Once I passed by a cafe next to my house and went in to buy a big cookie with chocolate inside. I couldn't get rid of an image in my head - tiny pandas swimming in chocolate rivers on nuts! I told the guy in the cafe why I was buying the cookie and he looked at me in a strange way. I asked whether I sound weird, and he said: "Honestly, yes."

When I first started painting, I thought there were some rules one needs to follow - to paint on certain surfaces, to use certain paints. It took me several years to realize that there are no limits - not to my imagination, nor to the way I use painting materials.
Frankly, it's not easy for a Ukrainian to create art these days, but seeing pandas in cookies or in flowers helps a lot! Use your imagination!

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#2

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#3

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

10points
Buy Now
POST
#4

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

9points
Buy Now
POST
#5

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#6

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#7

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

8points
Buy Now
POST
#8

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#9

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#10

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#11

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

7points
Buy Now
POST
#12

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#13

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

6points
Buy Now
POST
#14

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#15

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#16

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#17

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

5points
Buy Now
POST
#18

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#19

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#20

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#21

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

4points
Buy Now
POST
#22

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#23

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#24

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#25

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#26

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#27

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#28

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#29

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#30

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#32

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#33

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#34

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

3points
Buy Now
POST
#35

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#36

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#37

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#38

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
#39

Tiny Pandas Swimming In Chocolate Rivers - It's Not Weird At All!

YanaKhachikyan Report

2points
Buy Now
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Watercolor Painting On A Natural Swan Feather

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!