Once I passed by a cafe next to my house and went in to buy a big cookie with chocolate inside. I couldn't get rid of an image in my head - tiny pandas swimming in chocolate rivers on nuts! I told the guy in the cafe why I was buying the cookie and he looked at me in a strange way. I asked whether I sound weird, and he said: "Honestly, yes."

When I first started painting, I thought there were some rules one needs to follow - to paint on certain surfaces, to use certain paints. It took me several years to realize that there are no limits - not to my imagination, nor to the way I use painting materials.

Frankly, it's not easy for a Ukrainian to create art these days, but seeing pandas in cookies or in flowers helps a lot! Use your imagination!

