Almost every day we hear about ways to improve our lives, whether in the form of asked or unasked advice, or as an outcome of thinking. But it’s not that simple. Making a decision of whatever kind can be a daunting task for a person who doesn’t like to step out of their comfort zone.

Some people, however, dare to try something new, whether it’s watching Avengers Endgame or moving out of their parents' home thanks to the hype that pushed them forward. “What actually 100% lived up to the hype?” someone wondered on Ask Reddit, and 24.1k upvotes and 10.1k comments later, we have some very interesting and illuminating responses. Turns out, not always are our expectations shattered by reality.

#1

Having your own place to live without roommates.

James016
James016
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Yep, when I moved into my first flat, I lived by myself. Financially harder but soooo worth it.

#2

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Being healthy. It feels so good to feel good. I thought I would hate cutting out soda and junk food because they taste so good and made me happy. But I was so heavy, knee pain, couldn't sleep, miserable most of the time. Now it's normal to just feel good. It's actually crazy to think I lived like that for so long. It's worth it to put the effort into your health. Who cares if it takes a long time. You'll thank yourself.

anon , Jenny Hill Report

Adam Elder
Adam Elder
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Couldn't agree more. I've been on my health kick for 10 months. Lost 3 stone, gym 4 times a week. I've never been fitter or healthy in my adult life. Gone from XL to M. Loving it.

#3

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Therapy, yeah that's sappy as hell, but it made me feel a lot better, still working on myself, but my psychologist is a saint and she does all she can to help

elysiantics , cottonbro Report

#4

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Seeing the Milky Way for the first time... blew my mind what many dont see because of city lights.

Youpunyhumans , Khamkéo Vilaysing Report

James016
James016
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I was on a work trip to Corsica years ago and a few of us went down to the beach at night. We could see so many stars it was unreal. That has stayed with me all this time.

#5

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Divorcing a terrible person.

The sense of relief, freedom and having my old self back again cannot be expressed in words.

I would marry her all over again and divorce her just to experience that feeling again.

keiths31 , cottonbro Report

#6

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype The Grand Canyon. You just kinda assume that by the time you get around to seeing it that you’ll be underwhelmed.

NOPE. The most breathtaking thing I’ve ever seen. Absolutely unreal. It’s just... so... f*****g BIG. Couldn’t believe it.

Pikabuu , Jad Limcaco Report

#7

Dogs. Every day I walk thru the door home from anywhere and my dog is so pumped and happy to see me that I become happy. If I have a bad day he makes me happier. If I have a good day he makes me happier. They are so pure. We don't deserve them.

Edit: and now I'm a round about way he got me my first silver. Thank you stranger. Here he is btw, [Reptar](https://imgur.com/gallery/XiTZgqT)

conte360 Report

#8

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Actual Japanese ramen. Naruto wasn't playing it really is that good.

The_Alex_ , Kent Wang Report

#9

Hearing my baby laugh for the first time.

KyrakJellyman Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Nothing sounds better than baby laughter

#10

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Both Hubble and Kepler space telescopes. Deep field images showing thousands of galaxies in just a tiny patch of sky and the discovery of thousands of exoplanets that are so different from planets in our own solar system. What better could astronomers hope to find up there?

anon , Charly W. Karl Report

James016
James016
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Now with the incredible images coming from the James Webb Telescope. The pics of the Pillars of Creation are astounding

#11

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Growing up in the big city, or what we'd consider to be one out here. I had never had an interest in nature or 'outside'. One day after school my parents arrived as usual. What was unusual was the fully packed car. Understanding hits me like a truck. Camping.

Oh no not a plushy electric camping experience my father confirms. We're going to Botswana. The true great outdoors. I sulk of course, all the way there. We get to... well where ever we were. Set up camp and I jump straight in my tent to continue my pity party.
Some hours later and my parents still haven't lit a fire. I can hear their voices faintly. Upset, but more because of their disregard for my tantrum. I emerge from the tent and all thoughts of my remarks disappear.

The sight that greets me is, for lack of a better word, Awesome. Stars, more than I thought possible. They covered every inch of my vision from one horizon to the other behind me. Between the blanket of stars, nebulae of every colour are visible.

My father laughs at my expression as I desperately crane my neck to see it all. Lemme tell you folks. Perfectly dark night sky 100% lives up to the hype.

MrsObedient , Josh Hild Report

#12

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Dungeons & Dragons.

I lived with a friend at university who -- back in the days of 3.5e -- would suggest every weekend that we played a game. I had no interest in spending my Saturday afternoons pretending to be an elf or whatever-the-f**k you were supposed to do when you played. *No, thank you.*

Then I actually tried it a year or two ago, and it's dope. Sit around with friends, talk some s**t, eat some cheese, drinks some beers, kill some imaginary goblins. With three months I was DMing, and now I have more dice than I know what to do with and a folder on my desktop devoted to all the games I know I'm never going to get around to playing, all because adult scheduling is the true BBEG.

Portarossa , Arm Storage Report

#13

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Squatty Potty. Let that hate flow right out of you.

Sirnando138 , www.amazon.com Report

PupperPanda
PupperPanda
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I've got one of these! It's amazing for helping with constipation! I call it my "stool stool"

#14

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Being married. It's been a year and a half and it keeps getting better and better.

notthefirstchl03 , Deesha Chandra Report

#15

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Avengers Endgame

Magli02 , Disney Report

#16

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Finding true love. Might take a long time and a lot of heartache before it happens, but when it does happen it's the absolute best thing in the world.

Cyanide_Kitty_101 , Saiph Muhammad Report

#17

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype The Matrix. It was super hyped up before it came out and when it hit, people were talking about it for weeks. I watched it many times in the cinema and each time was fantastic. It's still fantastic 20 years later!

crumpuppet , www.youtube.com Report

PupperPanda
PupperPanda
Community Member
30 minutes ago

The 2nd, 3rd, and reboots, not so much.

#18

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype The Breaking Bad series finale

anon Report

#19

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Stranger Things. I thought it was going to be overrated but my mom made me watch it and now I'm addicted.

IntimidatingNoodles , www.netflix.com Report

#20

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Personally... sex

I0waNative , cottonbro Report

Adam Elder
Adam Elder
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Amen to that.

#21

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Bidet

brunjr52 , Ben Stanfield Report

#22

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype The first Deadpool movie. I was worried as f**k that it wasn't gonna be violent, crude, or emotional, but it checked off every box. The point where I knew it was gonna be great was when Deadpool dropped into the SUV, and the one goon got thrown out and f*****g SPLATTED on the freeway sign.

anon , www.youtube.com Report

#23

Boobs

skulltu_la Report

#24

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Hawai'i. It has been hyped as a beautiful worry-free paradise. But when I went there, it was a beautiful worry-free paradise. 10/10 would go again.

TrumpStinks2020 , Jess Loiterton Report

#25

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. Didn't think I could possibly like a superhero movie to the point of watching it 6 times, forcing all of my friends to watch it and listening to the soundtrack on repeat. My animation major friend kept raving about it and I promised I'd eventually watch it. When I did, I was in SHOCK at how good it was.

junipersnake Report

#26

Camping in Australia.

I come from Europe, and a lot of folks go to Australia after high school. My friends who were there loved it, but all I always took from the conversations with them was, that they worked crappy, underpaid jobs, to live in a van in a country where everything tries to kill you.

After I finished university my GF made me go with her, and I was so not hyped. Turns out I have never seen a more beautiful country with such a nice infrastructure for camping. I would say it was the best 6 weeks of my life so far.

BrooklynNeinNein_ Report

#27

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Rick and Morty. I hated the idea of the show, thinking it would be another poorly animated comedy with terrible humor.

Boy was I wrong.

Watched all 3 seasons in 4 days EXACTLY. And I am NOT a binge watcher

IamTheGreetest34 , www.youtube.com Report

RezFidel
RezFidel
Community Member
19 minutes ago

THIS.

#28

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Visiting Japan. Used to be kind of a weeb when I was a teen but that phase died out when I grew into my 20s. My SO and I planned a trip to see my brother and his Japanese gf just to stay in touch even though I would have rather loved to see Florence or Marrakech instead but boy oh boy was I wrong. Japan really brought the kid inside me out again. (edit: even though I couldn't care less about anime)

anon , Yoav Aziz Report

#29

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype So far..... The Mandalorian.

firefairyqueen , Adi Granov Report

#30

I live alone, and I gotta say...

It's awesome, but without any incentive to clean or organize things get messy quick!

boywar3 Report

#31

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Neighbor’s chili. Moved in and everybody wouldn’t shut up about this guy’s chili. To the point it was annoying to hear about. The first cold day that fall I had it. Holy s**t - now I won’t shut up about it.

Edit: wow this really blew up! The guy doesn't share his recipe and I'm not sure really why. He's good about deflecting requests. He always says something funny like "a little of this, a little of that, some frog nuts and cheap champagne."

DKmann , Alanna Risse Report

Linda van der Pal
Linda van der Pal
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Sounds like he just doesn't have an exact recipe, but works to taste.

#32

The Instant Pot - at least for me. I use that thing all the time. Totally worth every cent and I turned my family onto the Instant Pot as well.

PokketMowse Report

#33

Visiting Machu Picchu and other Inca ruins. It was amazing. They don't tell you that there are just random llamas grazing on these ancient stone terraces. Or that there are huge blue butterflies everywhere. Or about the tourist city that has sprung up around the ruins of Machu Picchu. Or about how crazy the city of Lima is.

Taman_Should Report

#34

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype My very first trip to Manhattan.

My sister and I booked a 10 day stay at The Roosevelt in Midtown. We land at LaGuardia from Dallas and the airport employees were super friendly when they saw me in my UT Dallas hoodie; I even got a hug! Like, what?! So we go out of the terminal and the car service to Manhattan calls us to let us know they overbooked and ran out of sedans and SUVs....so they sent a stretch limo to pick us up!

The trip was full of lucky turns. We got very last minute front and center seats to the Radio City Rockettes for $60 each!

The city just lived up to every expectation I had since childhood. I love it.

LightsStayOnInFrisco , Patrick Tomasso Report

#35

Smart devices, but especially smartphones. I remember watching the keynote in 2007 and thinking this was just an Apple gimmick. Twelve years later and theres no way I’d willingly go back to not having my smartphone; I wouldn’t be typing this right now.

ChunkySoup93 Report

#36

The original Star Wars films. Didn’t get around to seeing them till college, and just made my roommate watch them for the first time.

lizardgal10 Report

#37

Joker.

kh3hypeisreal Report

#38

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Harry Potter - I still remember the long lines on the release day for Deathly Hallows. The books couldn’t have had a better ending

kruskythrowaway , www.youtube.com Report

#39

Jurasic Park Helicopter Tour of Kauai Island in Hawaii.

It's about $400 for 1.5 hours, but it's one of the most life changing things I ever did with my dad. Out of one window, you saw wales break the surface, and then you zoom around the island in and out of cliffs and rocks and mountains and dozens of mini waterfalls, and then you land a few yards from where the Jurassic Park helicopter pad used to be, and you walk up to the 500 foot falls. It's really just an amazing trip to see.

tommygunz007 Report

#40

First time I loaded up Google Earth on a tablet I knew I had officially reached ‘living in the future’ status.

anon Report

#41

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype The Nintendo Switch. I hadn’t bought a Nintendo system since the Gamecube. I wasn’t thrilled about the Wii or the WiiU, so I was hesitant to buy in to Nintendo’s new system when it was announced. I bought it and was 100 percent back as a Nintendo fan boy. That system is fantastic. The fact that it is both portable and a home console is amazing to me. And yes, it is underpowered compared to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but it makes up for it in its versatility. Also, I can turn it off instantly and come back to exactly where I left off. Brilliant

titations , Evan-Amos Report

#42

My wife’s deviled eggs. She talked these things up for months when we first started dating. Her mom talked about them, her dad, her sister, everyone in her family loves them. Then I ate one. It was life changing.

MrCrisB Report

#43

People List 72 Things That Totally Live Up To Their Hype Red dead redemption 2

GabeLikesMusic , www.youtube.com Report

#44

Mad Max Fury Road

elvenking4 Report

#45

Breath of the Wild

supremedalek925 Report

#46

Undertale

from the fundraising to its eventual release a lot of put behind this game and it came through with an explosion of success. A wave that threw itself over the gaming community whether we liked it or not, ^(in more ways than 1.)

Mr_Lakiro Report

#47

WoW Classic.

jokerfl42 Report

#48

Oh god yes, first I thought it was a bit daft, but an awesome advert. Then tried one.

WE HUMANS POO SO WRONG!!

Every toilet should have one as standard. IT has improved my heath massively.

But it's also why most people are full of sh*t .... they poo wrong!

PerspicaciousEntity Report

#49

I kept telling my girlfriend how good a**l sex feels, and I finally got her to try it with me. I think she was liking it more than I did. She came, I came and I can't wait for my b******e to stop hurting so we can try it again.

Picker-Rick Report

RezFidel
RezFidel
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Wait..what?

#50

Skyrim! It still lives up to the hype 8 years later.

JJBrazman Report

