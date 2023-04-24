This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

If you play Genshin or not, jewelry speaks a universal language; we can all agree that jewelry is pretty, however, if you do play Genshin, this jewelry can be more than a pretty thing for us, it is part of a fanbase lore or visuals that we as Genshin fans love.

The Jewelry Brand, Orion Geek, gives a breath of fresh new air with its Genshin-inspired collection (a thing that is missing in the mass-produced style of jewelry merchandise of today’s gaming companies).

The Jewelry is available in the brand’s Etsy shop with a sale on the Nahida jewelry until the end of her Banner.

Fanart is made by and courtesy of Mari Liya.

Nahida Fanart courtesy by Mari Liya

Nahida – Dendro Heart stud earrings

14K Gold, Enamel

The jewelry is inspired by various Genshin Characters such as Nahida, Venti, and more, taking key elements/characteristics and turning them into jewelry pieces from fine metals and precious stones.

This Jewelry is unique regardless of Genshin, it’s different, and somewhat appeals to any audience, but the fact that it’s Genshin gives it a lot more context.

Nahida – Dendro Flower inspired stud earrings

14K Gold, Enamel.

On a personal note, Mihyo’s Genshin impact differs from other companies and games – giving artists a free hand by allowing them usage of their amazing open world and characters to create infinite gorgeous fanart works and furthermore supporting their creators by making Mihoyo more than just game company and Genshin more than just a game.

Primogem of Genshin Impact – Photo for reference

Primogem-inspired ring

14K White Gold

Triple Primogem-inspired ring

14K White Gold

Triple Primogem inspired ring

14K Gold

Primogem inspired ring set

14K Gold

Primogem Hoop Earrings

14K Gold

Venti Fanart courtesy by Mari Liya

Venti Lyre inspired ring

14K Yellow and White Gold, Topaz.

God-form Venti inspired Septum piercing

God-form Venti inspired stud earrings

14K Gold

Venti Fanart courtesy by Mari Liya

Kazuha – Maple leaf inspired ring

14K Gold, Tourmaline

Kazuha- Maple leaf inspired ring

14K White Gold, Tourmaline

Kazuha – Maple leaf inspired ring

14K White Gold, Tourmaline

Layla from Genshin Impact- photo for reference.

Layla – Genshin Impact inspired night star ring

14K Gold, Enamel

Layla – Genshin Impact inspired night star ring

14K Gold, Enamel