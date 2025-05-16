Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Major Update In Case Of Beauty Influencer Shot While Live Streaming As Hitman Ex Becomes Prime Suspect
Beauty influencer with blonde hair and makeup recording a live streaming session in a casual setting with nail polish displayed.
Crime, News

Major Update In Case Of Beauty Influencer Shot While Live Streaming As Hitman Ex Becomes Prime Suspect

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation into the shocking murder of 23-year-old beauty influencer Valeria Márquez, who was gunned down during a livestream from her beauty salon, has taken a major turn after authorities formally rejected early reports linking her death to a notorious cartel leader.

As Bored Panda previously reported, the influencer was broadcasting live to her over 110,000 TikTok followers from her beauty salon in Jalisco, Mexico, when a man disguised as a delivery driver entered the salon and shot her three times.

Highlights
  • Authorities denied early reports linking beauty influencer Valeria Márquez's murder to notorious cartel leader.
  • Valeria was shot live by a man disguised as a delivery driver while streaming.
  • Officials confirmed no suspects are named yet, urging media and public to avoid spreading unverified claims.
  • False accusations targeted a local journalist and Márquez’s close friend, leading to serious death threats.

The gruesome incident deeply moved the nation, which has been experiencing an increase in gender-based violence since 2015. 

Feeling powerless, many of her fans started looking for a culprit to direct their anger towards, eventually concluding that the incident had been the work of Márquez’ supposed ex-boyfriend—a high-ranking cartel hitman.

Disclaimer: This story covers violent gender-based crimes. Reader discretion is advised.

RELATED:

    Mexican authorities rejected reports linking murdered influencer Valeria Márquez to a notorious cartel leader

    Beauty influencer with long blonde hair and red lipstick sitting poolside at an outdoor cafe during daytime.

    Image credits: v___marquez

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Both local and international news outlets reported Ricardo Ruíz Velasco, known in underground circles as “El Tripa,” as the prime suspect in the murder. Ruíz Velasco is a member of the notorious New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG), a criminal syndicate dedicated to trafficking drugs and weapons.

    Beauty influencer live streaming indoors wearing pink top holding a pig plush, related to update in shot case investigation.

    Image credits: v___marquez

    The narrative at the time claimed that the influencer had been romantically involved with the feared cartel figure, who allegedly flew into a jealous rage over her receiving gifts from fans.

    These reports, however, turned out to be unconfirmed and proved detrimental to the official investigation. The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office was forced to issue a firm statement in the following days.

    Mugshot of man identified as prime suspect in beauty influencer shooting case during live streaming update.

    Image credits: Record

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “With regard to press reports that directly mention certain names in connection to the murder, the Office wishes to clarify that there is currently no formal mention of any specific individual in the case file at this time,” the statement read.

    Authorities emphasized that while various digital materials—including social media posts and video footage—are being analyzed, no suspects have been named.

    The Fiscalía also reiterated that the case is being handled under the Jalisco’s femicide protocol, and asked the public and media to refrain from disseminating unverified claims until official information is provided.

    Internet theories allegedly put the life of a journalist at risk after falsely linking him to the crime

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police vehicles and officers at a crime scene investigating beauty influencer shooting with prime suspect identified

    Image credits: En Directo Noticias Jalisco

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bored Panda’s previous coverage of the story showed how Márquez had previously warned her followers that her ex-boyfriend had been sending her various threats online, and that she was fearing for both her and her family’s safety prior to the assassination.

    Márquez had recently distanced herself from her lover, after sharing concerning images with her audience showing bruises on her legs and text messages where the yet unidentified man expressed jealousy over her going to parties with her friends.

    Beauty salon interior with seating and decor, related to case of beauty influencer shot while live streaming update.

    Image credits: Radio_Formula

    Speculation spiraled soon after, with internet sleuths launching a “digital manhunt” against several individuals, including a local journalist who was falsely accused of being involved in the assassination.

    Images of Jesús Hernández began circulating online, wrongfully labeling him as the ex-boyfriend who allegedly ordered the killing. Hernández, who is a well-known sports commentator in the country, suddenly found himself on the receiving end of thousands of death-threats after the incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beauty influencer with long blonde hair taking a selfie indoors amid major update in hitman ex suspect case.

    Image credits: v___marquez

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I got about 5,000 messages, threats saying, ‘We’ll find you, and we’ll get you,’” he told local media. “This is not a meme, this is dangerous.”

    Making matters worse is the fact that Hernández has the faces of his daughters and his mom tattooed on his body, putting their lives at risk.

    “A friend in the US said one of the videos with my face had a million views,” he stated. “Now if I want to go downtown for an ice cream someone might come to me and shout, ‘Hey you, femicide!’”

    The influencer’s closest friend was also accused of being involved in the attack

    Close-up image of a man with eyes closed, related to major update in beauty influencer shooting case and hitman suspect.

    Image credits: AlertaGDL

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the influencer’s closest friends, Vivian de la Torre, was also on the receiving end of multiple threats, after people started accusing her of “setting her friend up,” and collaborating with the alleged criminals.

    Due to Vivian having a history of sending her friend surprise gifts, fans began speculating that she had arranged the delivery that day, potentially luring Márquez into a trap. These claims quickly went viral on TikTok and Instagram, with conspiracy theories alleging jealousy and betrayal.

    Vivian quickly responded to the accusations, trying to shut down the rumors.

    “Those who knew our relationship know that I always sent her gifts—whether she was on live or not—But I would never hurt her,” she explained.

    “People who know me know how much I loved her. Please don’t say things that aren’t true.”

    Masked hitman in tactical gear holding a rifle outdoors amid fallen trees, linked to beauty influencer shooting update.

    Image credits: Record

    At present, authorities have not confirmed any connection between Vivian and the crime, nor have they named her as a suspect or person of interest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While authorities have not explicitly denied the connection between the influencer and the cartel member, they nevertheless urged both the public and media to wait for official information before jumping to conclusions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Information in Spanish was translated to English with the help of a native speaker.

    “Cartels need to be wiped off.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident

    Tweet from BackwoodsBird expressing sadness about beauty influencer shot while live streaming, with hitman ex as suspect.

    Image credits: TWeeTXter

    Tweet from J Marie expressing heartbreak over the beauty influencer shot while live streaming incident update.

    Image credits: JMarieThesisPod

    Tweet from user WyldKR expressing shock over beauty influencer shot while live streaming, with hitman ex as suspect.

    Image credits: WyldKR

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Lynettelelea questioning jealousy in the major update on beauty influencer shot while live streaming case.

    Image credits: 777Ellis

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing a user reacting to the beauty influencer shot while live streaming, discussing hitman ex as prime suspect.

    Image credits: Hill1090782Hill

    User reacting with concern emoji to a tweet about beauty influencer shot while live streaming update.

    Image credits: among_us2024

    Twitter comment by cindy wright discussing beauty influencer shot while live streaming and hitman ex as prime suspect.

    Image credits: cindybrad99

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing anger about cartels related to the major update in beauty influencer case involving hitman suspect.

    Image credits: TheRunningJoke1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Miles replying to a comment, referencing a beauty influencer shot while live streaming with hitman ex as prime suspect.

    Image credits: mileslangston_

    Tweet by user Moon questioning why gorgeous women choose a certain type of man, related to beauty influencer shot while live streaming case.

    Image credits: MoonCallCorp

    Tweet warning about dating cartel hitmen, related to major update in beauty influencer live streaming shooting case.

    Image credits: Glendaragnarson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning a beauty influencer's safety after she was shot while live streaming, with hitman ex as suspect.

    Image credits: emica_forever

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reply on social media discussing the case of beauty influencer shot while live streaming with hitman ex as suspect.

    Image credits: dmajors1031

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda