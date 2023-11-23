ADVERTISEMENT

Babysitting can be a tough job. You always have to think on your feet, have quite a bit of an energy reserve, and have enough patience to manage two people’s emotions: your own and the child’s you’re looking after.

That is why no one wants this task thrust upon them without their consent. And if that happens, there’s bound to be conflict there.

This is what happened in the story below. The woman kept getting the responsibility of taking care of a small child pushed onto her plate without warning. That’s until she got sick and tired of it. Scroll down to see what she did and if the Am I the [Jerk] community agreed with it.

Taking care of a child is not a walk in the park. It can be demanding on both physical and emotional levels

Image credits: Allan Mas (not the actual photo)

That is why thrusting childcare responsibilities on other people without their consent is a bold move that is bound to backfire. This is exactly what happened in this situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

Image credits: childabandonment

The author dealt with the situation by the book

This story seems to be the perfect example of standing up for yourself when your boundaries are being crossed. At first, the author tried to solve the situation through conversation. She talked it out a few times and made her position known. She even asked her half-brother for support in communicating her needs.

Then, when it didn’t work, she moved on to handling it more head-on and established what consequences will follow if her boundaries are not respected. In other words, the perfect response to someone who will not take no for an answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saying no to people might be tough, but one has to stand their ground

When it comes to dealing with people that simply have to have their way, there are a few tips that professionals give to help you manage their requests. One is to say “no” firmly and kindly. Don’t even get into explaining why you said no—some might use it as a chance to argue your decision. Just say it and stick with it.

If they respond to your answer by voicing negative feelings, you can acknowledge them. Say “I know you are in a tough spot, but there is nothing I can do to help you.” If the persuasion persists, it is time for you to voice your feelings. Say that their requests are making you uncomfortable and you would like to change the topic of conversation. If that doesn’t work, you might need to consider limiting your contact with that person.

People in the comments asked for a few clarifications regarding the situation

ADVERTISEMENT

Many agreed the woman did the right thing by complaining about the behavior