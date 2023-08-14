This Is My Artwork Depicting Social Issues (19 Pics)
I found Bored Panda during the pandemic, and it was my ray of sunshine in the middle of all the depressing chaos around me. I've been hooked ever since.
Bored Panda was also my first exposure to digital art, a whole new medium for me. I used to paint (oils and acrylics) but eventually it became an expensive hobby I couldn't afford, but I missed expressing myself in art and finding a way to shout without shouting.
Anyway, I am still learning this medium, but I hope you enjoy some of my creations below, mostly focused on societal issues. I also do fantasy art and surrealism, and working on putting some of the designs on products and hoping it will take off one day.
More info: creator.nightcafe.studio
"Laika" - Inspired By The Tragic, Sad Story Of The Russian Space Dog
"Topsy"-Minspired By The Elephant Who Was Killed After A Circus Incident
"Victim Of War" - I Wanted To Highlight The Victims (Animals, Pets) Often Overlooked Or Forgotten About During Wartime
"Girls Night Out"
This is just one of a series I was creating depicting a dystopian future. They are some of my personal favorites , and it was my way to show on the outside what I was feeling on the inside.
"Revolution" - Along The Same Vein As The Other Dystopian Pic
"Corporate Greed" - Inspired By The Bhopal Disaster. In A Book I Read On It, They Mentioned The First Victim Was Some Cattle, And That Stuck With Me
"Soon"
Title and inspiration from the awesome Jenny Jinya (https://www.webtoons.com/en/canvas/loving-reaper/soon/viewer?title_no=353275&episode_no=28).
"New Year's" - This Was Inspired By A Contest On Night Cafe ('happy New Years') And It Made Me Think, Not Everyone Has A Happy New Year. So This Is What I Came Up With
"Breathe" - Pollution
"No Choice" - Pro Choice, Pro Life -With What Is Happening In The Us (And Other Parts Of The World) I Feel Women Are Having Less And Less Choices
"War" - Ukraine/Russian Invasion
"Dog Fighting" - My Intent Was To Depict This Very Horrible Practice In A Way That Would Not Be Gory But Still Give A Feel Of This Barbaric "Sport"
"The End" - Just My Vision Of A Nuclear End To The Planet
"Info-Mation, C. 2065" - Inspired By The Unrest Created Through All The Misinformation
"Time Is Short" - Climate Change
"Disease(D)"
This was my own personal feeling when Roe v Wade was shot down; for the first time in my life, as a woman, I felt less than human. As if we are a disease; flawed and something to be hidden away.