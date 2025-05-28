Toddler Found Covered In Blood After Influencer Famous For ‘How To Treat Women’ Content Slays Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

A gruesome example of gender-based violence shook Miami and social media to the core, after a 3-year-old child was seen wandering alone in a parking lot, traumatized, and covered in the blood of her mother.

Twenty-four-year-old Maria Camila Garcia-Molina was found fatally wounded via stabbing inside her vehicle, which was discovered only after her daughter was found by neighbors, motivating a manhunt for those responsible.

Highlights A 3-year-old toddler was found alone and covered in her mother's blood in Miami, sparking a manhunt after the mother's murder.

Joy Chandra Nath, a TikTok influencer preaching 'how to treat women right,' was arrested for fatally stabbing his girlfriend Maria Garcia-Molina.

The influencer’s online persona showed respect for women, but his videos revealed controlling and manipulative behavior.

The man arrested for her murder was 29-year-old Joy Chandra Nath, a self-styled TikTok influencer whose entire online persona revolved around instructing men on “how to treat women right.”

The contrast between the influencer’s message and the horror of his actions made the story go massively viral, with many urging women to “never trust men who pander to women.”

Image credits: kat wilcox/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

“Be very wary of men that push ‘women content,’” one user wrote in a viral thread that has gained over 7.7 million views since it was uploaded yesterday (May 27).

“Most of them are wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

Image credits: GoFundMe

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the horrifying chain of events began on April 24 when Garcia-Molina’s daughter was seen walking around the crime scene with dried blood on her face and clothes.

A concerned neighbor took the child to her grandmother, who then informed authorities of what had happened.

Image credits: Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office

Police then conducted a search and found Garcia-Molina’s lifeless body in the back seat of her vehicle, hidden beneath blankets and bearing multiple stab wounds in her neck, torso, and other extremities.

Arrest documents show that it was Garcia-Molina’s daughter who revealed who the main suspect was by telling detectives from the Vulnerable Victims Unit that her mother “was with Joy,” before sharing a heartbreaking testimony.

“She got hit in the head and now she’s sleeping.”

Nath was trying to build a brand by portraying himself as a man who cherished and respected women

Image credits: Law&Crime Network

Now, a month after the gruesome incident, netizens have noticed how Joy Chandra Nath, the man arrested in connection with the murder, had been trying to become a famous TikTok influencer.

In his videos, he portrayed himself as a man who cherished and respected women. His content centered around instructing other men on how to treat their partners with love and appreciation.

“Flowers aren’t expensive,” he captioned one of his clips. “If you don’t like your girl just say that. Something so simple can change her whole day.”

Image credits: joeynathh1

Despite this, netizens more familiar with his videos believe that cracks were already beginning to form in his facade.

For instance, some of his latest videos focused entirely on women being “loyal,” and that a woman “getting on a man’s nerves” was the “price you pay,” as those who don’t are only that way because they are “entertaining other guys.”

A similar video sees him boasting about “planning an argument at 10:45,” when “she’s going out at 11,” and another about “shy girls” secretly wanting men to “choke them.”

The influencer, seemingly unable to handle breaking up with the victim, had secretly installed a tracking device on her car

Image credits: ezra_ned

Image credits: itrackNG

For many viewers, the calculated mask exemplified by Joy Chandra Nath is not unique to him, but rather a common pattern among certain types of men who try to present themselves as better than their peers by being the “only ones to treat women right.”

Image credits: joeynath_11

Others had a more clinical explanation for his behavior, arguing that it has more to do with Narcissistic Personality Disorder rather than with the gender of the person who displays it.

“This behavior is called ‘sanitizing their image’ so they raise no alarms,” one user explained. “Typical of a narcissist.”

Image credits: GoFundMe

Indeed, court documents indicate a disturbing pattern of behavior behind the scenes. Nath had been stalking Garcia-Molina following their breakup in November of 2024. According to the Miami Herald, he went so far as to leave an electronic tracking device on her car, allowing him to know her location.

Image credits: GoFundMe

Garcia-Molina at one point issued a restraining order against him, but inexplicably didn’t attend the associated court hearing, causing the order to be dropped.

Just a day before the m*rder, the influencer confronted Garcia-Molina publicly, who was with her new boyfriend, instigating an altercation.

Nath is currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Garcia-Malina, on the other hand, was buried on May 2, as per a campaign that successfully raised $23,667 for both the ceremony and her daughter’s future.

“Repulsive”: Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident

