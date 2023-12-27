But something that many people have noticed is just how gosh-darn expensive things have gotten, from second-hand clothing to even regular fast food meals or just a cup of coffee in town. The r/AskReddit community shared what has completely shocked them in terms of prices, and we’ve collected their most relatable insights. Scroll down to read them.

The economy is in a truly bizarre place right now. Some countries are on the verge of a recession. Others may or may not have already gone through one and have rebounded , depending on what expert you ask. Inequality is deepening while shrinkflation is rearing its ugly head. And despite people grumbling about their expenses, not everyone is changing their spending habits. It’s a confusing time for all of us.

#1 Concert tickets. It’s gotten to be over $100 to sit on the grass, in August, in Houston.

#2 Movies at the theater. That ship has sailed for my family. Major movies now are at home within a few months. Even faster if they don't light up the box office. I chose to invest in a kick a*s home theater and I have zero regrets.

#3 I’m learning to cook again. Fast food and premade food is too expensive

#4 Just getting a drink at a bar.

#5 Second hand clothing stores. Some of the things in there I can buy for same price, if not less, for brand new!

#6 Starbucks. A medium soy latte costs 7$ now.

#7 I'm only just coming to terms with this, but potato chips

#8 Housing

#9 Restaurants. Recently went out to eat for the first time in a year and spent 100$ for 2 and it wasn’t very good. Felt guilty spending almost a days pay on one meal.

#10 Lyft / Uber aren’t nearly the deal they used to be.

#11 Candy bars



69 cents? I'll grab one from time to time. Full grown adult.



$2.69? Lol wut? That's like actual money. For a candy bar? How are they still in business?

#12 Fabric. When my daughter was little, I sewed clothes for her myself. Now, fabric is so expensive that it's just cheaper to buy the clothes already made.

#13 Groceries

#14 Netflix, Prime, all the streaming services are too much these days.

#15 Frozen dinners. The entire appeal of the product was that you could buy a meal for $2-3. Now that they are $10, you might as well just buy actual food for dinner.

#16 Delivered food - uber eats/door dash/grub hub... Who even uses them

#17 Fast food. It’s literally cheaper to go to my local burger joint and get a burger than it is to go to Wendy’s and the burger is outrageously better. Plus they have beer.

#18 Ikea furniture. IKEA particle board junk is now the same price as real furniture made from real wood.



Not only that, but there has also been a noticeable decline in quality. Greedflation and enshittification all in one.

#19 My sons' college tuition was 10 times what mine cost. I have a grandson coming up in a few years. Will it be 100 times more than mine?

#20 Jerky

#21 This may be a bit weird…I still buy it, but not as much as I used too…Gum. I used to buy 2 packs for $2.50 now it’s almost $4.50 for 1 pack.

#22 Childcare

#23 Retirement

#24 Brand new video games. I wait for a sale. I cannot pay 70 bucks for a base game.

#25 Replacing the windows for your house.



Obviously, if you need to replace one... you need to replace one. But there was once a time where replacing your windows for the energy savings over 15 years + increase in potential resale price was well worth it.



Now? You're looking at $20k-$30k for what? $20 a month savings in energy usage? In a market where there could be a body in the basement which the potential buyer would let you leave so long as they got the house?

#26 Grapes



I saw they were on ‘sale’ and at the till they were $10…for a bag of grapes…I said to the cashier, “please take them back. I can’t justify a half hour of work for a bag of freaking grapes”.

#27 tip culture, no way i have to tip on everything and be pressured too lmao

#28 Funyuns.



Those were my jam. We spent many a good time together. $5.49 for a 6oz bag though is criminal.



I could get almost 2 gallons of refined, dead dinosaur juice for that price.

#29 Disney tickets.

#30 F****n cereal man. Some grade A b******t

#31 Soda. I could buy a 12 pack for $2.50-3.00 back then. Now theyre $12+. Like f**k that s**t. I switched to drinking coffee mixed with chocolate milk now cause of it.

#32 Acrylic Nails. I miss having them but omg