65 Things That Have Gotten Too Expensive And People Think Are No Longer Worth The Money
Current prices continue to stress out Americans, even as inflation eases from four-decade highs. In fact, 67% of the country's workers say the increasing cost of living is outpacing their salary growth, according to a survey from last month.
Reddit user GuyWhoStillHasNoName got interested in which products and services people have crossed out of their shopping lists, so they made a post on the platform, asking, "What is no longer worth it because of how expensive it has become?"
From live entertainment to various foods, here are the most popular answers they have received.
At this point? Food... Im no criminal, but its getting to the point where I often wonder "If I just walk out the store with a full grocery cart, is anyone really gonna stop me?"
When food becomes too expensive, stealing it becomes a moral obligation. Making food so expensive that its unaffordable is the real immoral and criminal part of it.
*gestures broadly at everything*
Yeah, noticed lately that unions are starting to rise up in USA. Writers, actors, auto workers, medical workers. At least 453,000 workers have participated in 312 strikes in the U.S. this year. It is time to raise the minimum wage with a COLA (cost of living adjustment).
Streaming services, we're back at cable like again.
Haven't worn a pirates hat in many years but I can smell the salty air.
Yeah, and those low cost plans with ads are a trip, its like being back in the 90s when you only had free to air tv and there were ads all the time except now you PAY to watch them. Talk about a dystopia.
How everything is now a subscription. Ok, I guess I don’t need it.
Air BnB
All of the add-on fees usually drive the cost higher than an actual hotel stay in the same area.
I've never encountered a hotel that charges $100 cleaning fees, but that also expects you to leave the room vacuumed, beds made, and dishes washed
most fast food
Cheeseburgers, onion rings and medium drinks for 2 people........$40!!!
Concerts! By the time all the extras and fees are applied they're out of reach.
To be fair it is now the main way musicians make money since they no longer make much from album sales. Not saying it is right, just saying that the prices of concerts have gotten higher as album sales got lower.
fixing things, which i used to love doing.
it's often much cheaper to just buy another one.
Planned obsolescence, been a thing for a while now unfortunately
Thrifting has become crazy expensive. All of the thrift stores I used to go to have increased prices. On top of that garage sales are crazy, My favorite is pulling up to garage sales and see the owners have just printed out random listing from ebay. "No Bob, I am not gonna pay $100 dollars for a microwave from 2010 because it sold for that on ebay 5 years ago".
Even weirder is to see items still shrink wrapped with the original price still visible and the op shop (charity / thrift store) has their sticker on it with a higher price (Vinnies seem to be the worst for this)
Junk food. $6 for a bag of Lays? I’ll eat some damn baby carrots and hummus for less. Can’t remember the last time I had a Coke either.
Boxed cereal. A box of Cheerios for $7+?? Get the f**k out of here with that nonsense. I'll buy the store brand for $2 that comes in a bag instead of a box, at least until that gets too expensive as well. I need to figure out something else to eat for breakfast that's not boxed cereal.
Cost of living/housing. We may as well just all f**k off at this point
Motorhomes/RVs- as expensive as they might be- might be our only hope soon enough.
Health insurance. We pay about $12,000 year in premiums, and also have an HSA that we contribute about $8,000 a year to. We have a deductible of like $10,000 that we have to hit for the insurance to pickup most of the costs. So in a bad year we are out at least $20,000 for medical insurance. We have 2 kids, and are pretty healthy, but seem to hit this every year now.
Seems like universal healthcare is just not possible. No country seems to have a solution. Oh .. wait ...
Getting regular haircuts
It's wild how many of these answers are food related, that's so scary to me. Past a certain point, what do people eat? Even instant noodles have gone way up
As an American TV preacher once said: "Who are we to save people if god wants them to starve?" Food prices have gone up elsewhere, too. But when the UN general assembly voted to declare food a human right in 2002, there was exactly 1 (ONE) country that voted against it. Guess which one (if you do not believe that read it up, the protocol is online: https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/482533).
Rent is the big one- renting should be a decent deal for people who don't need or want to own a home yet. It's a fine deal as long as it's reasonably priced. But if it's eating 50% of your income, then it's just a financial burden that prevents you from saving $ and takes away the hope of owning a home. I have no issue with renting housing conceptually, but the way it's ended up, it just sucks for the most part. It's gotten genuinely unethical.
Renting has always sucked. My dad was paralyzed, so we rented. We lived in the historic district of a very, very rich town, and our house looked very, very out of place. It was about 1800 sq ft ranch on an 8000sq ft plot 1 block from the town center, 3 bedroom two bathroom, tiny gally kitchen that had a 40in path down the middle with counters on each side, whole interior was dark wood. Floors, walls ceilings. All wood. I'm fairly certain it started out as servant quarters or a stable that belonged to the house next door. My parents paid $800 a month, from 1989-2000. $105,000 in rent. After we moved, after paying $105,000 in rent, the landlord sold the place.....for $80,000. It sold a couple years ago for $400,000. Being in your teens or 20's renting a $hitty apartment so you can save to buy? Acceptable, grown a*s adult renting a house when you could afford to buy? Nope!
Going out to eat. I just make all of my own food, now. I look up recipes of the dishes I used to get at my favorite restaurants, and I learn how to make them at home (except for sushi, I just don't eat sushi anymore.) It's definitely less expensive, although the cost of food is still higher than it should be. We're definitely living in the Silent Depression, and it's due to Corporate Greed.
I honestly don't know how to survive anymore. Everything is getting more and more expensive, yet no one is getting a raise. Something has to give.
Buying a new car. Even the c**p entry level models with no options will run you near $30K. Who the hell is buying a $70K Ford F150 ?
Children.
The cost of living is so high, and the job market is so volatile, that I wish I didn't have kids because the stress is insane.
I lost my job yesterday cos I work in the games industry and it is genuinely bleak and terrifying.
I love my kids but living in the UK is awful right now.
Eating out. Everything is f*****g $50 for two people AT A MINIMUM
If you think that's bad, try Stockholm, even before the crisis, for one person.
I used to like dropping by Starbucks for a coffee but f**k the $6 lattes or whatever it is now
Amazon prime. It use to be the go to for everything. Free 2 day shipping and good quality products for cheap. Now it's just s****y Chinese products with prime increasing their annual fees. Honestly, just not worth it anymore
The crappy products from China are typically sold by 3rd party sellers that pay to list on Amazon. You can actually see who is selling, fulfilling, and delivering the items. Unfortunately, there are people touting that you can make money selling cheap items purchased from Ali Baba that are similar to brand names and make a fortune. You cannot. Most of the junk is sent back to the seller as it won't sell. Edit-spell check.
movies in the theater
Stopped going after a pest control guy said he has to treat theaters for bed bugs all the time.
Uh, literally everything. The greedflation is out of control. People are too stupid and every market is completely insane. It makes me want to just check out of this garbage psychopathic society.
sadly, I don't think the greedflation will stop until people stop paying the greedprices
Streaming services as a whole like Netflix, Disney, hulu, even my Spotify went up in price and it's frankly tiring with these services. definitely dropping my Netflix and Hulu though for a vpn so i can finally sail the seas and use Plex for my media.
I rotate the streaming apps. I'll have Netflix for a month or two, then swap to Disney+ etc. I can only watch one at a time so it seems daft to my finances to pay for more than one. If they were cheaper, I probably would have several at the same time though.
Farmer's Markets.
Everything was like 1/4 what it'd cost at the store, grown closer, and by smaller local farms.
Then everything changed when it became trendy; now it's more expensive than stores and I question if it's even from local farms and not Costco.
We had a couple investigative reporters show fraud at farmers markets. One guy had an overrun farm, but sold stuff he bought at Eastern Market (Detroit) as organic/pesticide free. Another had UPC stickers on their products. When I saw that, I pretty much stopped unless I could SEE the plants from the stand.
Concerts.
I went to hundreds of concerts in my teens, 20's, and early 30's. The most I ever spent on a ticket, until recently, was $150 to go to Woodstock '99. I tried to get nosebleeds for Elton John's farewell tour last year and it was $250 to get in the building.
Live music is one of the greatest pleasures known to man and Ticketmaster/Live Nation ruined it. They own the distribution, management, venues, event planning, etc. Its a vertical integration monopoly.
Footlong sweet onion teriyaki from Subway and normal drink was 14 dollars at Subway yesterday in Miami. I'm done with them forever.
Living
My husband and I are dual income, no kids. We make a comfortable salary and spend pretty freely. If you would have told me 2 years ago I would be passing by simple grocery products because of the price I would have been shocked. I was at the store yesterday and saw new Haagen Dazs ice cream cones I wanted to try. $8.99 for a pack of 4? Just can’t do it.
Brisket used to be really cheap because it has lots of sinew and connective tissue. Takes a long time cooking to break down and make tender.
Now bbq has taken off brisket has shot up in price
Pizza. $18-22 average for a large cheese is insanity. Pizza is incredibly cheap to make. And $2-3 per topping for a small sprinkling. Making pizza dough is the easiest thing at home, tons of great recipes online for sauces, cheese, oven.
Restaurants have a profit range of 2-5% with most leaning towards the former. You have rent, employee salaries, insurance, utilities, multiple flavors of tax all along the way. On top of which, opening even something as lowly as a franchise requires an investment north of $500,000. A single pizza oven works out to about $25 a day in electricity costs, and most places have considerably more than one. That's all before you factor in the actual cost of ingredients. People have no idea how expensive and demanding it is to run ANY business. and the whole reason people order pizza in the first place is because they've invested thousands or 10's of thousands in an actual pizza oven, because the home ovens only produce sadness.
Controversial take, college. The return on investment, at least for me, just never seemed worth it even when I tried it 12 years ago. The time, the debt, the long-term impact (you have this degree forever for this specific thing), all of that seems like more baggage than NOT having any of it. The thing I went to school for? I got a job before finishing my courses, hated the industry, then dropped it all entirely, got a cubicle job, and run a business on the side for extra cash.
The things I'm interested in - creative pursuits, mostly - just seem like terrible majors, and the things that ARE worth it don't even help you anymore. I see all these people with degrees, long resumes, and they apply for 100 jobs and get no replies. My brother is like this, he is way more qualified than me in every regard and he struggles to find and keep work - meanwhile I have held down a really solid desk job for a good while and enjoy the lifestyle I have.
If I have to go back and learn anything it's gonna be a trade.
Ordering delivery.. used to be same price as ordering in person with a small fee and tip per item.
Now most places have signed with a "service", so they no longer do it themselves and now your have to go thru Door Dash or Uber Eats.. etc which add on additional fee's, increased prices from menu price and larger tips expected for what in most cases amounts to worst service then back when restaurant or pizza joint did their own delivery.
A couple of chip shops near me have 2 price lists, one for those who buy in the shop and the one in Just Eat which is 30-40% more expensive to cover their commission. I don't blame them. Just Eat was a great idea but, like so much else, they have become greedy, to the extent that some places I used to order for delivery no longer deal with them and have set up their own websites.
Printer ink
Owning a home
Junk food. $6 a bag for Oreos? Passsss
$5 for 7 ounces of chips? That’s NOT EVEN A WHOLE POTATO!
It’s time to break up the 10 megacorps that control 95% of ~~what we eat~~ what lines our store shelves.
A big part of that is governments constantly raising taxes on junk food in an attempt to decrease the out of control jiggle that has befallen humanity, particularly in the US. 31% of Americans are overweight 44% of the US is obese, about half of which, or 21% of which are morbidly obese. That's 75% of the adult population. 20% of children are obese. Before fast and processed food were the default, 200,000 people in the US had type 2 diabetes 50 years ago, today its 38 million people (95x rate increase adjusting for population) with another 140 million people being "pre-diabetic" Compare that to 1970, 26% of Americans were overweight, but only 13.4% were obese, morbid obesity was so uncommon the metric wasn't even tracked, and only 4% of children were obese. In 1995 15.4% of the country was obese, by 2005 it was 23.6....and yet despite being treated as an epidemic for decades, the public consensus has shifted to the notion that the biggest problem with obesity is a lack of acceptance.
most all chain restaraunts..way better to go to locally owned places
food delivery
this. between the increased price of the food itself, the delivery fee, and the service fee, its not worth it anymore. I used to be able to buy a huge take out delivery for around $30 and it would feed three people, now its close to $55 for two people. And thats if we are careful and only order one thing each.
Eating out. Super expensive and tip culture is out of control.
Disney trip
Airbnb. It’s now just as expensive as a hotel with several more downsides. You usually have to complete a list of chores before you leave and when you arrive someone walks through the property with you and goes through a list of rules so restrictive it shouldn’t be on the platform in the first place.
Staying in a hotel is so much more care free and depending on the type of trip, much more convenient.
Never once have I had any chores to to when staying in an AirBNB. Seen a lot of anti- posts about them, presumably all in the US, but in Europe I've never seen one with tasks or extra fees added. If I did see this I would simply not book it, cannot imagine why anyone would agree in advance and then complain about it later.
Soft drinks
Vacations
Camping can be quite cheap - but not at those sites with bars, pools, clubhouses etc. Doing something (anything) different for a few days is essential for good mental health. But holidays requiring flights and hotels are much more expensive than they used to be.
Doritos.
$6.99 USD WTF?
Going out drinking
Going out drinking now means going out to a friends house, cant afford 7.80 for one glass of wine in a Dublin pub when a whole bottle is 10 euro
It breaks my heart to say this as a Brit but going out to bars and pubs.
I’m 35 with kids so don’t go out as much these days but I went out in Manchester last week and each beer was costing me £6+
It’s no surprise pubs are closing and people are drinking more at home.
At this rate we’re going to end up like the Scandinavian country’s who drink at home till midnight and then hit the clubs when they’re already pissed and don’t need to buy more than 1 or 2 drinks.
Not to mention of you stay out past public transport hours and need to get a taxi home. Used to be around £16-20 for a 10 minute ride home, now you're looking at around £30.
Travel. Hotels before Covid were bad but they weren’t awful. Now it’s $300 a night to go to some basic Courtyards in Canada. It’s cheaper to sleep in your car now.
I actually miss travel during Covid when hotels were under $100 for really nice rooms, even if you couldn’t get the whole package like pools, gyms, and restituants.
So it isn't just me then :) was checking some hotel prices in a few places lately and the cheapest semi-decent ones were 150-200 per night. figured i'd just stay home. flights went up too - even the low-cost airlines aren't that low-cost any more
Steak as a weekly family meal. Pork is the new Steak.
And the new chicken. It’s way up. Also weirds me out a bit how big sized the chickens are now. My recipes still say a 3-3.5 pound bird. 😆 try twice that. Lately sales in PNW, USA, the legs and thighs cost the same per pound as the breast as no one wants the over sized cooks dry huge breasts they try and sell. Just buy pork.
Cable Television
Chicken wings at the grocery store, at least near me. By weight they're more expensive than bone-in thighs, drumsticks, or quarters but less of the total weight is meat than the other cuts. Unless you really specifically need wings than another cut, I don't know why in the world anyone would buy them. They used to be dirt cheap and discarded as scrap.
Cars, for many people.
Although that question is relative because there are always people with more money than others.
My car died on me Monday night. It was parked peacefully by the beach while I walked the dog. 410,000 km not bad. Paid 9000 euros for it secondhand 7 years ago. Same car modal secondhand now with the same , 100,000km is 15,000 euros. Thing is I need it
Going to live sporting events
I used to go to SF 49er games....about $30 a ticket. Now, the CHEAPEST tickets to a game this year are $150...to attend a 3 hour football game, Baseball is just as bad. I love baseball, used to just randomly decide to go to a Giants game, where you'd spend, at most $25 for a ticket.The CHEAPEST seats for a Giants game this year were $70....for bleecher seats, the worst seats in the ballpark. A direct result of both the NFL and MLB introducing "dynamic" pricing several years ago.
Starbucks. Ridiculous nowadays especially in Canada. I bought an espresso machine and learned how to make their drinks (I prefer my versions more too!) and never looked back.
The whole reason people continue to go to these increasingly expensive places is because they tell themselves they can't afford whatever commercial grade appliance does the heavy lifting, because they don't consider the long term cost, or realize they could actually sacrifice what they WANT for a finite period of time in order to invest in something that will bring their long term costs waaay down. If you spend $5 on a coffee 5 days a week, that's $1300 a year, that's a very high end espresso machine. Spend $20 a week ordering pizza? Thats $1000, price of a countertop pizza oven. Make the sacrifice, make the investment and then you're saving 80% of what you normally spend forever.
Beef jerky
I bought some the other day. It was more than a dollar an ounce. Ridiculous.
Going to get your nails done
Doordash
This is gonna sound weird, but store brand butter.
Inflation hit and Kroger ramped up the price for its generic brand, but by doing so made it cost $2 less than Land o' Lakes.
Pre- inflation a $3 thing of Kroger butt looked more reasonable than the $5.50 or w/e for LoL, now it's like I use less butt anyway, might as well spend the extra couple bucks to directly support dairy farmers.
Goodness me yes, Co-op own brand used to be about £1. Its now nearly £2.89. And don't even think about Kerrygold
Very specific, but drumsticks. Early 2000’s you could get a name brand pair for $7ish, now many brands are $19
We still get a decent pack of drumsticks for $2-3(6 pack) where I live (store brand)
Skiing
Yes, I've had to cut back on my visits to the Swiss and French resorts, now I only do 10 trips a year instead of 12
An iced latte. 7 dollars? A double ipa isn’t that much.
Relationships
My father always said that when you are in a relationship, a penny bun costs tuppence...
Bowling
I’m looking at you Bowlero
Scary how aggressive the attack to end the middle class has become in the US.
