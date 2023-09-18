So here are some not-so-well-known facts from the “ Today I Learned ” internet group to tickle your brain. Make sure you are comfortable, perhaps get a pen and some paper to jot down the ones that seem most interesting, and be sure to upvote your favorite facts as you scroll through. And when you are done, share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#1 TIL that it took Erno Rubik, inventor of the Rubiks Cube, one month to solve his own invention.

#2 TIL: We domesticated the silk moth 5000 years ago for sericulture. They lost their ability to fly, lack fear of predators, & have lost native color pigments since camouflage is not useful as they only live in captivity. They're entirely dependent on humans for survival, including finding a mate.

#3 TIL fairy dust was added to Peter Pan so that children wouldn't hurt themselves trying to fly when they got home from seeing the play.

#4 TIL that the British sitcom Mr. Bean only consists of 15 episodes over a span of 6 years

#5 TIL in 2005, a sheep jumped off a cliff in Turkey and 1500 sheep followed one by one. 450 sheep died and the rest survived by landing on the soft big pile of sheep.

#6 TIL Spock was originally supposed to be a Martian, but Gene Roddenberry changed his home to the fictional Vulcan because he feared humans will already land on Mars during the show‘s runtime and make it look outdated

#7 TIL of Triboulet: a Royal jester for King Francis of France who was sentenced to death for mocking the King and Queen. King Francis allowed him to choose his method of death, to which Triboulet responded “… I ask to die from old age.” He was spared and instead banished.

#8 TIL ant corpses release a chemical when they die. A scientist once recreated this chemical and put it on a live ant. Its ant friends kept bringing it to the graveyard no matter how much it struggled to return.

#9 TIL that the Japanese have a word "Busshu-suru" which translates as "To do the Bush thing" meaning "to vomit" referring to the time when George H.W. Bush' vomited in Japan's prime minister's lap.

#10 TIL people didn’t know TNT was explosive for 28 years and used it as yellow dye instead

#11 TIL that the loudness of a howler monkey is relative to the size of its testicles. Researchers found that the smaller the testicles, the louder the monkey.

#12 TIL that the makers of Donkey Kong Country wanted the Kongs to be voiced by actual gorillas and spent hours recording some at a zoo, only to realize that gorillas are actually very quiet. Finding themselves without sounds to work with, they had a programmer do gorilla impressions instead.

#13 TIL: In 2019, a lawyer and a software developer brute force copyrighted every possible melody and entered them into public domain to insulate musicians from ‘stolen melody’ lawsuits.

#14 TIL that, over the course of their lifetime, 1 in 10 Icelanders will publish a book.

#15 TIL elephant trunks are strong enough to lift and hold 770lbs yet precise enough to crack peanut shells without breaking the seeds

#16 TIL Hawaii is considered the bird extinction capital of the world - Since humans arrived, 95 of 142 bird species found nowhere else in the world have become extinct in Hawaii

#17 TIL that for centuries, numerous African populations were purported to be illiterate by European academics. In fact, they'd been using Ajami for literature and communication. Ajami adapts the Arabic script for many African languages, like Roman script is used for European ones...

#18 TIL that the reason you get chills from a fever isn't because you're physically cold. It's the brain setting your body temp higher to fight the infection and tricking your body into thinking the temperature is wrong so the chills can help increase heat.

#19 TIL: A comedian formed the Union of Conscientiously Work-Shy Elements in Denmark as a joke, but he was unexpected elected with 23k votes and won a seat. His promises were better Christmas presents, the right to impotency, more renaissance furniture at IKEA, more bread for ducks, and better weather.

#20 TIL about the Coastline Paradox which explains that's its impossible to accurately measure the length of a country's coastline and the more precise the measurement the greater the length becomes - to the point of infinity

#21 TIL that in France, bars can’t have a Happy Hour without also making non-alcoholic drinks cheaper

#22 TIL that the myth of carrots improving your eyesight and helping you see in the dark was WWII propaganda

#23 TIL, female elephants in Mozambique are rapidly evolving to not have tusks due to poachers.

#24 TIL that Jim Carrey was paid $7 million for ''Dumb and Dumber'', while his co-star Jeff Daniels made just $50,000

#25 TIL that from 1988 to 1998, Wendy's had a buffet called the Superbar which served Mexican food, pasta, salad, and fruit.

#26 TIL Jaws directly contributed to a surge in shark hunting, and consequently a drop in shark populations. Peter Benchley regretted writing Jaws, "Knowing what I know now, I could never write that book today. Sharks don't target human beings, and they certainly don't hold grudges."

#27 TIL that in 1947 Canada raised the price of chocolate bars from 5¢ to 8¢ without much notice. Children protested against this 62.5% increase throughout the country, and approximately 200 stormed the legislature building of British Columbia.

#28 Today I learned that President Glover Cleveland had a secret surgery removing a tumor in his mouth on a yacht because he worried that news of him having cancer would effect the stock market.

#29 TIL that when Andre the giant passed away there was no crematorium large enough in France so his body had to be flown to America

#30 TIL that Scotland has over 30,000 lochs but only 1 lake.

#31 TIL that court dwarfs were strategically positioned next to the king or queen during public appearances and ceremonies, which, due to their small stature, had the effect of visually enhancing the monarch's presence. They were owned, traded, and delivered as gifts to kings and queens.

#32 TIL a sheep farmer in France became a national hero, wrote a best seller book and ran for president after he took his tractor and drove it through a mcdonalds as a protest because he hated what the fast food restaurant was doing to farmers.

#33 TIL that the oxygen for emergency masks on planes does not come from tanks, but instead from a chemical reaction

#34 TIL there is an IQ floor (80 points) to serve in the US Armed Forces and this requirement was relaxed during the Vietnam war. These people died at 5 times the rate of other Americans in the war.

#35 TIL: After an IVF mix up, 2 mothers gave birth to each other's babies. Four months after giving birth, the California families swapped babies to return the children to their rightful parents.

#36 TIL tortillas are a prohibited item at Sun Devil Stadium (Arizona State University). Possession of tortillas within the stadium can be a cause for removal without a refund.

#37 TIL a territorial loophole created a de facto lawless piece of land between the Dutch and Belgian border. This area became known for hosting illegal raves, drug deals and prostitution. The loophole was closed in 2018 after a headless corpse was found there.

#38 TIL the smoot is a unit of measure named for Oliver R. Smoot, an MIT student who as a fraternity pledge was forced to measure the Harvard Bridge using himself as a ruler. A smoot is equal to five feet, seven inches.

#39 TIL that when U.S. General George S. Patton died in late 1945, the French government offered to bury him beside Napoleon in Paris out of gratitude for his role in the liberation of France and western Europe.

#40 TIL that people of normal weight with the apple body shape are at higher risk of death than overweight or obese people with pear or hourglass shaped bodies

#41 TIL when the skeleton of Richard III was unearthed, it was mistakenly announced that they found an arrowhead in his spine, when this later turned out to be a nail from the Roman era that coincidentally happened to be in the soil.

#42 TIL: That during the Apollo 11 moon landing, Neil Armstrong was the only one operating the Hasselbad camera and almost all pictures he took were of Buzz Aldrin, NASA could only find 1 picture of Armstrong taken by Aldrin (who was busy with experiments) on that fateful day

#43 TIL There existed a Roman Emperor whose face appears on just 2 ancient coins and we otherwise know absolutely nothing about

#44 TIL that with an estimated pay of $156,000,000 , Keanu Reeves is the highest paid actor in history for a single production since Matrix 2&3 were filmed back-to-back

#45 TIL Beethoven admired Napoleon and the French Revolution. When Napoleon crowned himself emperor in 1804 Beethoven broke into a rage denouncing him, saying "He lowered himself to the level of an ordinary king."

#46 TIL the physical virginity of Jesus' mother was so important in the Middle Ages, paintings depicted Mary getting pregnant through her ear with a beam of light from the Holy Ghost.

#47 TIL that in the 2022 World Cup, Qatar became the first host nation to lose its opening match, the first host nation to lose all three of its matches, the first host nation to be eliminated from the tournament in two matches and the first host nation to have 0 points at the end of the group stage

#48 TIL that when Edwin Hunter McFarland could not fit all letters into the first Thai typewriter, he left out two consonants, which eventually led to their becoming obsolete.

#49 TIL that Montana is the only U.S. state that has no statewide restrictions on cell phone use while driving.

#50 TIL: Family Members Scattering Dead Relative's Ashes On Disney World Rides Is A "Common Occurrence" Especially on the The Haunted Mansion ride.

#51 TIL that Wyoming spends $136,000 on each prison inmate annually, while Mississippi spends $18,410. The average state spends $45,771.

#52 TIL three of the richest counties in the US are Washington DC suburbs

#53 TIL Beethoven’s cause of death is not known. The composer was sick throughout his life, & before dying sent a letter asking for doctors to investigate him. Researchers recently sequenced his D.N.A. to see what they could find out.

#54 TIL about the Battle of Hodów, where 400 Polish Soldiers managed to defeat around 40,000 Troops of the Crimean Khanate.

#55 TIL of Harada Sanosuke, an Edo period Samurai who was once ridiculed for not knowing how to properly commit seppuku. To prove his critic wrong, he drew his sword and attempted seppuku on the spot, but ended up surviving as the wound was too shallow.

#56 TIL people who were born blind use their visual cortex to solve math problems

#57 TIL that in 1966 the glass roof of the Houston Astrodome was painted to reduce glare. However, this reduced the amount of sunlight in the stadium and most of the grass died. A synthetic grass surface called ChemGrass was installed in its place, and Astroturf got its name.

#58 TIL there is no such thing as a chemical that changes pool water color on contact with urine

#59 TIL Jane Kaczmarek was nominated by the Emmys for her portrayal of Lois in Malcolm in the Middle seven consecutive years - the entire run of the show - and never won.

#60 TIL That Robert Todd Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln's eldest son, was close to or directly at all three presidential assassinations that happened during his life time. He swore off presidential events as a result fearing his presence meant a president would die.

#61 TIL President Nixon had a personal valet, Manolo Sanchez, whom he was so close and depended on the two developed a constructed language "sometimes using words that only the two of them understood".