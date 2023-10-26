So let's see what these places have to offer. Redditor u/NullibiquitousNoodle made a post on r/Frugal , asking, "What are some things you'd only buy second hand, never brand new?" and it has gone viral, receiving over 1,000 comments. Here are the most popular ones.

However, there are alternatives that can help us save money, preserve the environment, and find unique items. In fact, the bustling secondary market is ready to fulfill nearly all of our shopping needs — both online, with platforms such as eBay and Vinted, and in physical settings, through local thrift stores and swap meets.

We like to buy stuff fresh. In the US, for example, the National Retail Federation anticipates that retail sales will grow between 4% and 6% in 2023, reaching around $5.18 trillion.

#1 Mirrors. Impossible to buy one that hasn't been used.

#2 Automobiles.

I was raised poor and learned to do my own repairs.

I can't justify spending $30-50k on something that loses 1/3 it's value simply because I purchased it.

We managed to get in touch with u/NullibiquitousNoodle and they were kind enough to have a little chat with us about their post. "I don't remember exactly what I was doing before I thought of this question but I remember being a new follower of r/Frugal and was interested in practices people shared to save money in their daily lives," the Redditor told Bored Panda. "I asked the question knowing there would be a lot to learn from the community."

#3 Wooden furniture, better quality and a fraction of the cost. When I moved, we got a big dining room table with the leaf and 6 chairs. Was heavy as s**t... but barely had blemishes. 200 bucks, and will outlive me.



Also my dresser was my husband's geandfathers before his and now mine. Still in excellent condition

#4 Pretty much any book.



They're always so much cheaper for barely any drop in quality. It's a no-brainer for me.

#5 Dogs.



Let someone else potty train and wait out the chewing and baby teeth phase. I'll take a normal energy, personality-already-evident, grateful best friend to go, tyvm.

The Redditor said some of the most common responses they've received were regarding second-hand cars, furniture, and technology, and that they understand why. "I agree, buying [these things] ... brand new is a big financial commitment (and loss) because [they] almost immediately depreciate in value since newer versions and updates are available every year." "One of my favorites is buying books second-hand," they added.

#6 Almost all baby stuff (except car seats). It’s barely used second hand since the kid grows so quickly.

#7 Dresses for special occasions! If you want to wear something splashy once or twice, buy it second-hand and resell or donate it when you are done.

#8 Cast iron skillet. I wanted one from a grandmother’s estate that has seen a lot of use (meaning it’s a great pan), and I found one. Took it home, reconditioned it, and it is a splendid pan.

"I don't see second-hand shopping as a short-term trend because it's always been around and has always been available as an option," u/NullibiquitousNoodle said. "Perhaps the instant gratification of buying brand new goods and items are becoming less common and accessible due to rising prices and the velocity of new developments. Buying second-hand could be a long-lasting shift in consumer behavior, depending on the industry."

#9 I started shaving with double edge safety razors and only buy vintage Gillettes. I have one from 1961, and just bought another from ‘57. They last for generations. This is way cheaper than using modern cartridge razors, and create far less landfill waste.

#10 Exercise equipment-I have gotten screaming deals on elliptical machines and treadmills from people moving or downsizing. They have typically not been used much so I have never had serious issues with them.

#11 I check out used first for almost everything. As much from an environmental viewpoint as a frugal mindset. Plus, often the quality you get in some older things is better than what you can buy (or afford) today.

They're right. Growth in the market for used clothing, for example, might even outpace fast fashion as more consumers become aware of the environmental, social, and economic benefits of thrift shopping. In 2022, the sector for secondhand apparel grew 24% from the year before, reaching $119 billion dollars. Even though North America is making up for around 42% of it, the trend is seen across the world.

#12 Genuine leather handbags. I think leather with a little wear looks better and it eases my mind since I'm hard on my purses.

#13 Leather jackets/fur coats! Best option for the environment. No new animals being killed for it, and it’s not plastic. Usually great quality too

#14 Vases. Instead of buying a vase at the store or buying a pre made flower arrangement you can save yourself money and buy a vase at a thrift store for much less. Buy they flowers then pick up a vase at a thrift store and make your own flower arrangement.

"I hope second-hand shopping becomes a standard practice because of how sustainable it is," the Redditor said. "I like to think the more people are learning about the impacts of mass production, the less they feel inclined to buy the newest, most updated items."

#15 Majority of business clothes. Hear me out - all of my work dresses and some tops I've gotten from thrifting are so much better quality than the c**p in stores.



You can also luck out and get designer. I've gotten my man some nice designer ties for like $2.

#16 Dishes and kitchen stuff. Not sure if it’s the same in other areas, but the goodwills near me always have a ton of glassware and kitchen supplies like serving dishes and some pans. Most of my cups are from goodwill.

#17 Home decor! Less frugal, more stylish people than myself like to update frequently and often sell home decor items (mirrors, rugs, art, lamps, accent chairs) in great condition. I’ve gotten a steal on some items this way on Facebook Marketplace. And if you have an eye for it, you can still be very stylish this way.

#18 Fragrances on Marketplace, lol. Best find was a 3/4 bottle of Chanel Eau de Parfum for $30.

#19 Gardening supplies like pots and tools are great to find used. Tools in general usually last forever and are cheaper used while still perfect quality.

#20 Televisions and monitors. They just literally sit there, and they're hardly ever damaged. You can get ridiculously cheap TVs secondhand.

#21 Whenever I’m shopping for something on Amazon, I always check for Amazon Warehouse options first. Very rarely have I ever had a problem with a Warehouse purchase, and if I do, I can always return it and get another one.

#22 Children's toys. Kids get bored of them so fast that secondhand stores are always overloaded with perfectly fine toys. Better to get secondhand for any and all kids' birthdays than it is to waste money and pollute the Earth with more plastic.

#23 It's easier to list the things I would only buy new. Towels, sheets, socks, underwear, toothbrush, stuff like that.

#24 For me its video games. I want new games constantly. But if you wait a year its like 10 bucks used.

#25 Phones! I've been getting 1-2 older gens through Ebay for a fraction of the price, now I aim to spend only $200-300 for a slightly older flagship phone. Been doing this for years, I love that I don't stress out about treating them like fragile China or stressing out about seeing scratches, etc. I always go for A condition or open box, which means 90% of my phones still look like they were brand new.



Also if I change my mind or want a "newer" phone, most of the time I can sell them for a cheap price and most of the time it'll get sold, so that means the phone was even cheaper in the end.

#26 Luggage. It is stupid expensive brand new

#27 DSLR camera. Seriously most enthusiasts use it for 1 year and then are willing to sell for whatever price someone can offer. You can get some great cameras for less than 25% of the original price

#28 Non-power tools. A set of wrenches might be $hundreds, but used they’re like $tens. Sockets, hammers, bits, drivers, saws, chisels, all those that will last multiple lifetimes with easy maintenance. I got a used Snap On rolling chest for $800 full of tools probably worth $25k. Upgraded my own tools and sold dupes and made $500 on the deal.

#29 There isn't anything where I'm like, "I will ONLY buy that second hand" but there's a lot of things where I check secondhand first.



Jeans- I always check the thrifts for. I bought my kid like 10 pairs of jeans yesterday for $30. Most of them were Levi's and Aeropostale.



When I was shopping for a vehicle, I could not find a good deal on a used one. I ended up buying a new Kia Soul for $13k with 3% financing back in 2018. It's paid in full now, has never broke down even once and I know I've gotten all the oil changes and maintenance done on time. I have 90k miles on it.



The current blue book on my car is $14k. More than I paid for it.