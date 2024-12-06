“She Showed No Mercy”: Infamous Hitwoman “The Doll” Apprehended After Years of Brutal Crimes

ADVERTISEMENT

The notorious Colombian assassin known as La Muñeca (Spanish for “The Doll”) has finally been arrested after committing a series of gang-related murders. She was known for her cruel and vengeful behavior, an attitude that led her to kill anyone who dared cross her—including her ex-boyfriend.

Karen Julieth Ojeda Rodríguez was apprehended last Monday (December 2) after months of investigations by the authorities. Considered one of the most feared criminals in the department of Santander in the country’s northern area, she led a hitman network with operations across the region.

“The Doll” earned most of her power as the second-in-command in the “Los de la M” gang, a violent group involved in drug trafficking operations, infamous for the distribution of videos of rival gang member executions on the dark web.

Among her recent crimes was the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Deyvy Jesús García Palomino, whose hit she ordered following a financial dispute.

The 23-year-old made use of both her charisma and her looks to climb the ranks of the criminal organization, becoming romantically involved with the group’s leader, John Jairo Fernández Portala, also known as the Marihuano (“Pot Smoker”).

It’s reported that she visited the drug lord in prison to plan operations, effectively becoming the gang’s leader in his absence.

Her criminal career began at 18, just after she completed high school. Her “job” included organizing selective murders, and carrying out those that required precision and discretion.

Her unassuming appearance and manner reportedly allowed her to blend in, as she often altered her hair color to avoid recognition.

Image credits: PoliciaDEMAM (Not the actual photo)

The hit on her ex-boyfriend was conducted by one of her underlings, Paula Valentina Joya Rueda, La Gorda Sicaria (“The Fat Hitwoman”), a 24-year-old that awaited The Doll’s ex at a rural location where she ambushed and killed him on July 21.

García’s death was one of many that led to the police to finally capture The Doll, who was in possession of a revolver and a 9mm handgun when arrested.

The Doll’s arrest was hailed as a victory against drug cartels by local police, but citizens are unsure of its long-term impact

Image credits: PoliciaDEMAM

Ojeda conducted operations in many areas of Colombia aside from Santander, including Barrancabermeja, Bucaramanga, Piedecuesta, and Cúcuta. For the authorities, her capture is expected to deal a major blow to the Los de la M group.

The Doll was apprehended alongside another accomplice named Leopoldo, and their arrest is being hailed as a significant success for the authorities in their ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal organizations in the region.

Image credits: PoliciaDEMAM

For some citizens, however, her arrest will do little to slow the gang’s operations in the grand scheme of things, as they believie she will be easily and swiftly replaced.

“What’s important to note here is the young age of many of the criminals being apprehended,” Jorge Escobar, a Colombian journalist working for El País, explained to Bored Panda. “Within organized crime, there are various lines of succession that allow for the quick replacement of arrested men and women.”

The reporter argued that, without proper policies to reduce the number of crimes committed by minors, there’s likely to be more women like The Doll, who see in organized crime a lucrative and quick escape from their living conditions.

Ojeda’s arrest comes at a challenging time for Colombia, as drug-related crime is on the rise, according to official statistics

Image credits: PoliciaDEMAM

A global study on homicide and organized crime in Latin America and the Caribbean, published by the United Nations in 2023, painted a less-than-optimistic view of the region’s future when it comes to this topic.

“Latin America and the Caribbean not only consistently has the highest homicide rate of any subregion, but also had the highest proportion of homicides involving organized crime worldwide in 2021,” the paper explained.

“Moreover, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean reported the highest proportion of homicides involving both male victims and firearms.”

Colombia, in particular, saw an increase in its homicide rate from 23,4 to 25,4 between 2019 and 2022, which the document attributes to the “record-breaking” levels of coca cultivation in the country, causing an increase in cocaine trafficking.

The increment in traffic is directly correlated to the increase in homicidal violence as gangs compete for territory and market dominance.

“Violence has spiraled over the past two years, reportedly owing to deepening tensions between transnational crime groups from Mexico,” the study argues.

Image credits: PoliciaDEMAM

The United Nations also noted the ever-lowering age of those involved, sharing chilling statistics that extend beyond Central and South America.

“In the Americas, including Northern America, more than 45 percent of homicide victims were aged between 15 and 29 years in 2021,” the document revealed.

“Countries that registered the highest share of homicide victims in this age group included the Bahamas (52 percent), El Salvador (49 percent), Guatemala (48 percent) and Colombia (46 percent).”

Netizens from outside those countries focused their reactions on The Doll’s looks and appeal, with some wondering if her story will be adapted for Netflix one day

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty

The Doll’s defiant gaze seen in the photos of her arrest led locals to compare her to Rosario Tijeras, the titular character of a telenovela centered around a female assassin in Medellín.

International netizens, on the other hand, saw her story as tailor-made for streaming sites, much like productions focused on infamous criminals such as Jeffrey Dahmer.

