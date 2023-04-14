Have you ever wondered what your favorite characters would look like as cute, smiling toddlers? If so, you are in the right place. I am a graphic designer and musician who does just that. Since last December, with the help of an AI generator, I reimagined the cast of 50+ popular TV series, movies, cartoons, and celebrities using MidJourney on my Instagram. And one of the first and most beloved of them are the Harry Potter toddlers.

It was a lot of fun to generate my favorite characters and see people's reactions, I even got photos from parents of their kids who looked just like some of the toddlers in the series.

#1

Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Report

8points
benmornin
POST
#2

Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger

Report

6points
benmornin
POST
#3

Draco Malfoy

Draco Malfoy

Report

6points
benmornin
POST
#4

Rubeus Hagrid

Rubeus Hagrid

Report

6points
benmornin
POST
#5

Dobby

Dobby

Report

6points
benmornin
POST
#6

Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley

Report

5points
benmornin
POST
#7

Ginny Weasley

Ginny Weasley

Report

5points
benmornin
POST
#8

Luna Lovegood

Luna Lovegood

Report

5points
benmornin
POST
#9

Lord Voldemort

Lord Voldemort

Report

5points
benmornin
POST
#10

Bellatrix Lestrange

Bellatrix Lestrange

Report

5points
benmornin
POST
#11

Neville Longbottom

Neville Longbottom

Report

4points
benmornin
POST
#12

Minevra Mcgonagall

Minevra Mcgonagall

Report

4points
benmornin
POST
#13

Tom Riddle

Tom Riddle

Report

4points
benmornin
POST
#14

Gilderoy Lockhart

Gilderoy Lockhart

Report

4points
benmornin
POST
#15

Dolores Umbridge

Dolores Umbridge

Report

4points
benmornin
POST
#16

Sirius Black

Sirius Black

Report

4points
benmornin
POST
#17

George Weasley

George Weasley

Report

4points
benmornin
POST
#18

Viktor Krum

Viktor Krum

Report

4points
benmornin
POST
#19

Fred Weasley

Fred Weasley

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#20

Fleur Delacour

Fleur Delacour

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#21

Lucius Malfoy

Lucius Malfoy

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#22

Sybill Trelawney

Sybill Trelawney

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#23

Severus Snape

Severus Snape

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#24

Remus Lupin

Remus Lupin

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#25

Albus Dumbledore

Albus Dumbledore

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#26

Dudley Dursley

Dudley Dursley

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#27

Arthur Weasley

Arthur Weasley

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#28

Cho Chang

Cho Chang

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#29

Nymphadora Tonks

Nymphadora Tonks

Report

3points
benmornin
POST
#30

Cedric Diggory

Cedric Diggory

Report

2points
benmornin
POST
#31

Fawkes

Fawkes

Report

2points
benmornin
POST
#32

Crookshanks

Crookshanks

Report

2points
benmornin
POST
#33

Molly Weasley

Molly Weasley

Report

2points
benmornin
POST
#34

Peter Pettigrew

Peter Pettigrew

Report

2points
benmornin
POST

