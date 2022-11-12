"Thisness": The quality in a thing of being here and now or such as it is.

I am Alper Yesiltas, a lawyer and photographer living in Istanbul, Turkey. I've been imagining scenes and capturing memories for about 19 years now. During that time, some of my photos have been edited worldwide in books, magazines, exhibitions, and websites and were awarded in several photo contests.

You may have heard of my previous project called "As If Nothing Happened", in which I depict what some of the lost celebrities would look like if they were alive today, and which I first published on Bored Panda.

I would like to share with you the first collection of images of my new AI-based project called "Thisness". Behind this project lies the question "What would some iconic people look like if they lived in our time instead of living in theirs?" I look forward to your feedback and suggestions.

#1

Rosa Parks - American Activist In The Civil Rights Movement Best Known For Her Pivotal Role In The Montgomery Bus Boycott

Alper Yesiltas
In general, the people I work with using artificial intelligence are the people I personally want to see the photorealistic version of or adapted to the present day. I think these people are indeed some of the greatest icons that ever lived, and I am very curious about them.
#2

Amelia Earhart - American Aviation Pioneer And Writer, The First Female Aviator To Fly Solo Across The Atlantic Ocean

Alper Yesiltas
Kea_Tortilla
Kea_Tortilla
Community Member
What an inspiring woman, the very epitome of badass!

#3

Helen Keller - American Author, Disability Rights Advocate, Political Activist And Lecturer

Alper Yesiltas
I am very happy that the works I create are reflections of my personal curiosity. There are dozens more people I would like to add to this series, so I will continue working on this project. Keep an eye on my socials for even more images of icons like these.
#4

Benjamin Franklin - Founding Father Of The United States

Alper Yesiltas
harpling
harpling
Community Member
I see $100 bills right here!

#5

(Sir) Charlie Chaplin - British Comic Actor, Filmmaker, And Composer Who Became A Worldwide Icon Through His Screen Persona, "The Tramp"

Alper Yesiltas
harpling
harpling
Community Member
He reminds me a bit of Sasha Baron Cohen like this - we're so accustomed to seeing him as ridiculous characters, and he looks perfectly respectable when he's not in costume.

To be honest, as a fan, I'm really tempted to be able to make small touches that reflect my own perspective on people I admire. That's what makes me passionate about the power of AI-generated images.

#6

Sharon Tate - American Actress And Model

Alper Yesiltas
harpling
harpling
Community Member
It's such a shame - she was such a good actress and so good at comedic timing, but she's best known for how she died.

#7

Audrey Hepburn - British Actress, Famous For Her Many Films, Especially "Breakfast At Tiffany's"

Alper Yesiltas
harpling
harpling
Community Member
Audrey Hepburn did so much work with UNICEF; she was such a lovely human being in every way.

Even though I read reviews from many different perspectives on AI-generated images, most people want me to keep doing what I'm doing. This really makes me very happy and inspired to create more.
#8

Al Capone - Nickname "Scarface", American Gangster And Businessman Who Attained Notoriety During The Prohibition Era As The Co-Founder And Boss Of The Chicago Outfit

Alper Yesiltas
harpling
harpling
Community Member
Maybe he'd have been an entirely different person if he'd had access to penicillin and the syphilis hadn't rotted his brain.

#9

Lauren Bacall - American Actress, Famous For Her Many Films, Especially "To Have And Have Not"

Alper Yesiltas
harpling
harpling
Community Member
Apparently, she was so nervous while on set of her first film that she kept her head down to avoid shaking. On screen, it looked like she was giving everybody sardonic or sultry gazes, and the director asked her to keep doing it in all her films.

#10

Gene Kelly - American Actor, Dancer, Singer, Filmmaker, And Choreographer, Famous For His Many Films, Especially "Singin' In The Rain"

Alper Yesiltas
harpling
harpling
Community Member
Watching Gene Kelly dance always makes me happy. 'American in Paris' is one of my favourite films, even though it's got almost no plot, because there's so much dancing in it!

#11

Babe Ruth - The American Professional Baseball Player, Considered The Most Famous Baseball Player In The Entire World

Alper Yesiltas
harpling
harpling
Community Member
Hmm... he doesn't look much like the chocolate bar. /jk

#12

Ginger Rogers - American Actress, Dancer And Singer During The Golden Age Of Hollywood, Famous For Her Many Films, Especially "Top Hat"

Alper Yesiltas
harpling
harpling
Community Member
Such a spectacular dancer! I can barely walk in heels, much less dance backwards in them.

#13

Greta Garbo - Swedish-American Actress, Regarded As One Of The Greatest Screen Actresses, Famous For Her Many Films, Especially "Ninotchka"

Alper Yesiltas
harpling
harpling
Community Member
Her response to paparazzi asking rude questions was perfect: 'I was born. I had a mother and father. I went to school. What does it matter?'

#14

Alexander Hamilton - American Revolutionary, Statesman And Founding Father Of The United States

Alper Yesiltas
Hero Frog
Hero Frog
Community Member
You’re telling me he’s not Lin Manuel Miranda! /s

#15

Humphrey Bogart - Nicknamed "Bogie", An American Film And Stage Actor Famous For His Many Films, Especially "Casablanca"

Alper Yesiltas
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
What? No!! This looks nothing like him!!

#16

Henry Ford - American Industrialist, Business Magnate, Founder Of The Ford Motor Company, And Chief Developer Of The Assembly Line Technique Of Mass Production

Alper Yesiltas
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
Ford doubled the wages of his employees, "...to be precise, he felt that higher wages were necessary to retain workers who could handle the relentless pressure [of the assembly line]...". A lesson forgotten by today's shareholders and multi-billionaires.

#17

Christopher Columbus - Italian Explorer And Navigator Who Completed Four Voyages Across The Atlantic Ocean, Opening The Way For The Widespread European Exploration And Colonization Of The Americas

Alper Yesiltas
Lory
Lory
Community Member
He was an absolute horrible human being. He is right up there with Adolf Hitler. Please don't down vote because I stated the truth.

