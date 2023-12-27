ADVERTISEMENT

The economy is in a truly bizarre place right now. Some countries are on the verge of a recession. Others may or may not have already gone through one and have rebounded, depending on what expert you ask. Inequality is deepening while shrinkflation is rearing its ugly head. And despite people grumbling about their expenses, not everyone is changing their spending habits. It’s a confusing time for all of us.

But something that many people have noticed is just how gosh-darn expensive things have gotten, from second-hand clothing to even regular fast food meals or just a cup of coffee in town. The r/AskReddit community shared what has completely shocked them in terms of prices, and we’ve collected their most relatable insights. Scroll down to read them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Concert tickets. It’s gotten to be over $100 to sit on the grass, in August, in Houston.

Elren99 , Thibault Trillet (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
kb0569 avatar
Karl
Karl
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Blame streaming and “free music” courtesy of the internet. Bands can only make money from merch and touring now. I look at my concert ticket stubs for bands like Thin Lizzy (£4.25), Dr John (£3), Sabbath (£4) or even big ones like Pink Floyd (£13) and remember when gigs were affordable.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#2

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Movies at the theater. That ship has sailed for my family. Major movies now are at home within a few months. Even faster if they don't light up the box office. I chose to invest in a kick a*s home theater and I have zero regrets.

Mr402TheSouthSioux , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
heatherresatz avatar
Heather Evans
Heather Evans
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes!! You can pause it anytime and the snacks don't cost an arm and a leg!

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them I’m learning to cook again. Fast food and premade food is too expensive

LahngJahn69420 , Katerina Holmes (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
askrivan avatar
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fast food had three things going for it: it was fast, it was cheap, and it was kind of tasty in a greasy/salty way. This was the trade off for it being very bad for you and making you feel sick later. Now, it’s slow, it’s expensive, and though it’s still kind of tasty, it’s just not tasty enough to offset the other major pain points.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Feeling wealthy isn’t about any exact number in your bank account. Feeling wealthy comes down to how you manage your income, expenses, savings, and investments. If you’re taking care of your and your loved ones’ needs and have enough cash left over to indulge in travel, hobbies, and fun activities—you’re living the life.

On the flip side, no matter how much you earn, you’ll never feel like it’s enough if you’re in debt and dipping into your savings to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.
#4

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Just getting a drink at a bar.

Cbrt74088 , Anna Kapustina (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
askrivan avatar
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The price increase in bars has been exponential compared with the cost of alcohol at the store.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Second hand clothing stores. Some of the things in there I can buy for same price, if not less, for brand new!

tanser , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I pop into the Salvos (Salvation Army Store) for my work shirts. I'm a contractor and I do use boots, heavy duty shorts/trousers but my shirts get shabby real quick, so some $5 second hand ones are great.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Starbucks. A medium soy latte costs 7$ now.

Milkweedhugger , Dom J (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ehanjina avatar
Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t understand this obsession with Starbucks. They failed in Australia for a very good reason. It’s overpriced c**p.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

When it comes to spending money, you want to make sure that you’ve put together a budget and covered your core necessities (e.g. food, fuel, rent, clothing). Then, make sure that you’re thinking about the future and setting a certain portion of your cash aside either in your savings account, investing it, or a bit of both. Many personal finance experts call saving a portion of your paycheck “paying yourself first.”

However, just living off rice, beans, and tap water isn’t going to do wonders for your emotional and spiritual health. People need more than just survival. So even if you’re on a tight budget, set aside a small part of your wage to have some fun.
#7

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them I'm only just coming to terms with this, but potato chips

HadiyaZam , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weird enough our cinema started selling tickets for £5 after they were ~£13. Now the cinemas are much busier and as result they are selling a lot more popcorn and drinks. Probably taking more money than at higher price.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Housing

anon , Scott Webb (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Restaurants. Recently went out to eat for the first time in a year and spent 100$ for 2 and it wasn’t very good. Felt guilty spending almost a days pay on one meal.

allykat19 , Pixabay (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
jayhay4posh avatar
GoGoPDX
GoGoPDX
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why when going out, research is good. Look at reviews, ask friends and colleagues. Not only can you have a very good meal for $100, but you can also learn about places that are affordable and and have a great meal for $30.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Say, if you used to enjoy eating dinner downtown or grabbing a cup of coffee with a friend, do that from time to time. Or go see a movie at the (ridiculously overpriced) local cinema, treating yourself and your date to some popcorn. It’s the frequency of these activities that matters, not that we avoid them altogether. Otherwise, life is going to be very bland.

Of course, there are plenty of cheap and free ways to enjoy life, too. Learning to cook awesome meals at home is a ton of fun, improves your skills, and can really impress your social circle. Going for long hikes out in nature is a fine way to get fit and detach from all the tech in your life. It can be a good alternative to going to the gym if the membership costs have gone through the roof.
#10

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Lyft / Uber aren’t nearly the deal they used to be.

AceArtBox , Airam Dato-on (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Candy bars

69 cents? I'll grab one from time to time. Full grown adult.

$2.69? Lol wut? That's like actual money. For a candy bar? How are they still in business?

anon , Anthony Easton (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Fabric. When my daughter was little, I sewed clothes for her myself. Now, fabric is so expensive that it's just cheaper to buy the clothes already made.

Wise_Woman_Once_Said , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

At the end of the day, every tiny bit of additional income and every small saving quickly adds up. It’s up to you to decide what your priorities are going to be. If you’re a big fan of music, then naturally, you’ll still want to attend concerts. You’ll find ways to pay for those shockingly expensive tickets by cutting back in some areas of your life that you care less about. Like letting go of the half-dozen subscriptions you might have, slowly eating away at your bank balance.

Meanwhile, if you’re passionate about painting, traveling, or rebuilding that sweet 1967 Chevrolet Impala in your garage, you’ll find the budget for these things. You might have to reduce your expenses, but you’ll find that the cliche of skipping lattes at Starbucks can give your budget some additional flexibility.
#13

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Groceries

Zom3ieH8ter , Jack Sparrow (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
kb0569 avatar
Karl
Karl
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Food is cheaper now in real terms than 35 years ago before the budget supermarkets appeared.

Vote comment up
-3
-3points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Netflix, Prime, all the streaming services are too much these days.

runtoaforest , cottonbro studio (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Frozen dinners. The entire appeal of the product was that you could buy a meal for $2-3. Now that they are $10, you might as well just buy actual food for dinner.

twenty42 , Sarah Stierch (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
ehanjina avatar
Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OP nailed it when saying buying actual food instead of so much fat, additives, salt and the rest.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Delivered food - uber eats/door dash/grub hub... Who even uses them

foodie_geek , Norma Mortenson (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Fast food. It’s literally cheaper to go to my local burger joint and get a burger than it is to go to Wendy’s and the burger is outrageously better. Plus they have beer.

westerosi_wolfhunter , JJBers (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Ikea furniture. IKEA particle board junk is now the same price as real furniture made from real wood.

Not only that, but there has also been a noticeable decline in quality. Greedflation and enshittification all in one.

OutlyingPlasma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them My sons' college tuition was 10 times what mine cost. I have a grandson coming up in a few years. Will it be 100 times more than mine?

Queasy_Animator_8376 , Oladimeji Ajegbile (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Jerky

DJski119 , Arnold Gatilao (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jayhay4posh avatar
GoGoPDX
GoGoPDX
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Much cheaper to make at home! A basic smoker is very affordable. Go to the grocery store and look for reduced for quick sale steaks. Slice them, marinate them or put on a rub, then pop them in the smoker. Store in airtight containers and it lasts quite a whie.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

This may be a bit weird…I still buy it, but not as much as I used too…Gum. I used to buy 2 packs for $2.50 now it’s almost $4.50 for 1 pack.

Far_Mistake8233 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Childcare

Motor_Appearance_311 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Retirement

WestPastEast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i'm only living as long as I can afford it, then I'm shuffling off this mortal coil. i would not fair well over 60 and homeless.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Brand new video games. I wait for a sale. I cannot pay 70 bucks for a base game.

ironlocust79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jj_26 avatar
J J
J J
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate gaming going all digital. Kills the secondhand market for cheaper games. Or to buy a game and have to maintain a paid online account to use it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#25

33 Things That Have Gotten So Expensive, People Now Avoid Buying Them Replacing the windows for your house.

Obviously, if you need to replace one... you need to replace one. But there was once a time where replacing your windows for the energy savings over 15 years + increase in potential resale price was well worth it.

Now? You're looking at $20k-$30k for what? $20 a month savings in energy usage? In a market where there could be a body in the basement which the potential buyer would let you leave so long as they got the house?

TheTimeIsChow , mrwynd (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ceriseburns_1 avatar
SpaceFrog
SpaceFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Previous owners took the old 70s windows from the front of our house and put them in a new addition on the back and put in pop-in windows on the front. The sun beats down in the back and the HVAC isn't big enough to heat/cool the addition 🫠

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Grapes

I saw they were on ‘sale’ and at the till they were $10…for a bag of grapes…I said to the cashier, “please take them back. I can’t justify a half hour of work for a bag of freaking grapes”.

FunWelder1453 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

tip culture, no way i have to tip on everything and be pressured too lmao

jug-jug-jug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll tip servers because I know the way the wage system works here for hospitality, but I am NOT tipping folks I know already earn a decent wage and often more than I make.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Funyuns.

Those were my jam. We spent many a good time together. $5.49 for a 6oz bag though is criminal.

I could get almost 2 gallons of refined, dead dinosaur juice for that price.

ekimshaff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Disney tickets.

ahu747us Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

F****n cereal man. Some grade A b******t

TahminaZaeb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ceriseburns_1 avatar
SpaceFrog
SpaceFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's useless calories anyways, be thankful and make a better, cheaper breakfast.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Soda. I could buy a 12 pack for $2.50-3.00 back then. Now theyre $12+. Like f**k that s**t. I switched to drinking coffee mixed with chocolate milk now cause of it.

Known-Pop-8355 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ceriseburns_1 avatar
SpaceFrog
SpaceFrog
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get a CO2 tank and set-up. Way cheaper in the long run and less waste too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Acrylic Nails. I miss having them but omg

UrkelGru_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Anything that is pre-sliced/portioned/cut. It is like $8 for cut up cantaloupe where i live! I can get 3 cantaloupes and just cut them up in 5 minutes for the same price. Anything done for convenience in that way is out in our house!

lab0607 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ehanjina avatar
Dianellian
Dianellian
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are people so time short they can’t cut fruit? Then you also have the extra waste of a tray and cling wrap.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!