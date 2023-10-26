“What Are Some Things You’d Only Buy Second-Hand, Never Brand New?” (30 Answers)
We like to buy stuff fresh. In the US, for example, the National Retail Federation anticipates that retail sales will grow between 4% and 6% in 2023, reaching around $5.18 trillion.
However, there are alternatives that can help us save money, preserve the environment, and find unique items. In fact, the bustling secondary market is ready to fulfill nearly all of our shopping needs — both online, with platforms such as eBay and Vinted, and in physical settings, through local thrift stores and swap meets.
So let's see what these places have to offer. Redditor u/NullibiquitousNoodle made a post on r/Frugal, asking, "What are some things you'd only buy second hand, never brand new?" and it has gone viral, receiving over 1,000 comments. Here are the most popular ones.
Mirrors. Impossible to buy one that hasn't been used.
Automobiles.
I was raised poor and learned to do my own repairs.
I can't justify spending $30-50k on something that loses 1/3 it's value simply because I purchased it.
We managed to get in touch with u/NullibiquitousNoodle and they were kind enough to have a little chat with us about their post.
"I don't remember exactly what I was doing before I thought of this question but I remember being a new follower of r/Frugal and was interested in practices people shared to save money in their daily lives," the Redditor told Bored Panda.
"I asked the question knowing there would be a lot to learn from the community."
Wooden furniture, better quality and a fraction of the cost. When I moved, we got a big dining room table with the leaf and 6 chairs. Was heavy as s**t... but barely had blemishes. 200 bucks, and will outlive me.
Also my dresser was my husband's geandfathers before his and now mine. Still in excellent condition
Pretty much any book.
They're always so much cheaper for barely any drop in quality. It's a no-brainer for me.
If only I could have bought my nursing textbooks that way...
Dogs.
Let someone else potty train and wait out the chewing and baby teeth phase. I'll take a normal energy, personality-already-evident, grateful best friend to go, tyvm.
I agree with the idea of rescue animals, but not at all for this reason, rather because i would just like to take in ALL of them, 'cause ALL need love,no matter age or gender or race. Whoever gives this as reason, though, I despise, because they are typically those people who do not know what unconditional love is, and also like to get things ready, not having to work on it... especially relationship,no matter if human or animal or what...
The Redditor said some of the most common responses they've received were regarding second-hand cars, furniture, and technology, and that they understand why.
"I agree, buying [these things] ... brand new is a big financial commitment (and loss) because [they] almost immediately depreciate in value since newer versions and updates are available every year."
"One of my favorites is buying books second-hand," they added.
Almost all baby stuff (except car seats). It’s barely used second hand since the kid grows so quickly.
I had older brothers I received hand me down clothes from. I thought it was cool that I was getting their stuff!
Dresses for special occasions! If you want to wear something splashy once or twice, buy it second-hand and resell or donate it when you are done.
Or even rent. There are some wonderful dresses for rent that I could never dream of buying!
Cast iron skillet. I wanted one from a grandmother’s estate that has seen a lot of use (meaning it’s a great pan), and I found one. Took it home, reconditioned it, and it is a splendid pan.
Cast Iron will last you forever, just keep it seasoned properly.
"I don't see second-hand shopping as a short-term trend because it's always been around and has always been available as an option," u/NullibiquitousNoodle said.
"Perhaps the instant gratification of buying brand new goods and items are becoming less common and accessible due to rising prices and the velocity of new developments. Buying second-hand could be a long-lasting shift in consumer behavior, depending on the industry."
I started shaving with double edge safety razors and only buy vintage Gillettes. I have one from 1961, and just bought another from ‘57. They last for generations. This is way cheaper than using modern cartridge razors, and create far less landfill waste.
You can buy new safety razors like that. There are still companies that produce them.
Exercise equipment-I have gotten screaming deals on elliptical machines and treadmills from people moving or downsizing. They have typically not been used much so I have never had serious issues with them.
I refer to them as clothes racks when I see them at yard sales.
I check out used first for almost everything. As much from an environmental viewpoint as a frugal mindset. Plus, often the quality you get in some older things is better than what you can buy (or afford) today.
They're right. Growth in the market for used clothing, for example, might even outpace fast fashion as more consumers become aware of the environmental, social, and economic benefits of thrift shopping.
In 2022, the sector for secondhand apparel grew 24% from the year before, reaching $119 billion dollars. Even though North America is making up for around 42% of it, the trend is seen across the world.
Genuine leather handbags. I think leather with a little wear looks better and it eases my mind since I'm hard on my purses.
Leather jackets/fur coats! Best option for the environment. No new animals being killed for it, and it’s not plastic. Usually great quality too
I used to have a fur coat that had been my grandmother's but I felt like I needed a sign on my back explaining the age of it. I donated it to an amateur theatre group in the end so it would still be used.
Vases. Instead of buying a vase at the store or buying a pre made flower arrangement you can save yourself money and buy a vase at a thrift store for much less. Buy they flowers then pick up a vase at a thrift store and make your own flower arrangement.
I've always loved second hands but nowadays they became so entitled they sell used stuff more expensive than newly bought stuff. At least here in Central Europe.
"I hope second-hand shopping becomes a standard practice because of how sustainable it is," the Redditor said.
"I like to think the more people are learning about the impacts of mass production, the less they feel inclined to buy the newest, most updated items."
Majority of business clothes. Hear me out - all of my work dresses and some tops I've gotten from thrifting are so much better quality than the c**p in stores.
You can also luck out and get designer. I've gotten my man some nice designer ties for like $2.
Dishes and kitchen stuff. Not sure if it’s the same in other areas, but the goodwills near me always have a ton of glassware and kitchen supplies like serving dishes and some pans. Most of my cups are from goodwill.
Home decor! Less frugal, more stylish people than myself like to update frequently and often sell home decor items (mirrors, rugs, art, lamps, accent chairs) in great condition. I’ve gotten a steal on some items this way on Facebook Marketplace. And if you have an eye for it, you can still be very stylish this way.
I'm jealous, it always seems like the ugliest cr@p imaginable is sold secondhand wherever I live
Fragrances on Marketplace, lol. Best find was a 3/4 bottle of Chanel Eau de Parfum for $30.
Gardening supplies like pots and tools are great to find used. Tools in general usually last forever and are cheaper used while still perfect quality.
Yup. I have a lot of that too. Most of my rakes / shovels / hoes etc I got for 50 cents to a couple of bucks. And if you have a greenhouse or otherwise want those black plastic pots that nursery's use to sell plants - you can find lots of those every year at garage sales in the free piles.
Televisions and monitors. They just literally sit there, and they're hardly ever damaged. You can get ridiculously cheap TVs secondhand.
Whenever I’m shopping for something on Amazon, I always check for Amazon Warehouse options first. Very rarely have I ever had a problem with a Warehouse purchase, and if I do, I can always return it and get another one.
Children's toys. Kids get bored of them so fast that secondhand stores are always overloaded with perfectly fine toys. Better to get secondhand for any and all kids' birthdays than it is to waste money and pollute the Earth with more plastic.
It's easier to list the things I would only buy new. Towels, sheets, socks, underwear, toothbrush, stuff like that.
For me its video games. I want new games constantly. But if you wait a year its like 10 bucks used.
Phones! I've been getting 1-2 older gens through Ebay for a fraction of the price, now I aim to spend only $200-300 for a slightly older flagship phone. Been doing this for years, I love that I don't stress out about treating them like fragile China or stressing out about seeing scratches, etc. I always go for A condition or open box, which means 90% of my phones still look like they were brand new.
Also if I change my mind or want a "newer" phone, most of the time I can sell them for a cheap price and most of the time it'll get sold, so that means the phone was even cheaper in the end.
Luggage. It is stupid expensive brand new
DSLR camera. Seriously most enthusiasts use it for 1 year and then are willing to sell for whatever price someone can offer. You can get some great cameras for less than 25% of the original price
I have a Nikon DX 40 DSLR that I bought 15 years ago that is in perfect condition that still works beautifully. The only thing I've spent money on since I bought it is new memory cards and additional lenses which you can get used if you know where to look.
Non-power tools. A set of wrenches might be $hundreds, but used they’re like $tens. Sockets, hammers, bits, drivers, saws, chisels, all those that will last multiple lifetimes with easy maintenance. I got a used Snap On rolling chest for $800 full of tools probably worth $25k. Upgraded my own tools and sold dupes and made $500 on the deal.
Really BP? Censoring the word p@wn? That's not obscene in the slightest, wtf?
There isn't anything where I'm like, "I will ONLY buy that second hand" but there's a lot of things where I check secondhand first.
Jeans- I always check the thrifts for. I bought my kid like 10 pairs of jeans yesterday for $30. Most of them were Levi's and Aeropostale.
When I was shopping for a vehicle, I could not find a good deal on a used one. I ended up buying a new Kia Soul for $13k with 3% financing back in 2018. It's paid in full now, has never broke down even once and I know I've gotten all the oil changes and maintenance done on time. I have 90k miles on it.
The current blue book on my car is $14k. More than I paid for it.
As products become more cheaply constructed and simultaneously at a more expensive rate than even just ten years ago, I strongly recommend buying certain secondhand things.
-Furniture:
The new s**t is not only extremely overpriced by hundreds of dollars, but it’s often constructed with cheap materials. It damages easily, cannot be repaired easily, and often looks really gaudy with faux-wood aesthetic.
Real solid wood pieces in excellent condition are being sold for 90%+ off their retail value on places like FB market place. Tons of different styles that some are bound to appeal to you. These pieces are not only environmentally conscious, but they last longer, easier to repair (depending on severity of damage), they look better, and you can constantly refinish them to your taste over their entire lifetime.
-Silverware/Cooking Utensils:
My mom’s knife block set, silverware, and utensils from 20+ years ago were solid, didn’t break, or rust. After she upgraded everything to match a farmhouse style, the s**t rusts even if you dry it immediately and looks/feels cheaper, despite not costing cheap at all.
-Appliances:
Have a fridge from the 80s still kickin’ in the basement. Meanwhile have gone through three modern fridges since 2000s.
-Basically anything you expect to require longevity and quality (of course not including products made from toxic materials).
the fridge from the 80s is costing them far more in energy than it would cost to repair a more modern fridge. Washer and driers on the other hand are far better the older they are. The problem is the demand from many other customers to cram gadgets into them rather than quality.
For me it's sewing machines for friends and family. I'm avid seamstress and ended up buying new machines because I needed certain features, but when people I know want to get into sewing, I take them to my trusted sewing machine shop and tell them to get a refurbished 1970s Pfaff or Singer or Husqvarna. Those machines are beasts and will last forever, and often cost less than €400 in near-new condition. Tip: don't buy a sewing machine that doesn't throw your back out when you pick it up ;)
I've got a 70s Elna, weighs about as much as a dwarf star, the person only wanted £30 for it, I told her they are £200 on eBay, but she wouldn't let me give her more...
I'm an old man but decided I needed one to fix the little things. I bought an Elna almost 30 years ago and wouldn't part with it for anything.
Designer perfumes. I get them off eBay where you can often find brand new bottles (and sometimes tester bottles) at a steep discount; you can also find "inspired by" fragrances that smell just like the real deal, for significantly less money. I can always find the fragrance I want for 1/4 to 1/3 of the retail cost. (I don't deliberately get designer brands, but the fragrances I love the most, unfortunately, often wind up being designer perfume)
On average I pay about $30 for a bottle that would normally retail for $110 or more
I can never find a "smell-alike" for my favourite (Arpège) sadly
