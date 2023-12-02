62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality
The rate of change in the world has accelerated to the point where some people find it hard to cope. Preparing ourselves to deal with these rapid advancements is in our best interest, and we can start doing that by trying to pinpoint how tomorrow might be different from yesterday.
Such reflection allows us to paint a clearer image of reality, empowering us to make informed decisions and navigate the evolving landscape with greater understanding.
To get started, Reddit user Staclear made a post on the platform last month, asking everyone on it: "What slowly went away in the past decade that no one noticed?" Here are the answers that people related to the most.
Actually owning items without a subscription
good Google search results
Finding a recipe online that doesn’t involve the author’s life story, author’s pet’s life story, and the author’s pet’s squeaky toy’s life story. 😂
Basically any youtube video on diy fixes. Hate to see a 5min video for a 10 sec fix.
Decent quality clothes at affordable prices.
The ability to buy a house as a young adult
product reviews that is not an affiliate link
Here's a good one: HIV/AIDS deaths have fallen through the floor, partly due to improvements in medication, but also thanks to a herculean effort by the international community in concert with major drug manufacturers, largely coordinated by PEPFAR.
i suppose people have noticed, but no one has their phone with a ringtone anymore. It's mostly silent or for some poeple still on vibrate
Insects. My car used to get covered with dead insects during the summer. Now, it’s just one or two every so often. Lightning bugs, butterflies, moths flying around my porch light. They’re all gone.
Magazine shops. The ones that sold obscure magazines that you can’t get at Walmart or the grocery store or even the big box bookstore.
Having actual physical copies of music and movies. People are so used to just watching YT, or using streaming services. Not saying some people don’t, but it’s more for a “collection” than actually that being the only way to have the material. I hadn’t bought a CD since at least 2008, and the only reason I bought DVD’s at P**n Shops cheap AF was to build a collection.
I use CDs in my car everyday. I keep them in one of those zip cd wallets :)
Recording horizontally on your phone instead of vertically.
I would add watching a concert with your eyes and not through your phone.
House phones.
Attention spans
Privacy
It's going to get worse. Imagine being able to snap a pic and reverse image search the person across the bar. Within minutes you're in their social media posts. You've got the name of their kid/pet/whatever. This technology exists today and it's creepy as hell.
Lightning bugs.
Waiting for things and being “bored” waiting.
Every minute we are multi tasking everything because everything is always available. We used to have time to get bored because there wasn’t enough to do at all times. Now we are inundated with on demand stuff and I no longer get time to daydream or be bored. I used to love having time with my thoughts.
Yes!! We are so programmed to be doing something at all times, so we don’t know how to relax anymore because then we feel guilty for not doing anything!
The middle class. You are now either rich, or poor
I kind of agree but what do you consider a family making $250,000 a year but not much saved. Isn’t that the new middle class?
Free articles! Almost everything is behind a paywall nowadays
The intelligence of the average American. There's an awful lot of stupid people walking around these days.
There has always been stupid people, it’s just more apparent now
3D logo designs have pretty much vanished. I don’t know the exact timeframe, but basically every single major company’s logo has become minimalist over a very short period of time.
Public pay telephones. Sucks for those in trouble that don't have a cell phone (with battery life).
Edit: Also sucks for Superman when he wants to make a quick clothing change.
Edit 2: It's cool that Australia turned theirs into free public phones.
And yes, I missed/ignored the "past decade" part of the question.
Still have them at every rail and transit station here for 911 purposes.
Color in public spaces. Everything is minimalist and grey now.
Actual newspapers and coupons on Sundays.
Having major sports games on even the most basic TV setup, instead of having to be subscribed to anything.
I'm not even a sports person and find this to be incredibly absurd. I'm fairly certain back in the day (maybe even longer than a decade ago) you can watch most of the major things even when you just had antenna.
Even when you're subscribed to MLB they block things out by region now. That's just stingy as heck.
Although I guess this isn't something nobody noticed, as an afterthought. But the fact it's so normalized...nobody should be okay with that.
Affordable cost of living
Left over money after paying bills
Objective journalism.
We used to know that some outlets were biased (Fox, NYT) but now for literally any story you have to: read between the lines of a conservative source, read between the lines of a liberal source to balance, read an independent Substack to see what both of them omitted... and its too much work to just find the basic facts of a story.
Or don't listen to any of it, the world will continue on as is regardless if we know someone else's opinion on something that did or didn't happen.
Car antennas. You know what I mean.
Why don't cars today come with spare wheels? What the f?!
voicemail. Nobody bothers leaving one. I get about 1/10th the phone traffic I did a decade ago anyway, and people would rather text why they called now in lieu of a vm.
"text/don't call" is one of Millennials' greatest contributions to society.
Whoever invented a way for voicemail to be automatically turned into text is a genius. I haven't checked my voicemail in YEARS.
Politeness. Not being d***s to random strangers.
Regular TVs. 90% of the ones you can buy from big-box or online retailers are smart TVs. I just want a cheaper "dumb" TV that I can plug a Roku into.
iPods
my hair
The rubber bands shaped like animals. Some kids used to throw them like slingshots, it could really hurt!
Photo shops
But Photoshop is still around. It's just hella expensive.
Privacy. Workers’ rights. Consumer rights. Americans’ sanity.
Phone books
TBH this is a good thing. At least if you like trees.
Those little plastic pizza tables in take out pizzas (pizza saver) so the cheese wouldn’t get stuck to the pizza box lid.
Turns out it was easier to wax the inside of the box so the cheese wouldn't stick even if it touched it.
Malls
I wish it was the 80’s and we could go spend the afternoon at the mall. I wasn’t around then but I miss it in a way? Even though I wasn’t there?
Over 10 000 unique species and several hundred unique natural habitats.
And that's probably a very conservative estimate...
LOL that is a massive underestimate. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/oct/30/humanity-wiped-out-animals-since-1970-major-report-finds From The Guardian so legit source.
Disney channel Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon
Hope for the future
A sense of shame. I'm looking at you obnoxious tik tokkers dancing in traffic.
musical birthday cards
Being able to see the stars at night. I live in a small college town. I have to drive several miles to get far enough away from the light pollution to see anything.
I live in a city of a million people and I can see the stars just fine. Sure I can't see some of the fainter features of the night sky but I definitely see stars on a clear night.
Packages of disposable baby/wet wipes that come in hard plastic containers instead of thin plastic-baggie-type containers.
Sobe. They're only available in specific places...I miss Pina Colada Sobe.
If you like Pina Coladas and getting caught in the rain...
Lobster tanks at grocery stores
Consequences for blatant lies
Cupcake shops. I feel like a decade ago, every strip mall had one. Now, only the ones that were already established before the boom are still standing.
Frozen yogurt. Where the f**k is all the frozen yogurt?
In general, "third spaces" esp. for like teens, i feel bad for them. Not too many indoor places you can just hang out without paying for something
Not quite gone yet, but broadcast tv vs streaming.
Land lines…products with quality…wood instead of particle board, leather, linen, cotton…what is that….food without fillers or preservatives…non cookie cutter bodies and faces…
Developing film from disposable cameras. I'm sure pretty much no one uses them anymore but my fiance put a few around at a baby shower and is having a helluva time getting them developed. No CVS no Walgreens. She had to go somewhere special and was charged $85 for 3.
Trendy young women carrying around toy Chihuahuas in oversized shoulder bags.
People talking about gluten.
Anything happening without a f*****g algorithm
Royalties for musicians
Good screenwriting