"Avatar: The Way of Water" is in theaters now and it is making a huge success. Also, another very famous movie - "Titanic" is back in theaters, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Do you know what these two movies have in common? They are both directed by James Cameron.

Using Photoshop, I thought of turning some characters from Titanic into Na'vi beings from the movie Avatar. Here is what I came up with.

More info: Instagram

#1

The Movie Poster For "Titanic"

Alexandre Perez
#2

Leonardo Dicaprio As Jack Dawson

Alexandre Perez
#3

Kate Winslet As Rose Dewitt Bukater

Alexandre Perez
#4

Gloria Stuart As Rose Dawson Calvert

Alexandre Perez
#5

Billy Zane As Cal Hockley

Alexandre Perez
#6

David Warner As Spicer Lovejoy

Alexandre Perez
#7

Bernard Hill As Captain Edward Smith

Alexandre Perez
#8

Frances Fisher As Ruth Dewitt Bukater

Alexandre Perez
#9

Kathy Bates As Molly Brown

Alexandre Perez
#10

Alexandrea Owens As Cora Cartmell

Alexandre Perez
#11

Victor Garber As Thomas Andrews

Alexandre Perez
#12

Ioan Gruffudd As Oficial Harold Lowe

Alexandre Perez
#13

Celine Dion - The Singer Of The Successful Soundtrack: "My Heart Will Go On"

Alexandre Perez
#14

James Cameron - The Director Of The Two Films "Titanic" And "Avatar"

Alexandre Perez
#15

The Classic Scene: "I'm The King Of The World"

Alexandre Perez
#16

Jack And Rose

Alexandre Perez
