that this list is for general use only. Before arriving at the store with your dog, call ahead or check, to be sure that you will be allowed to enter with your four-legged friend.

Not all stores welcome dogs, so it is better to check, whether it’s ok to take your dog along. Check with your closest store to avoid disappointment.

What we’re saying is, to make sure your local store is dog friendly, as not all stores nationwide welcome pet dogs. Pet policies can also vary from location to location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some stores may have specific rules regarding the possibility of dogs being allowed inside, for example, only being allowed in specific areas.

How do I know whether a store is dog-friendly?

Before you go to a store with your dog, it is good to check whether they are dog-friendly first. Keep your dog at your house, and check that it won’t cause any problems before you bring them.

Usually, dogs are welcome in shops that have a special sign or notice outside the door. If there is no notice, but you want to bring your pet, you can also ask an employee, preferably the store manager for further clarification.

Pet policies can be complicated, especially in places such as grocery stores or home improvement stores, so don’t be too disheartened if you learn that your dog isn’t allowed.

If there’s no sign, be sure to call ahead to see if they allow pets, or check with the store on their website. If you’ve tried everything and can’t find out if the store in question is pet-friendly, then it is better to leave your four-legged friend at home.

Be aware, that some stores will allow a service dog, but not a pet dog. This may seem strange, but it’s important to remember that service animals provide important assistance to their pet parents. Never lie about your dog, just to take your dog shopping, as this could result in repercussions.

The Americans with disabilities act recognizes leashed dogs to assist their pet parents in many stores across America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some shops such as hardware stores or grocery stores have strict no-pet policies for obvious reasons. This means that you can’t bring your dog because it may not be safe for them, or may pose a risk to the products sold there. The store you’ll be visiting will surely have a reason for their dog policies.

Another thing to consider is that, if the store in question is inside a mall, it is good to call ahead and ask if they allow pets before you arrive. Many malls differ on whether or not dogs are allowed inside.

How to bring a dog to a store

Image credits: Unsplash

When you’re sure that the store has a dog-friendly policy, then you’re good to go! All you need to make sure is that your dog is on their very best behavior and always on their leash.

This means, no barking, accidents and touching or taking items in the shop. If there is a risk that your pet will do one of these things, then it is best not to take them in the first place. Don’t forget, your dog is a guest in the shop!

Taking a poorly behaved dog into a shop is not a good idea, as it can spoil it for other pet parents in the case that the shop decides to change its policy. If your pet has a moment and causes a problem, it’s best to inform the shop assistant immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is important, as it makes sure that other people (particularly those who aren’t dog owners) will feel comfortable shopping. Leashed and friendly pups are unlikely to offend other customers, but don’t forget that not everyone is a dog lover!

If your dog is ready, enjoy the experience! Some stores like to take photos of dogs in their stores, and may even have dog treats or water available.

We also recommend bringing some treats of your own, to reward your pet for their perfect behavior when you’re done in the shop.

Another tip is that it’s probably best to take one of your well-behaved dogs at a time to the store. Two dogs can make matters a little more complicated!!

Pet supply stores

If you’re thinking about taking your pet to one of your local pet-friendly stores, you might want to think about taking them out for a trial run first. Many stores allow dogs, however, a good place to start is the top dog-friendly stores, pet supply stores!

In case you need some inspiration, we’ve listed some supply stores below:

Pet Valu

Woof Gang Bakery

Petsmart

Pet supermarket

Petco

Not only are dogs welcome in these stores, but these stores also often have dog treats in supply and water for your dog to quench its thirst.

Can I leave my dog in the car?

It’s important to never leave your dog alone in the car. If you get somewhere and find out that the store in question doesn’t allow dogs, then it’s important to take your four-legged friend back to your house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaving your dog in the car can be extremely stressful for your dog, and may even cause health problems. Every year, many dogs die from overheating in cars. Additionally, your dog is likely to feel very stressed when you aren’t there and may damage themselves or the car as a result.

Leaving dogs in cars is a very serious issue, and many people are strongly opposed to it, even breaking windows to rescue dogs from hot cars. No matter the weather, it’s never for fun for your pet to be left behind in the car. If you’re not able to take them out to join you, we recommend not taking them in the first place.

It’s better to be safe than sorry and take your pet home if you want to shop and they can’t join you. As we previously mentioned, if the store in question allows service animals, but doesn’t allow non-service animals, don’t be tempted to lie.

Can I bring a dog to Mall of America?

No, pets are not allowed in the mall of America. If you’re planning to visit, then leave your furry friend at home whilst you shop.

Are dogs allowed in Target or Walmart?

No, pet dogs are not allowed in Target or Walmart. These stores don’t allow pets but do allow dogs who are service animals.

What stores are dogs allowed in in Wisconsin?

Here is a list of dog-friendly stores in Wisconsin (source):

ADVERTISEMENT

T.J Maxx

Fleet Farm Howard

Brightonwoods Orchard

Antique Emporium

Deconstructio Inc

Trees Today Nursery

Mod Gen

Ross Dress for Less

Marshalls

Just Us

Lululemon

Equinox botanical boutiquw

The Home Depot

West Elm

Anthropologie

Garden of Eaton

The French Lily Boutique

Ken Marden’s Art Studio

Blain’s Farm & Gleet

Michaels

Petco

Theisen’s

Huggar Bugga

Cabela’s

Kitchen Ideas Center

The Shoe Box

Cedar Creek Winery

Bekah Kate’s

Kitx & Pfeil Ace Hardware

Creekside Valley Farm and Pumpkin Patch

The Shinery Moonshine House

Cork ‘n Bottle

Family Pet Food Center

Von Maur

Stein’s Garden & Home

Pet World Warehouse Outlet

Jung Garden Center

Joann Fabric and Crafts

The Corners of Brookfield

Outlets at the Dells

Always make sure your dog is on a leash and their best behavior, even when visiting dog-friendly stores. We recommend that you call your local store before visiting just to check. Don’t forget to bring some treats with you!

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed reading this article about whether your furry friend can shop with you and 30 stores that are pet friendly. Have you had an interesting experience shopping with your pet? Tell us about it in the comments below!