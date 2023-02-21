Transforming Titanic Characters Into Na’vi From Avatar
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is in theaters now and it is making a huge success. Also, another very famous movie - "Titanic" is back in theaters, celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Do you know what these two movies have in common? They are both directed by James Cameron.
Using Photoshop, I thought of turning some characters from Titanic into Na'vi beings from the movie Avatar. Here is what I came up with.
More info: Instagram
