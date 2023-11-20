ADVERTISEMENT

I loved the film Jurassic Park in 1993. My son is a fan of dinosaurs, so I couldn't miss a collection like this! I started with the famous tyrannosaur, symbolizing the carnivorous giant in total contrast to the size of my usual microsculptures of a few millimeters high. As usual, it took me around a hundred hours to build each of these scenes, because everything is always delicate on this scale: finding the right proportions, the right attitudes, the expressions, because I wanted to make them as alive as possible.

Under my microscope, using a scalpel and paintbrush hairs, I first create the skeleton, then I use hardened glue to sculpt, and finally watercolor paint for the finishes. You should know that a paintbrush hair only represents 0.1 mm, sometimes less, and that collages on this scale are very delicate and the tools are always too large in relation to the sculpture. Accepting to work in the crash of the tremors of my fingers, in the infernal flows of water from watercolor paint, and under the breath of air from my nostrils which is akin to the sirocco wind... That's what is the life of the microsculptor.

More info: mariecohydon.fr