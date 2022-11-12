"Thisness": The quality in a thing of being here and now or such as it is.

I am Alper Yesiltas, a lawyer and photographer living in Istanbul, Turkey. I've been imagining scenes and capturing memories for about 19 years now. During that time, some of my photos have been edited worldwide in books, magazines, exhibitions, and websites and were awarded in several photo contests.

You may have heard of my previous project called "As If Nothing Happened", in which I depict what some of the lost celebrities would look like if they were alive today, and which I first published on Bored Panda.

I would like to share with you the first collection of images of my new AI-based project called "Thisness". Behind this project lies the question "What would some iconic people look like if they lived in our time instead of living in theirs?" I look forward to your feedback and suggestions.

More info: Instagram | rarible.com | twitter.com