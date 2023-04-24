Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)
10points
User submission
Art, Product Design7 hours ago

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Orion Ivliev
Community member

If you play Genshin or not, jewelry speaks a universal language; we can all agree that jewelry is pretty, however, if you do play Genshin, this jewelry can be more than a pretty thing for us, it is part of a fanbase lore or visuals that we as Genshin fans love.

The Jewelry Brand, Orion Geek, gives a breath of fresh new air with its Genshin-inspired collection (a thing that is missing in the mass-produced style of jewelry merchandise of today’s gaming companies).

The Jewelry is available in the brand’s Etsy shop with a sale on the Nahida jewelry until the end of her Banner.

Fanart is made by and courtesy of Mari Liya.

More info: Instagram

Nahida Fanart courtesy by Mari Liya

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: mariliya_firefly

Nahida – Dendro Heart stud earrings

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K Gold, Enamel

The jewelry is inspired by various Genshin Characters such as Nahida, Venti, and more, taking key elements/characteristics and turning them into jewelry pieces from fine metals and precious stones.

This Jewelry is unique regardless of Genshin, it’s different, and somewhat appeals to any audience, but the fact that it’s Genshin gives it a lot more context.

Nahida – Dendro Flower inspired stud earrings

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K Gold, Enamel.

On a personal note, Mihyo’s Genshin impact differs from other companies and games – giving artists a free hand by allowing them usage of their amazing open world and characters to create infinite gorgeous fanart works and furthermore supporting their creators by making Mihoyo more than just game company and Genshin more than just a game.

Primogem of Genshin Impact – Photo for reference

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: genshin.hoyoverse.com

Primogem-inspired ring

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K White Gold

Triple Primogem-inspired ring

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K White Gold

Triple Primogem inspired ring

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K Gold

Primogem inspired ring set

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K Gold

Primogem Hoop Earrings

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K Gold

Venti Fanart courtesy by Mari Liya

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: mariliya_firefly

Venti Lyre inspired ring

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K Yellow and White Gold, Topaz.

God-form Venti inspired Septum piercing

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

God-form Venti inspired stud earrings

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K Gold

Venti Fanart courtesy by Mari Liya

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: mariliya_firefly

Kazuha – Maple leaf inspired ring

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K Gold, Tourmaline

Kazuha- Maple leaf inspired ring

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K White Gold, Tourmaline

Kazuha – Maple leaf inspired ring

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K White Gold, Tourmaline

Layla from Genshin Impact- photo for reference.

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: genshin.hoyoverse.com

Layla – Genshin Impact inspired night star ring

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K Gold, Enamel

Layla – Genshin Impact inspired night star ring

This Brand Is Making Genshin Impact-Inspired Jewelry (20 Pics)

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

14K Gold, Enamel

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Orion Ivliev
Orion Ivliev
Author, Community member

Jewelry Designer, Artist, Visionary and Gamer

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda