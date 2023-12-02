ADVERTISEMENT

The rate of change in the world has accelerated to the point where some people find it hard to cope. Preparing ourselves to deal with these rapid advancements is in our best interest, and we can start doing that by trying to pinpoint how tomorrow might be different from yesterday.

Such reflection allows us to paint a clearer image of reality, empowering us to make informed decisions and navigate the evolving landscape with greater understanding.

To get started, Reddit user Staclear made a post on the platform last month, asking everyone on it: "What slowly went away in the past decade that no one noticed?" Here are the answers that people related to the most.

#1

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Actually owning items without a subscription

grn_eyed_bandit , rhamely Report

#2

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality good Google search results

omg_bringwalrus , ono-kosuki Report

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Has anyone ever been past page 3 of a Google search? I have heard of it....but what exists on those pages??

#3

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Finding a recipe online that doesn’t involve the author’s life story, author’s pet’s life story, and the author’s pet’s squeaky toy’s life story. 😂

Tall_0rder , anniespratt Report

sergiobicerra_1 avatar
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Basically any youtube video on diy fixes. Hate to see a 5min video for a 10 sec fix.

#4

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Decent quality clothes at affordable prices.

shakka74 , korie Report

#5

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality The ability to buy a house as a young adult

Fomod_Sama , octoberroses Report

#6

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality product reviews that is not an affiliate link

omg_bringwalrus , DC_Studio Report

#7

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Here's a good one: HIV/AIDS deaths have fallen through the floor, partly due to improvements in medication, but also thanks to a herculean effort by the international community in concert with major drug manufacturers, largely coordinated by PEPFAR.

YNot1989 , pixabay Report

#8

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality i suppose people have noticed, but no one has their phone with a ringtone anymore. It's mostly silent or for some poeple still on vibrate

railwayed , priscilladupreez Report

#9

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Insects. My car used to get covered with dead insects during the summer. Now, it’s just one or two every so often. Lightning bugs, butterflies, moths flying around my porch light. They’re all gone.

kwaters1 , pr0gi_ Report

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The design of windshields has changed. This means bugs don't splat on them whilst you are driving.

#10

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Magazine shops. The ones that sold obscure magazines that you can’t get at Walmart or the grocery store or even the big box bookstore.

tangcameo , sunyu Report

#11

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Having actual physical copies of music and movies. People are so used to just watching YT, or using streaming services. Not saying some people don’t, but it’s more for a “collection” than actually that being the only way to have the material. I hadn’t bought a CD since at least 2008, and the only reason I bought DVD’s at P**n Shops cheap AF was to build a collection.

ReditTosser1 , introspectivedsgn Report

charlie-g-christmas avatar
Charlie grace
Charlie grace
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I use CDs in my car everyday. I keep them in one of those zip cd wallets :)

#12

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Recording horizontally on your phone instead of vertically.

Ferrum_Freakshow , elliotteo Report

sergiobicerra_1 avatar
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would add watching a concert with your eyes and not through your phone.

#13

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality House phones.

adiosfelicia2 , wesley_squared Report

#14

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Attention spans

pleasekillmi , punttim Report

#15

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Privacy

Muted_Land782 , scottwebb Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's going to get worse. Imagine being able to snap a pic and reverse image search the person across the bar. Within minutes you're in their social media posts. You've got the name of their kid/pet/whatever. This technology exists today and it's creepy as hell.

#16

Lightning bugs.

Tink2013 Report

#17

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Waiting for things and being “bored” waiting.

Every minute we are multi tasking everything because everything is always available. We used to have time to get bored because there wasn’t enough to do at all times. Now we are inundated with on demand stuff and I no longer get time to daydream or be bored. I used to love having time with my thoughts.

playhookie , umit Report

audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes!! We are so programmed to be doing something at all times, so we don’t know how to relax anymore because then we feel guilty for not doing anything!

#18

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality The middle class. You are now either rich, or poor

Mordewin , karolina-grabowska Report

juliaford19 avatar
Julia Ford
Julia Ford
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of agree but what do you consider a family making $250,000 a year but not much saved. Isn’t that the new middle class?

#19

Free articles! Almost everything is behind a paywall nowadays

honeypanini Report

#20

The intelligence of the average American. There's an awful lot of stupid people walking around these days.

Just-Examination-136 Report

audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There has always been stupid people, it’s just more apparent now

#21

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality 3D logo designs have pretty much vanished. I don’t know the exact timeframe, but basically every single major company’s logo has become minimalist over a very short period of time.

LeutzschAKS , kellysikkema Report

#22

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Public pay telephones. Sucks for those in trouble that don't have a cell phone (with battery life).

Edit: Also sucks for Superman when he wants to make a quick clothing change.

Edit 2: It's cool that Australia turned theirs into free public phones.
And yes, I missed/ignored the "past decade" part of the question.

ProtossLiving , sql Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still have them at every rail and transit station here for 911 purposes.

#23

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Color in public spaces. Everything is minimalist and grey now.

newmamamoon , ajayparthasarathy Report

#24

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Actual newspapers and coupons on Sundays.

Altkolsch , mattiasdiesel Report

#25

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Having major sports games on even the most basic TV setup, instead of having to be subscribed to anything.

I'm not even a sports person and find this to be incredibly absurd. I'm fairly certain back in the day (maybe even longer than a decade ago) you can watch most of the major things even when you just had antenna.

Even when you're subscribed to MLB they block things out by region now. That's just stingy as heck.

Although I guess this isn't something nobody noticed, as an afterthought. But the fact it's so normalized...nobody should be okay with that.

blue012910 , jeshoots-com-147458 Report

#26

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Affordable cost of living

greenwood90 , christnerfurt Report

#27

Left over money after paying bills

sssouprachips Report

#28

Objective journalism.

We used to know that some outlets were biased (Fox, NYT) but now for literally any story you have to: read between the lines of a conservative source, read between the lines of a liberal source to balance, read an independent Substack to see what both of them omitted... and its too much work to just find the basic facts of a story.

blazershorts Report

darkelken_1 avatar
CreamKrackered
CreamKrackered
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or don't listen to any of it, the world will continue on as is regardless if we know someone else's opinion on something that did or didn't happen.

#29

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Car antennas. You know what I mean.

MD_Mike , sinileunen Report

#30

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Why don't cars today come with spare wheels? What the f?!

ozmosisam , sebastianhuxley Report

sean-mccrimmon avatar
Zephyr343
Zephyr343
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

????? Is this a thing? Thought all cars came with spares

#31

voicemail. Nobody bothers leaving one. I get about 1/10th the phone traffic I did a decade ago anyway, and people would rather text why they called now in lieu of a vm.

"text/don't call" is one of Millennials' greatest contributions to society.

Jambalayatime Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever invented a way for voicemail to be automatically turned into text is a genius. I haven't checked my voicemail in YEARS.

#32

Politeness. Not being d***s to random strangers.

StarChaser_Tyger Report

#33

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Regular TVs. 90% of the ones you can buy from big-box or online retailers are smart TVs. I just want a cheaper "dumb" TV that I can plug a Roku into.

Uni_tasker , introspectivedsgn Report

#34

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality iPods

bigt503 , asobarks Report

dlenae86 avatar
DeeDee M
DeeDee M
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used mine up until a few days ago…and got made fun of, but whatev’s

#35

my hair

moutton_N01r Report

#36

The rubber bands shaped like animals. Some kids used to throw them like slingshots, it could really hurt!

ClassicAlternative59 Report

#37

Photo shops

Jonbazookaboz Report

#38

Privacy. Workers’ rights. Consumer rights. Americans’ sanity.

yikesyourface Report

#39

Phone books

coloradancowgirl Report

#40

Those little plastic pizza tables in take out pizzas (pizza saver) so the cheese wouldn’t get stuck to the pizza box lid.

Thayerasaurs Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Turns out it was easier to wax the inside of the box so the cheese wouldn't stick even if it touched it.

#41

Malls

yhpargotohpts Report

audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum
Watermelon_gum
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish it was the 80’s and we could go spend the afternoon at the mall. I wasn’t around then but I miss it in a way? Even though I wasn’t there?

#42

Over 10 000 unique species and several hundred unique natural habitats.

And that's probably a very conservative estimate...

Risc90 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOL that is a massive underestimate. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/oct/30/humanity-wiped-out-animals-since-1970-major-report-finds From The Guardian so legit source.

#43

Disney channel Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon

onlyIfuckmyWIFE Report

#44

Hope for the future

LegoC97 Report

#45

A sense of shame. I'm looking at you obnoxious tik tokkers dancing in traffic.

Cheap_Rain_4130 Report

#46

musical birthday cards

42vines Report

#47

Being able to see the stars at night. I live in a small college town. I have to drive several miles to get far enough away from the light pollution to see anything.

ThePirateBuxton Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in a city of a million people and I can see the stars just fine. Sure I can't see some of the fainter features of the night sky but I definitely see stars on a clear night.

#48

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Packages of disposable baby/wet wipes that come in hard plastic containers instead of thin plastic-baggie-type containers.

MyHairs0nFire2023 , RossHelen Report

#49

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Sobe. They're only available in specific places...I miss Pina Colada Sobe.

ArchfiendNox , inazakira Report

#50

62 Things That Unnoticeably Got Deleted From Our Reality Lobster tanks at grocery stores

Attarker , pixabay Report

#51

Consequences for blatant lies

Observerette Report

#52

Cupcake shops. I feel like a decade ago, every strip mall had one. Now, only the ones that were already established before the boom are still standing.

Radiant_Sense_8169 Report

#53

Frozen yogurt. Where the f**k is all the frozen yogurt?

Fantomime Report

#54

In general, "third spaces" esp. for like teens, i feel bad for them. Not too many indoor places you can just hang out without paying for something

MrOopsie Report

dlenae86 avatar
DeeDee M
DeeDee M
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No more dumping your a*****e teenager who can’t drive yet at the mall for the afternoon. Those days are gone 😭

#55

Not quite gone yet, but broadcast tv vs streaming.

okguy57 Report

#56

Land lines…products with quality…wood instead of particle board, leather, linen, cotton…what is that….food without fillers or preservatives…non cookie cutter bodies and faces…

ceaseless7 Report

#57

Developing film from disposable cameras. I'm sure pretty much no one uses them anymore but my fiance put a few around at a baby shower and is having a helluva time getting them developed. No CVS no Walgreens. She had to go somewhere special and was charged $85 for 3.

iheartseuss Report

#58

Trendy young women carrying around toy Chihuahuas in oversized shoulder bags.

Linux4ever_Leo Report

#59

People talking about gluten.

aloe_veracity Report

#60

Anything happening without a f*****g algorithm

chippychifton Report

#61

Royalties for musicians

brucedeloop Report

#62

Good screenwriting

as_a_speckled_bird Report

