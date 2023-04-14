Have you ever wondered what your favorite characters would look like as cute, smiling toddlers? If so, you are in the right place. I am a graphic designer and musician who does just that. Since last December, with the help of an AI generator, I reimagined the cast of 50+ popular TV series, movies, cartoons, and celebrities using MidJourney on my Instagram. And one of the first and most beloved of them are the Harry Potter toddlers.

It was a lot of fun to generate my favorite characters and see people's reactions, I even got photos from parents of their kids who looked just like some of the toddlers in the series.

More info: Instagram