The r/AskReddit online community recently shared some of the extravagant behaviors they’ve come to love even though they’re not rich. Buying whatever you want to cook and taking frequent holidays is just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to find out how else folks love to treat themselves.

Though financial stability is incredibly important, you don’t have to be a millionaire to enjoy life to the fullest. There are plenty of things you can do even without much cash in your pocket. On top of that, if you do have some savings to spare, you can still splurge from time to time to indulge in some truly luxurious activities.

#1 I have a adopted a black cat. That might not sound very exotic rich people stuff. But every time I look at him I can't help to think "I've got this incredibly beautiful graceful mini-jaguar in my house solely because I love it's companionship and looking at it.". Feel like a king with him.

#2 Food. I buy what I want and I try new stuff. I like cooking.

#3 I won’t buy crappy tires, shoes, or a bed. Don’t cheap out on what you put between you and the ground.

According to the Federal Reserve’s consumer finance survey, the net worth of an average American household was a jaw-dropping $1.06 million (adjusted for inflation) in 2022. Meanwhile, Zippia points out that there are a whopping 22 million millionaires in the United States alone. That’s around a third of the number of millionaires all around the globe.

#4 I get my hair done. It's the one self care thing that is expensive that makes me feel beautiful

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I buy the gel comfort pens. Makes me feel I'm a higher class when writing at work. Smooth crisp consistent ink.

#6 I have someone clean my house once a month. Never thought I’d be somebody to have a cleaning lady but it’s totally worth it. It’s not even as expensive as I thought it would be.

Let’s not beat around the bush too much: wealth certainly has its uses. It puts food on your table. It puts a roof over said table. It sends your kids to good schools and, later, to college. It helps prepare you for retirement. But until that moment comes, your riches can save time on dull tasks and help you enjoy many aspects of life, from travel to trying out new and unusual activities. Above all else, money can afford you the freedom to choose what kind of life you would rather have. That being said, you do not have to be gob-smackingly rich (however you might personally define that) to enjoy the many things that life has to offer. Someone from a working or middle-class background is perfectly capable of splurging on luxurious things and activities, from time to time. Or they might choose to always buy quality food or clothing because they know that it’s worth investing in, in the long run. ADVERTISEMENT However, just because you’re a millionaire doesn’t automatically mean that you’re wealthy and vice versa. Gratitude and being responsible with your finances are important factors here.

#7 Buy the good toilet paper



u/Bosslowski added:



I only buy 4 ply toilet paper because my butt deserves nothing but the best

#8 I tip servers like I’m rich because I used to work in the restaurant industry and I know all to well how brutal it can be

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Every so often, I eat at restaurants that cost $50 to $100 per person.

Being rich is more than just about your net worth: it’s about your mindset. For instance, someone whose income is higher than their expenses, earns enough to live comfortably, and provide for their family might consider themselves wealthy. On the flip side, someone with untold millions who can’t tame their expenses, constantly stresses out over their finances, and isn’t satisfied with what they have can’t really be considered to be wealthy. ADVERTISEMENT Similarly, if happiness is your end goal, then you won’t increase it with cash alone, no matter how much you have. Research has shown that it’s positive relationships that are the most important factor that contributes to our health and longevity.

#10 I go into Marks and Spencer (fancy British brand) and buy things for lunch like their (hella expensive) pulled pork sausage rolls, prawn cocktails, fancy salads etc. I like to pretend I'm a fancy lady for a few minutes every couple weeks lol. :)

#11 My thermostat stays at the temperature setting of what is most comfortable to me and nothing will change that.

#12 Buy name brand, expensive make up. In my defense it lasts much longer than drugstore.

So if you ever find yourself envying someone in a different tax bracket, consider what your social life is like. It might be best to focus on strengthening genuine relationships with the people you care about the most, rather than worrying about how you’re not a millionaire (yet). In the meantime, don’t forget to treat yourself from time to time. Saving money is important, but if you never get to enjoy the fruits of your labor, perhaps it’s time to work fewer hours and spend more time with your family and friends? ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I buy expensive cologne, even though I don’t buy anything else expensive in terms of clothes etc. I like to smell nice.

#14 I take my goofy a*s pitbull to a super fancy dog groomer where he gets blueberry facials and all kinds of other ridiculous s**t. It’s all these super high end dogs people probably paid thousands for. I bring in a dog I found wandering around as a puppy alone in a White Castle parking lot. He has no idea how lucky he is that i decided to stop for some cheese sliders that night… his life could have gone very differently.



Honorable mention, I don’t use a case on my IPhone. If it breaks, it breaks. That’s what AppleCare is for

#15 I have a towel warmer in my bathroom.



Not all that expensive, but holy f**k is it a luxury. Especially this time of year.

#16 For me, in the UK, it's private dentistry. We have the option of state provided NHS dentistry, but I pay to go private. Everyone thinks I'm insane, but I like the service I get and I know if there's a problem I can get seen to promptly with the best care I can afford. I do not have a high salary and I don't really go on holidays or breaks away, but I'll happily spend out on my dental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Coffee.





All about that coffee, the beans, maker, grinder

#18 I take myself on vacations. Whenever I'm on vacation, I do whatever I wanna do. I'll order a cocktail at 9 a.m. to go with my breakfast if I want to. When I'm on vacation, I don't look at the price — I just do it

#19 I cook my dogs food. Ground beef, grains and veggie mix every week. Cheaper in the long run and better for her health.

#20 I buy cashmere clothing for winter, it's soft, warm and comfy.



Normally have to limit myself to 1 a month

#21 Buy the $6 bottle of coffee creamer knowing damn well I’m on the $3 bottle kind of budget.



I can’t help it though. Cobani sweet cream just hits different.

#22 We have a garage fridge that is full of all different kinds of beverages.

#23 I sometimes buy name brand cheese instead of the store brand.

#24 My house stays at 68 in the summer and 72 in the winter. F**k that try to keep the electric bill down b******t. I work way too f*****g hard to be uncomfortable in my house.

#25 I don’t worry about prices when I’m grocery shopping i just grab what i want

#26 I buy small trash bags for the bathroom trash bins. My whole family uses grocery bags, but I don’t like how they always rip at the bottom.

#27 Some days I have two sandwiches at lunch. I smile as I watch all my fellow proletariat eating their single sandwich.

#28 Indulge in a Ferrero Rocher ... because I’m worth it.

#29 Only buy grass fed beef and wild-caught fish

#30 Buy concert tickets and gig tshirts lol

#31 Don't pay attention to or care how much gas costs.

#32 Once a year, I buy a premium car-cleaning package. They clean my car inside and out, including washing the interior with soap.

#33 I use the F**K out of paper towels!

#34 I leave the fridge door open when getting the butter out even though my dad said it would cost billions and send us to the streets.

#35 I pay for YouTube premium.

#36 Upgrading to business class on long-haul flights to the east. It is so much better!

#37 Eat organic fruit

#38 I only make about $50,000 to $60,000 a year, but I take international trips. Traveling is the stuff of life for me. I forego a lot of things so that I can save up to go on a big journey once a year.

#39 I pay to enjoy the lounges at airports. You get comfy chairs, free alcohol, lunch, and a lot less riffraff.

#40 I occasionally order from DoorDash or other delivery services.

#41 Invest in stocks and shares, even though the returns are so small for the pathetic amount I contribute. I’d probably be better off going on TikTok live and doing the chicken dance.

#42 I valet every chance I get. I hate trying to find parking, parking, dealing with luggage if I’m traveling, the whole lot.



We took a staycation at the Disneyland Hotel and they charged $65 a night FOR VALET. I self-parked and I missed it like a crazy person.

#43 One 'rich person' thing I do is that I live in a 'luxury' apartment in a fancy part of town. My car is one of the cheapest in garage, and my neighbors probably wonder why I even bother maintaining and cleaning it. I have to sacrifice some things, but I want to live comfortably.

#44 I have Netflix, Prime, Hulu, and Disney+, and I don't watch any of it. Just paying for the vibes.