For most people, Google Maps is a simple tool used to find directions or check what a place looks like before visiting. But beyond helping users map their travels, the same satellite images and Street View cameras have become a powerful tool for law enforcement.

Over the years, investigators, journalists, and even ordinary internet users have uncovered clues hidden in Google’s vast collection of images, helping solve cases that once seemed impossible.

In some cases, a passing Street View car captured a suspect moments before or after a crime. In others, satellite imagery revealed missing vehicles, hidden evidence, locations that helped authorities narrow down a search, and even the bodies of long-lost loved ones.

From cold cases solved decades later to fugitives exposed by a single photograph, these digital snapshots have sometimes played a surprising role in real-world investigations.

Here are 15 times Google Maps helped uncover crimes, identify suspects, or bring long-standing mysteries closer to the truth.