Toddler Found Covered In Blood After Influencer Famous For ‘How To Treat Women’ Content Slays Mom
Young woman with long dark hair, wearing makeup, sitting in a car, related to toddler found covered in blood news.
Crime, News

Toddler Found Covered In Blood After Influencer Famous For 'How To Treat Women' Content Slays Mom

A gruesome example of gender-based violence shook Miami and social media to the core, after a 3-year-old child was seen wandering alone in a parking lot, traumatized, and covered in the blood of her mother.

Twenty-four-year-old Maria Camila Garcia-Molina was found fatally wounded via stabbing inside her vehicle, which was discovered only after her daughter was found by neighbors, motivating a manhunt for those responsible.

Highlights
  • A 3-year-old toddler was found alone and covered in her mother’s blood in Miami, sparking a manhunt after the mother’s murder.
  • Joy Chandra Nath, a TikTok influencer preaching 'how to treat women right,' was arrested for fatally stabbing his girlfriend Maria Garcia-Molina.
  • The influencer’s online persona showed respect for women, but his videos revealed controlling and manipulative behavior.

The man arrested for her murder was 29-year-old Joy Chandra Nath, a self-styled TikTok influencer whose entire online persona revolved around instructing men on “how to treat women right.”

The contrast between the influencer’s message and the horror of his actions made the story go massively viral, with many urging women to “never trust men who pander to women.”

    An influencer who gave men advice on ‘how to treat women right’ was arrested for murdering his girlfriend

    Yellow crime scene tape with the words crime scene do not cross blocking an outdoor area at dusk

    Image credits: kat wilcox/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    “Be very wary of men that push ‘women content,’” one user wrote in a viral thread that has gained over 7.7 million views since it was uploaded yesterday (May 27).

    “Most of them are wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

    Young woman with long dark hair in a car, representing influencer connected to toddler found covered in blood incident.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the horrifying chain of events began on April 24 when Garcia-Molina’s daughter was seen walking around the crime scene with dried blood on her face and clothes.

    A concerned neighbor took the child to her grandmother, who then informed authorities of what had happened.

    Young man with a beard in a white jacket, related to toddler found covered in blood after influencer slays mom case.

    Image credits: Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office

    Police then conducted a search and found Garcia-Molina’s lifeless body in the back seat of her vehicle, hidden beneath blankets and bearing multiple stab wounds in her neck, torso, and other extremities.

    Arrest documents show that it was Garcia-Molina’s daughter who revealed who the main suspect was by telling detectives from the Vulnerable Victims Unit that her mother “was with Joy,” before sharing a heartbreaking testimony.

    “She got hit in the head and now she’s sleeping.”

    Nath was trying to build a brand by portraying himself as a man who cherished and respected women

    Man in green detention vest and handcuffs standing in front of sheriff's office emblem during a court appearance.

    Image credits: Law&Crime Network

    Now, a month after the gruesome incident, netizens have noticed how Joy Chandra Nath, the man arrested in connection with the murder, had been trying to become a famous TikTok influencer.

    @modern.day.stork ALWAYS choose the bear #greenscreen#fyp#contentcreator#narcissist#tiktok#foryoupage#foryoupage#miami#news♬ original sound – The Stork

    In his videos, he portrayed himself as a man who cherished and respected women. His content centered around instructing other men on how to treat their partners with love and appreciation.

    “Flowers aren’t expensive,” he captioned one of his clips. “If you don’t like your girl just say that. Something so simple can change her whole day.”

    Man with beard sitting in a car, appearing thoughtful, with text about cutting off history, toddler covered in blood mentioned.

    Image credits: joeynathh1

    Despite this, netizens more familiar with his videos believe that cracks were already beginning to form in his facade.

    For instance, some of his latest videos focused entirely on women being “loyal,” and that a woman “getting on a man’s nerves” was the “price you pay,” as those who don’t are only that way because they are “entertaining other guys.”

    A similar video sees him boasting about “planning an argument at 10:45,” when “she’s going out at 11,” and another about “shy girls” secretly wanting men to “choke them.”

    The influencer, seemingly unable to handle breaking up with the victim, had secretly installed a tracking device on her car

    Screenshot of a tweet warning to be wary of men pushing women content, related to toddler found covered in blood case.

    Image credits: ezra_ned

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing pandering men amid news of toddler found covered in blood after influencer incident.

    Image credits: itrackNG

    For many viewers, the calculated mask exemplified by Joy Chandra Nath is not unique to him, but rather a common pattern among certain types of men who try to present themselves as better than their peers by being the “only ones to treat women right.”

    Man wearing sunglasses and cream outfit standing on a city street, related to toddler found covered in blood news.

    Image credits: joeynath_11

    Others had a more clinical explanation for his behavior, arguing that it has more to do with Narcissistic Personality Disorder rather than with the gender of the person who displays it.

    “This behavior is called ‘sanitizing their image’ so they raise no alarms,” one user explained. “Typical of a narcissist.”

    Young woman with long dark hair sitting on a swing indoors, casual outfit, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Indeed, court documents indicate a disturbing pattern of behavior behind the scenes. Nath had been stalking Garcia-Molina following their breakup in November of 2024. According to the Miami Herald, he went so far as to leave an electronic tracking device on her car, allowing him to know her location.

    GoFundMe page showing fundraiser for Camila’s funeral services with donation progress and details.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    Garcia-Molina at one point issued a restraining order against him, but inexplicably didn’t attend the associated court hearing, causing the order to be dropped.

    Just a day before the m*rder, the influencer confronted Garcia-Molina publicly, who was with her new boyfriend, instigating an altercation.

    Nath is currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

    Garcia-Malina, on the other hand, was buried on May 2, as per a campaign that successfully raised $23,667 for both the ceremony and her daughter’s future.

    “Repulsive”: Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident

    Comment expressing condolences and hoping for justice after toddler found covered in blood incident involving influencer.

    Facebook comment expressing prayers for toddler found covered in blood and the woman's family after tragic incident.

    Facebook comment expressing condolences for a mother and hoping her daughter finds comfort and protection.

    Facebook comment expressing heartbreak over a toddler found covered in blood after a tragic incident involving an influencer's mom.

    Comment by Mary Varela expressing sorrow over a toddler found covered in blood after tragic event involving influencer.

    Comment on social media discussing domestic violence related to a toddler found covered in blood incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Elle Bee reacting to a violent incident involving a toddler found covered in blood.

    Comment by Abby Nicolas discussing rising violence towards women and children in South Florida shown in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reading Life in jail with no chance of parole sounds about right about a violent toddler case

    Comment on social media post warning about dangers highlighted by toddler found covered in blood after influencer slays mom incident.

    Comment by Corinne Maselko on social media platform stating Too many narcissists that can't handle rejection

    Comment by Leonard Jones labeled Top Fan, expressing concern about frequent events in South Miami.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sadness about a toddler found covered in blood after a violent incident.

    Comment from Jesse N Kara Haney expressing frustration about restraining orders not being enough in an online discussion about toddler found covered in blood.

    Comment on social media post with angry emojis expressing disgust toward person being discussed in a toddler blood-related controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Lisa El Haroun about trust and sanity in dating in today’s times.

    Comment expressing anger towards a man who harmed a woman and her child, advising women to carry protection.

    Comment on social media post saying feed him to the Sharks related to toddler found covered in blood after influencer incident

    ALT text: Social media comment expressing frustration over filing restraining orders and physical harm in a domestic situation.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Maria Robles about living in terrible human deprivation times.

