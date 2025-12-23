#35

Handyman as a job. Most guys learn how to wire and outlet, buy a used set of tools and assume they'll make a business out of it. A lot of what I'm about to mention also ties into home DIY enthusiasts.



You WILL absolutely get ripped off working for 'friends and family' more often than not.



You will price out a job, ask reddit, and still end up in the hole.



You will complete a job, and then have to keep fixing your first fix.



You will start a job that quickly eclipses your skills.



You will start a simple job only to find one horror leading to another, turning it into an ordeal.



You will have clients try to scam you.



You will have clients offer to sleep with you for discounts or freebies, sorry miss but rearranging your guts for a few hours while you lay there isn't worth a few hundred; let alone the 4k you assume it is.



You will break something expensive. Possibly more than once.



You NEED insurance, otherwise one bad job will destroy your entire life.



You will also need health insurance, the stuff between walls and under floors, in crawl spaces and attics WILL hurt you. Maybe not today, but the piper gets paid.



You will skimp on PPE and regret it IMMENSELY at least once.



You will spend half of a job bouncing between the job, hardware stores, and spend the commute losing your mind or questioning existence.



You will run into a client who knows EVERYTHING and they will try and hover. This is the biggest red flag aside from arguing about pay.



You will run into other Handy Persons, who should not be allowed near a pair of safety scissors, let alone power tools.



You will go hungry. Stay hydrated.



You will tear your hands up on everything. From tools breaking, catching nails or screws you didn't see, to old piping or wiring in the wall that the mice must be sharpening to a razors edge. Stay up to date on tetanus and get a cheapo phone plug borescope with light.



You will decide that this is your last project. Regularly.



You will treat yourself to a little snacky-snack for making it this far, you've earned it.



You WILL NOT cut concrete or stone without proper PPE. The stuff you can get from that is just terrible.



You will shart at least once, due to eating junk and stressing on one project or another. Keep a gym bag with an extra outfit, travel deodorant and wash, with two pairs of socks and three underwear minimum. This is good advice in general.



You will absolutely end up with a client you hate. Inexplicably this client will pay rate, and have plenty of work for you on and off. This will not change your hatred.





Don't get me wrong, I started out with a Ryobi bag set and a mechanics chest from Craftsman. I quickly refused to do anything more complex than patch drywall or fix outlets/fixtures for friends. What I made in discount dollars was almost always a few bucks in the green after gas. As a working person, you need to make money; (almost) everyone is feeling a squeeze these days and charging a fair price to a friend or family member is hard. Quoting a job to a stranger and either signing the agreement or walking away is better.



DO NOT let clients argue with you. My prices are X per hour, tools and time are mine. You can cover parts and material if my quote is a little steep. I have had to buy tools for specific jobs that don't see much use, but I eat that cost because now if I ever need it I have it. Some clients will offer to help buy this tool or that thing, politely decline. I can accept gifts once the job is done, provided you are satisfied; gifts just muddy the water and turn into he said, she said often enough that I'm amazed we don't see more people complaining.



GET A BODYCAM, OR AT LEAST A BODY MIC.

You are a stranger in a strangers home, and without something to cover your back there is a very real risk of running into people who then try to hurt you. Sometimes it's boredom, or a misunderstanding. Sometimes it's malicious and evil. Doesn't matter what they say if I can slip them the SD card showing my every move.



BEWARE SECTION 8. A lot of places are very, very particular about who works on what. Not necessarily because your work is in question, but because they have an 'in' with a local guy or crew and split the cash. Other places have SO MUCH PAPERWORK. If you do need to work in housing just keep it low key. I have done plenty of little jobs for projects and housing around, and I've also been threatened, yelled at and had stuff thrown at me when caught. You also need to be mindful of every tool you own, because some people just cannot help themselves. They NEED to steal your stuff. Good locks and a small dashcam/alarm will save you.



LEARN WHERE THE SHUTOFFS ARE FIRST THING. Gas, electric, water, hot water. Not knowing will increase your expenses by the second as you scramble to turn off the water before a bathroom wall floods, or you need to shut off the gas because you broke an old corroded 90* working nearby. Obviously anything water related is -usually- right there on street, but double check just in case. I have run into more than one where the entire thing was full of dirt, wasps, spiders, bees, dead things, and in one case candy wrappers. I avoid apartment work because if I make a mistake, it will affect more people than I had an agreement with.



These days I work for cash, only take jobs I can do alone and get everything on paper prior. Always explain that if you do this job, and you find 'uh-oh's', that you can quote it out or leave. I have fixed things, taken my photos and left only to be called back out due to issues, and most of the time it wasn't my work. Have I messed up? YEAH. Never more than a few hundred bucks worth as of yet, but that has been thanks to insurance, and documentation. Pictures, video, emails, save it all. It is the shield that protects not only your back, but your livelihood as well.





TL;DR: You will mess up. You will need money enough to do the job AND fix any possible oopsie-doos you may run into. If you do want to do handy work, see if you can hire on with someone or a local racket to get a foundation. YouTube is good for a lot, but nothing beats experience.





