Though financial stability is incredibly important, you don’t have to be a millionaire to enjoy life to the fullest. There are plenty of things you can do even without much cash in your pocket. On top of that, if you do have some savings to spare, you can still splurge from time to time to indulge in some truly luxurious activities.

The r/AskReddit online community recently shared some of the extravagant behaviors they’ve come to love even though they’re not rich. Buying whatever you want to cook and taking frequent holidays is just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to find out how else folks love to treat themselves.

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I have a adopted a black cat. That might not sound very exotic rich people stuff. But every time I look at him I can't help to think "I've got this incredibly beautiful graceful mini-jaguar in my house solely because I love it's companionship and looking at it.". Feel like a king with him.

PresidentHurg , Helena Lopes Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Food. I buy what I want and I try new stuff. I like cooking.

34i79s , Tara Clark Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I won’t buy crappy tires, shoes, or a bed. Don’t cheap out on what you put between you and the ground.

StJoeStrummer , Andrea Piacquadio Report

hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some things are much more expensive when they are cheap. For my part, I would add a good winter coat to this list of things for which you must invest in quality.

According to the Federal Reserve’s consumer finance survey, the net worth of an average American household was a jaw-dropping $1.06 million (adjusted for inflation) in 2022.

Meanwhile, Zippia points out that there are a whopping 22 million millionaires in the United States alone. That’s around a third of the number of millionaires all around the globe.
45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I get my hair done. It's the one self care thing that is expensive that makes me feel beautiful

gracieangel420 , cottonbro studio Report

missir2u avatar
Winnie the Moo
Winnie the Moo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same! I just to dye it myself (blonde) and it totally ruined my hair at times. But it was wayyy cheaper. Now I go to my hairdresser once every three months. It’s about €100 but I feel like a million bucks when I leave. And in the months to come I feel so happy with the colour of my hair!

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I buy the gel comfort pens. Makes me feel I'm a higher class when writing at work. Smooth crisp consistent ink.

UltraCoolPimpDaddy , Razhira Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pilot Frixion. "Feels" like a gel pen, but you can erase mistakes!

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I have someone clean my house once a month. Never thought I’d be somebody to have a cleaning lady but it’s totally worth it. It’s not even as expensive as I thought it would be.

Empty_Breadfruit_676 , Karolina Grabowska Report

giulia-arrigoni21 avatar
Emmydearest
Emmydearest
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But how can once a month be enough? Unless they deal with the day-to-day stuff, like floor, kitchen and bathroom, and leave to the cleaning lady the heavy duties, like washing the windows, cleaning thoroughly moving the furniture, ect...

Let’s not beat around the bush too much: wealth certainly has its uses. It puts food on your table. It puts a roof over said table. It sends your kids to good schools and, later, to college. It helps prepare you for retirement. But until that moment comes, your riches can save time on dull tasks and help you enjoy many aspects of life, from travel to trying out new and unusual activities.

Above all else, money can afford you the freedom to choose what kind of life you would rather have. That being said, you do not have to be gob-smackingly rich (however you might personally define that) to enjoy the many things that life has to offer. Someone from a working or middle-class background is perfectly capable of splurging on luxurious things and activities, from time to time. Or they might choose to always buy quality food or clothing because they know that it’s worth investing in, in the long run.

However, just because you’re a millionaire doesn’t automatically mean that you’re wealthy and vice versa. Gratitude and being responsible with your finances are important factors here.
45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Buy the good toilet paper

u/Bosslowski added:

I only buy 4 ply toilet paper because my butt deserves nothing but the best

FrankGehryNuman Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, gotta have the best for your @sshole. Seriously, bad TP is like sandpaper

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I tip servers like I’m rich because I used to work in the restaurant industry and I know all to well how brutal it can be

Traditional_Ad8054 Report

khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is me in India. I feel guilty for having money to eat out while people are serving it to me for livelihood. So I always pay very well

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Every so often, I eat at restaurants that cost $50 to $100 per person.

TimeWear6053 , Jep Gambardella Report

jitka-zachova avatar
Pamela24
Pamela24
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We do this three times a year. For each of our birhtdays (the other one pays) and for our anniversary (we switch each year who pays). I always look forward to them.

Being rich is more than just about your net worth: it’s about your mindset. For instance, someone whose income is higher than their expenses, earns enough to live comfortably, and provide for their family might consider themselves wealthy. On the flip side, someone with untold millions who can’t tame their expenses, constantly stresses out over their finances, and isn’t satisfied with what they have can’t really be considered to be wealthy.

Similarly, if happiness is your end goal, then you won’t increase it with cash alone, no matter how much you have. Research has shown that it’s positive relationships that are the most important factor that contributes to our health and longevity.
I go into Marks and Spencer (fancy British brand) and buy things for lunch like their (hella expensive) pulled pork sausage rolls, prawn cocktails, fancy salads etc. I like to pretend I'm a fancy lady for a few minutes every couple weeks lol. :)

vikipedia212 Report

jitka-zachova avatar
Pamela24
Pamela24
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since Brexit, we haven't been getting the refridgerated stuff from M&S anymore and I miss some of them so much! :( The mushroom pie was to die for!

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy My thermostat stays at the temperature setting of what is most comfortable to me and nothing will change that.

Cyb3rTruk , Erik Mclean Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah, f**k the environment, as long as you are comfortable. This is meant very sarcastically, and people like OP is part of the reason our planet is doing so badly.

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Buy name brand, expensive make up. In my defense it lasts much longer than drugstore.

hi-im-amethyst , zhugewala Report

jitka-zachova avatar
Pamela24
Pamela24
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't need any defense - it's your money, your choice how you spend it. :)

So if you ever find yourself envying someone in a different tax bracket, consider what your social life is like. It might be best to focus on strengthening genuine relationships with the people you care about the most, rather than worrying about how you’re not a millionaire (yet). In the meantime, don’t forget to treat yourself from time to time. Saving money is important, but if you never get to enjoy the fruits of your labor, perhaps it’s time to work fewer hours and spend more time with your family and friends?

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I buy expensive cologne, even though I don’t buy anything else expensive in terms of clothes etc. I like to smell nice.

AfghanHokie , Jess Bailey Designs Report

I take my goofy a*s pitbull to a super fancy dog groomer where he gets blueberry facials and all kinds of other ridiculous s**t. It’s all these super high end dogs people probably paid thousands for. I bring in a dog I found wandering around as a puppy alone in a White Castle parking lot. He has no idea how lucky he is that i decided to stop for some cheese sliders that night… his life could have gone very differently.

Honorable mention, I don’t use a case on my IPhone. If it breaks, it breaks. That’s what AppleCare is for

tissboom Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I have a towel warmer in my bathroom.

Not all that expensive, but holy f**k is it a luxury. Especially this time of year.

Daegoba , Dan Perry Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t reckon it’s a luxury, it’s smart. They don’t draw much energy and they dry your towels. Had one all my life, inherited one from my parents that only gave out 5 or so years ago - got a wall mounted one now, brilliant. When we renovated our bathroom I insisted on having one

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy For me, in the UK, it's private dentistry. We have the option of state provided NHS dentistry, but I pay to go private. Everyone thinks I'm insane, but I like the service I get and I know if there's a problem I can get seen to promptly with the best care I can afford. I do not have a high salary and I don't really go on holidays or breaks away, but I'll happily spend out on my dental health.

Dense_Ad7115 , Cedric Fauntleroy Report

hana_lo avatar
2x4b523p
2x4b523p
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where I live it’s more of a necessity to go private. I swapped when NHS dentist told me nearest appointment is in 1 month to fix cavity, I was in pain and not willing to wait for 1 month. There is one NHS practice for 10k people in my area.

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Coffee.


All about that coffee, the beans, maker, grinder

HugeAnalBeads , Chevanon Photography Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, coffee has to be good. Can’t cop rubbish coffee. I live in Melbourne and we are a massive coffee city, cafes everywhere and you can’t serve sh!t coffee

I take myself on vacations. Whenever I'm on vacation, I do whatever I wanna do. I'll order a cocktail at 9 a.m. to go with my breakfast if I want to. When I'm on vacation, I don't look at the price — I just do it

Notshowingyoumybum Report

drkbabs avatar
Keley Babs
Keley Babs
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better investment than material things, I think at least!! Huzzah!!

I cook my dogs food. Ground beef, grains and veggie mix every week. Cheaper in the long run and better for her health.

Chula60050 Report

contentwombat avatar
Content Wombat
Content Wombat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother always cooked his dogs their own food. He couldn't stand all the manufactured food for dogs, whenever anyone asked about it, he would say that "companies don't care what they put in human food, do you think they care what they put in dog food?" Miss ya, bro :(

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I buy cashmere clothing for winter, it's soft, warm and comfy.

Normally have to limit myself to 1 a month

themorganator4 , Lokman Sevim Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Buy the $6 bottle of coffee creamer knowing damn well I’m on the $3 bottle kind of budget.

I can’t help it though. Cobani sweet cream just hits different.

xkrazyxcourtneyx , Pangea Report

hawkmoon avatar
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I treated myself to a coffee machine that grinds the beans for each cup and with a high level of pressure. It was expensive, but best purchase of my life.

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy We have a garage fridge that is full of all different kinds of beverages.

SixStinkyFingers , Robert Nelson Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I sometimes buy name brand cheese instead of the store brand.

NeuroguyNC , Tabitha Mort Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy My house stays at 68 in the summer and 72 in the winter. F**k that try to keep the electric bill down b******t. I work way too f*****g hard to be uncomfortable in my house.

KP_Wrath , Lisa Fotios Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I don’t worry about prices when I’m grocery shopping i just grab what i want

PogoSavant , Kampus Production Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I buy small trash bags for the bathroom trash bins. My whole family uses grocery bags, but I don’t like how they always rip at the bottom.

anon , Marco Verch Professional Photographer Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Some days I have two sandwiches at lunch. I smile as I watch all my fellow proletariat eating their single sandwich.

ShambolicPaul , Hillshire Farm Report

Indulge in a Ferrero Rocher ... because I’m worth it.

raffysf Report

jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

😍 Ooooh - we save those 'special' for Christmas! - good for you though!!!

Only buy grass fed beef and wild-caught fish

Stoicycle Report

Buy concert tickets and gig tshirts lol

anderoogigwhore Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Don't pay attention to or care how much gas costs.

20Keller12 , Connor Forsyth Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It costs what it costs, but if you really fill up without looking at the prices you're a fool. I think it's similar in the US, but certainly here in Europe it might be up to 20c per litre (or 10 EU$£ per tankful) more expensive at a motorway service station that at a supermarket one just five minutes away.

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Once a year, I buy a premium car-cleaning package. They clean my car inside and out, including washing the interior with soap.

9gagiscancer , Kaboompics .com Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I use the F**K out of paper towels!

craftyshafter , lungstruck Report

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I leave the fridge door open when getting the butter out even though my dad said it would cost billions and send us to the streets.

frank-sarno , Max Rahubovskiy Report

tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds a bit pointless to me. Surely taking the butter out is a 5 second task

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy I pay for YouTube premium.

RegularEmbarrassed36 , Christian Wiediger Report

wrayewenigmann avatar
Big GreenTurtle Mamma
Big GreenTurtle Mamma
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me too. I'm too old for all those ads, I'll forget the story! Or an ad in the middle of your favourite music, ahhhh no.

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Upgrading to business class on long-haul flights to the east. It is so much better!

RaspyRock , Andrew Palmer Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jeez, yeh, I would if I had the $$ - pretty significant price difference between Cattle Class and Business. Moo.

45 People Share What They Like To Indulge In Even Though They’re Not Wealthy Eat organic fruit

the-florist , Jane Doan Report

I only make about $50,000 to $60,000 a year, but I take international trips. Traveling is the stuff of life for me. I forego a lot of things so that I can save up to go on a big journey once a year.

beanie0911 Report

I pay to enjoy the lounges at airports. You get comfy chairs, free alcohol, lunch, and a lot less riffraff.

Banditofbingofame Report

I occasionally order from DoorDash or other delivery services.

AlaskanSamsquanch Report

Invest in stocks and shares, even though the returns are so small for the pathetic amount I contribute. I’d probably be better off going on TikTok live and doing the chicken dance.

wiluk Report

I valet every chance I get. I hate trying to find parking, parking, dealing with luggage if I’m traveling, the whole lot.

We took a staycation at the Disneyland Hotel and they charged $65 a night FOR VALET. I self-parked and I missed it like a crazy person.

Lazyassbummer Report

One 'rich person' thing I do is that I live in a 'luxury' apartment in a fancy part of town. My car is one of the cheapest in garage, and my neighbors probably wonder why I even bother maintaining and cleaning it. I have to sacrifice some things, but I want to live comfortably.

Metallgesellschaft Report

I have Netflix, Prime, Hulu, and Disney+, and I don't watch any of it. Just paying for the vibes.

AngryDerf Report

I own expensive cars. I can afford the payments, but sometimes I do regret treating myself to such a high-budget vice.

HelpMePls___ Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't "own" them if you're still making payments.

