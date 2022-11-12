“Thisness”: I Used AI To See How Some Icons Would Look If They Lived In Our Times (17 Pics)
"Thisness": The quality in a thing of being here and now or such as it is.
I am Alper Yesiltas, a lawyer and photographer living in Istanbul, Turkey. I've been imagining scenes and capturing memories for about 19 years now. During that time, some of my photos have been edited worldwide in books, magazines, exhibitions, and websites and were awarded in several photo contests.
You may have heard of my previous project called "As If Nothing Happened", in which I depict what some of the lost celebrities would look like if they were alive today, and which I first published on Bored Panda.
I would like to share with you the first collection of images of my new AI-based project called "Thisness". Behind this project lies the question "What would some iconic people look like if they lived in our time instead of living in theirs?" I look forward to your feedback and suggestions.
Rosa Parks - American Activist In The Civil Rights Movement Best Known For Her Pivotal Role In The Montgomery Bus Boycott
In general, the people I work with using artificial intelligence are the people I personally want to see the photorealistic version of or adapted to the present day. I think these people are indeed some of the greatest icons that ever lived, and I am very curious about them.
Amelia Earhart - American Aviation Pioneer And Writer, The First Female Aviator To Fly Solo Across The Atlantic Ocean
Helen Keller - American Author, Disability Rights Advocate, Political Activist And Lecturer
I am very happy that the works I create are reflections of my personal curiosity. There are dozens more people I would like to add to this series, so I will continue working on this project. Keep an eye on my socials for even more images of icons like these.
Benjamin Franklin - Founding Father Of The United States
(Sir) Charlie Chaplin - British Comic Actor, Filmmaker, And Composer Who Became A Worldwide Icon Through His Screen Persona, "The Tramp"
To be honest, as a fan, I'm really tempted to be able to make small touches that reflect my own perspective on people I admire. That's what makes me passionate about the power of AI-generated images.
Sharon Tate - American Actress And Model
Audrey Hepburn - British Actress, Famous For Her Many Films, Especially "Breakfast At Tiffany's"
Even though I read reviews from many different perspectives on AI-generated images, most people want me to keep doing what I'm doing. This really makes me very happy and inspired to create more.
Al Capone - Nickname "Scarface", American Gangster And Businessman Who Attained Notoriety During The Prohibition Era As The Co-Founder And Boss Of The Chicago Outfit
Lauren Bacall - American Actress, Famous For Her Many Films, Especially "To Have And Have Not"
Gene Kelly - American Actor, Dancer, Singer, Filmmaker, And Choreographer, Famous For His Many Films, Especially "Singin' In The Rain"
Babe Ruth - The American Professional Baseball Player, Considered The Most Famous Baseball Player In The Entire World
Ginger Rogers - American Actress, Dancer And Singer During The Golden Age Of Hollywood, Famous For Her Many Films, Especially "Top Hat"
Greta Garbo - Swedish-American Actress, Regarded As One Of The Greatest Screen Actresses, Famous For Her Many Films, Especially "Ninotchka"
Alexander Hamilton - American Revolutionary, Statesman And Founding Father Of The United States
Humphrey Bogart - Nicknamed "Bogie", An American Film And Stage Actor Famous For His Many Films, Especially "Casablanca"
Henry Ford - American Industrialist, Business Magnate, Founder Of The Ford Motor Company, And Chief Developer Of The Assembly Line Technique Of Mass Production
Ford doubled the wages of his employees, "...to be precise, he felt that higher wages were necessary to retain workers who could handle the relentless pressure [of the assembly line]...". A lesson forgotten by today's shareholders and multi-billionaires.
Very cool! Out of curiosity, what made you choose these particular people?
Thank you very much for your valuable comments. While determining the names I will work on, I wanted to start with the people who I think have the most impact on society, although the art they do varies. You will see many different names within the scope of this series.
So basically this is putting heads on bodys in modern clothing?
