Major Update In Case Of Beauty Influencer Shot While Live Streaming As Hitman Ex Becomes Prime Suspect

The investigation into the shocking murder of 23-year-old beauty influencer Valeria Márquez, who was gunned down during a livestream from her beauty salon, has taken a major turn after authorities formally rejected early reports linking her death to a notorious cartel leader.

As Bored Panda previously reported, the influencer was broadcasting live to her over 110,000 TikTok followers from her beauty salon in Jalisco, Mexico, when a man disguised as a delivery driver entered the salon and shot her three times.

Highlights Authorities denied early reports linking beauty influencer Valeria Márquez's murder to notorious cartel leader.

Valeria was shot live by a man disguised as a delivery driver while streaming.

Officials confirmed no suspects are named yet, urging media and public to avoid spreading unverified claims.

False accusations targeted a local journalist and Márquez’s close friend, leading to serious death threats.

The gruesome incident deeply moved the nation, which has been experiencing an increase in gender-based violence since 2015.

Feeling powerless, many of her fans started looking for a culprit to direct their anger towards, eventually concluding that the incident had been the work of Márquez’ supposed ex-boyfriend—a high-ranking cartel hitman.



Disclaimer: This story covers violent gender-based crimes. Reader discretion is advised.

Mexican authorities rejected reports linking murdered influencer Valeria Márquez to a notorious cartel leader

Both local and international news outlets reported Ricardo Ruíz Velasco, known in underground circles as “El Tripa,” as the prime suspect in the murder. Ruíz Velasco is a member of the notorious New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG), a criminal syndicate dedicated to trafficking drugs and weapons.

The narrative at the time claimed that the influencer had been romantically involved with the feared cartel figure, who allegedly flew into a jealous rage over her receiving gifts from fans.

These reports, however, turned out to be unconfirmed and proved detrimental to the official investigation. The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office was forced to issue a firm statement in the following days.

“With regard to press reports that directly mention certain names in connection to the murder, the Office wishes to clarify that there is currently no formal mention of any specific individual in the case file at this time,” the statement read.

Valeria Márquez fue asesinada en vivo por un supuesto repartidor. La única que presenció el ataque es su pseudo amiga que ni un grito exclamó ante tan dantesca escena. Solo corto el Live y se retiró. La única sospechosa y cómplice del asesino!#ÚLTIMAHORA#ULTIMOMINUTO

Valeria… pic.twitter.com/uiaPTQNp4H — El Rebelde ADN (@El_Rebelde_ADN) May 14, 2025

Authorities emphasized that while various digital materials—including social media posts and video footage—are being analyzed, no suspects have been named.

The Fiscalía also reiterated that the case is being handled under the Jalisco’s femicide protocol, and asked the public and media to refrain from disseminating unverified claims until official information is provided.

Internet theories allegedly put the life of a journalist at risk after falsely linking him to the crime

Bored Panda’s previous coverage of the story showed how Márquez had previously warned her followers that her ex-boyfriend had been sending her various threats online, and that she was fearing for both her and her family’s safety prior to the assassination.

Márquez had recently distanced herself from her lover, after sharing concerning images with her audience showing bruises on her legs and text messages where the yet unidentified man expressed jealousy over her going to parties with her friends.

Speculation spiraled soon after, with internet sleuths launching a “digital manhunt” against several individuals, including a local journalist who was falsely accused of being involved in the assassination.

Images of Jesús Hernández began circulating online, wrongfully labeling him as the ex-boyfriend who allegedly ordered the killing. Hernández, who is a well-known sports commentator in the country, suddenly found himself on the receiving end of thousands of death-threats after the incident.

“I got about 5,000 messages, threats saying, ‘We’ll find you, and we’ll get you,’” he told local media. “This is not a meme, this is dangerous.”

Making matters worse is the fact that Hernández has the faces of his daughters and his mom tattooed on his body, putting their lives at risk.

“A friend in the US said one of the videos with my face had a million views,” he stated. “Now if I want to go downtown for an ice cream someone might come to me and shout, ‘Hey you, femicide!’”

The influencer’s closest friend was also accused of being involved in the attack

One of the influencer’s closest friends, Vivian de la Torre, was also on the receiving end of multiple threats, after people started accusing her of “setting her friend up,” and collaborating with the alleged criminals.

Due to Vivian having a history of sending her friend surprise gifts, fans began speculating that she had arranged the delivery that day, potentially luring Márquez into a trap. These claims quickly went viral on TikTok and Instagram, with conspiracy theories alleging jealousy and betrayal.

Vivian quickly responded to the accusations, trying to shut down the rumors.

“Those who knew our relationship know that I always sent her gifts—whether she was on live or not—But I would never hurt her,” she explained.

“People who know me know how much I loved her. Please don’t say things that aren’t true.”

At present, authorities have not confirmed any connection between Vivian and the crime, nor have they named her as a suspect or person of interest.

While authorities have not explicitly denied the connection between the influencer and the cartel member, they nevertheless urged both the public and media to wait for official information before jumping to conclusions.

Information in Spanish was translated to English with the help of a native speaker.

“Cartels need to be wiped off.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident

