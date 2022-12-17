Disconnected /ˌdɪskəˈnɛktɪd/: lacking contact with reality or lacking a logical sequence. 

Each of our stories is unique. Our genetic makeup, the experiences we go through growing up, the substances we take in, our diets, our environment, and the relationships we model all lead to a very unique perspective on reality and the purpose of one’s life. 

However, some people seem to be completely disconnected from the fact that they’re living a privileged life, leading to them assuming their experiences are the norm. No, Beth, not all of us have a private helicopter to come pick us up after a night out… The good netizens of the world have been sharing their own experiences with disconnected people, and today, dear Pandas, we’ve got you a list of our favorites. 

Don’t forget to upvote your favorites or the ones you find the most interesting. Also, leave your thoughts in the comments below, mayhaps sharing your own little moments that made you squint your eyes at a person, debating whether you both come from the same planet. And, if you find that you want more of the same, here’s another Bored Panda article. Let’s get into it! 

#1

Disconnected

JsmithITGuy Report

Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
1 hour ago

I've never been to Paris either but I immediately thought Gusteau's.😂 Hey, IYKYK...

One cannot expect to know everything about another’s life. Especially when one is just learning about a person. However, being aware of what the usual experience of life is, compared to a very privileged and financially-worry-free type of life, should be classed as common sense. That is not often the case, and these good people shared their own experiences. 

When trying to find something to talk about in this article, when it comes to dissociation, Google came forth and delivered a lot of interesting bits and facts that I’ll be sharing with you today, because I love learning and you get to do that with me! Haha, let the malicious teaching of random things commence! 
#2

Disconnected

BobBibityBob Report

crowspectre (he/they)
crowspectre (he/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Haha insomnia over here so I sometimes have dinner for sleep

#3

Disconnected

OleGranny2 Report

Let’s start with emotional detachment. According to Healthline, this is an inability or unwillingness to connect with other people on an emotional level. It helps protect some people from unwanted drama, anxiety, or stress, yet for others, it isn’t always voluntary. Emotional detachment or “numbing” is frequently a symptom of other conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, or others. 

However, this is speaking more about an empathetic kind of emotional detachment, when one turns off their emotions, but there’s a different condition where one turns off reality as a whole. Depersonalization-derealization disorder manifests when one is disconnected from themselves to the point of having an out-of-body experience. 
#4

Disconnected

atmanone Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh yes but I went to vacation on Hamster Land to visit my cousin, you see

#5

Disconnected

jnnyzhxn Report

Rachel Reynolds
Rachel Reynolds
Community Member
1 hour ago

"The life skill you missed out on" Honey, my dad taught me how to use a butterfly knife and how to hotwire a 1987 Ford Escort. YOU missed out on life skills.

#6

Disconnected

lukeyyboiiii Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
2 hours ago

I’m hope you kicked him in the @ss

Feeling detached from your own feelings or surroundings, as though you’re watching yourself in a movie or from above, feeling time move in a distorted way, and feeling like you’re a robot with little control of your body or thoughts have been ways to describe depersonalization symptoms, whilst derealization manifests in objects looking foggy, artificial, cartoonish or dreamlike, distorted in size or distance, or even flat or two-dimensional, with sound going muted or heightened. According to PsychCentral, this affects 1-2% of the population.

Not every bit of disconnectivity stems from underlying conditions or disorders. Sometimes we’re stuck in situations that disagree with what our inner world needs because it’s what the outside world expects, and that leads us to disconnect from ourselves and our feelings. The problem is that those emotions never go away. 
#7

Disconnected

NicholasWaggo10 Report

Claire Elise
Claire Elise
Community Member
1 hour ago

"We have to pick up dad on the way home, his truck broke down again" My brother's friend(16): "You really need to tell your dad to get a new truck."

#8

Disconnected

holdmybaileys Report

FakeOptimist
FakeOptimist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tell them to go to their banks and ask why they don't give ppl a mortgage so FORCE them to pay 3 times that amount on rent.

#9

Disconnected

Kittyinnit13 Report

Claire Elise
Claire Elise
Community Member
1 hour ago

"You've never been to Hawaii??? It's honestly so affordable, you're just lazy if you haven't gone by now: after travel and lodgings, you'll literally only spend like 4 or 5 thousand dollars a week, if you stay on one of the cheaper islands."

According to Manhattan Mental Health Counseling, society has a tendency to pressure us into pursuing or accepting certain things out of a sense of duty. We work a 9-to-5 job we hate because we’re expected to. We date because that is the norm. We dress a certain way because that is the norm. 

But as the majority of people are doing so, it leads to a sort of safety bubble, which is incredibly difficult to burst. Reconnecting with those emotions that you’ve buried can be a long process, and one may not want to go through it alone. Seeing a psychologist or talking to your doctor may be a good way to start the healing journey, but it all starts with you wanting to take the first step. 
#10

Disconnected

Pet_The_Bridge Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have had scallops once, when I won a dinner at a fancy place.Very dissapoimted, after all Hells Kithchen I have seen I would have expected something really yummy, but it failed to impress. Sort of a slightly wobbly way to have something to put seasons on, prefer steak or even av fried egg.

#11

Disconnected

queenejizabeth Report

Michael Sanders
Michael Sanders
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Seriously. Rich people be skiin’

#12

Disconnected

blumberrytree Report

Mr. Cinder
Mr. Cinder
Community Member
1 hour ago

My dream house is a one story house. I'd love to own a bungalow!

Now we’ve reached the type of disconnection that this list is mostly tackling—privileged dissociation. According to Christena Cleveland, social psychologist, author, and professor, the privileged life is all about transcendence, living a life that lies beyond the limits of ordinary experience. It’s about avoiding or escaping systemic/societal pain. It is quite effective in that most privileged people are deeply disconnected from the ordinary experiences of many.

While it can be uncomfortable to recognize that one has unearned advantages over others, VeryWellMind advises working through that discomfort to utilize the privilege in a way that promotes more equitable outcomes for others in society. Privilege comes in many forms, such as race, class, gender, sexual orientation, and others. 
#13

Disconnected

Drinch_ Report

Fluffy mommy panda
Fluffy mommy panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

🤣🤣🤣 hell I don't know can't find a place over here that I can afford wish I could maybe when I win the mega.......

#14

Disconnected

teendeadinside Report

Okie (she/her)
Okie (she/her)
Community Member
39 minutes ago (edited)

Even if you have rich parents, sometimes they don’t spoil you a lot/at all

#15

Disconnected

ricketiki Report

Self-reflection is a great way to understand your privilege because it allows one to connect their individual experiences to larger systemic realities. By acknowledging your privilege, you limit the possibility of invalidating the other person’s life experiences or silencing them altogether. It shows self-awareness, empathy, and compassion for those who are marginalized. 

Hope this was as interesting for you to read as it was for me to research. And if not, then I hope this list of hilarious comebacks we compiled made your day a bit better. As you continue scrolling, don’t forget to upvote your favorites and leave some comments detailing your own experiences. Until we meet again! 
#16

Disconnected

SakutBakut Report

Kelsey Rivera
Kelsey Rivera
Community Member
1 hour ago

If u did I wouldn't judge u home made butter is always much better

#17

Disconnected

lenasulik Report

kirsten
kirsten
Community Member
1 hour ago

Had a vice president tell employees in a town hall meeting about work/life balance that we should buy BMWs because the dealership picked up the car/dropped off a loaner when service was need. Yeah, ok.....

#18

Disconnected

quicktochuckle Report

TheElderNom
TheElderNom
Community Member
1 hour ago

I know how to use a traditional can opener, but it isn't pretty for the first second. I honestly prefer the kind that just cuts off the top, it makes recycling take less space. Rinse and then just cut off the bottom and flatten it. But I seriously prefer the paper packages, they just feel more environmental friendly.

#19

Disconnected

kyscreative Report

#20

Disconnected

resolutemaybe Report

Rachel Reynolds
Rachel Reynolds
Community Member
50 minutes ago

My husband talks about being poor. He had consistent housing and food. Like, I love you hon, and won't invalidate your experience, but I lived at a campground for a year and dumpster dived for food. Our "poor" experience" isn't the same.

#21

Disconnected

romiappletree Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago

To be fair, I used to think my financial situation is pretty good and people were calling me and my family ‘rich’ but I would go into shock if those STUPID entitled rich brats, especially kids, said anything like that. No, not anyone have beach houses or multiple homes. The ignorance is appalling.

#22

Disconnected

TheGreatMoblin Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Sure, it's made by this great old name in nautical arts, Fischer Price.

#23

Disconnected

IneloquentGirl Report

Michael Sanders
Michael Sanders
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Would you rather have them look at you as some minimum wage peasant that could never dream of going to Italy?

#24

Disconnected

criiiiiiiiMD Report

#25

Disconnected

TheRoyalJellyfish Report

SobyKay
SobyKay
Community Member
1 hour ago

thats messed up....."they shouldnt have the luxury of being discreet about it?" maybe they should be forced to wear sandwich boards while ringing a bell on the corner, shouting, "We are poor!!"

#26

Disconnected

QuidYossarian Report

Mr. Cinder
Mr. Cinder
Community Member
1 hour ago

WOW! I wish I could do that! I can't even take a day off without worrying about the consequences.

#27

Disconnected

Biggusdickos Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Bistro, there's one up the street from my house. Next door to the strip club and across the street from a homeless camp. At least they call it a "bistro".

#28

Disconnected

GregPacknett Report

#29

Disconnected

MarloPerry Report

#30

Disconnected

OnlyPaperListens Report

Mr. Cinder
Mr. Cinder
Community Member
1 hour ago

What the hell is balayage?

#31

Disconnected

ghangis24 Report

Sunshine Lady
Sunshine Lady
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well there are cheap flights, also for some people it is a priority. Even people with low income can decide what ti buy - my mother finds clothes more valuable than food.

#32

Disconnected

CodeineFratelli Report

SobyKay
SobyKay
Community Member
1 hour ago

whats a salt box car? Sounds interesting

#33

Disconnected

tan_sowa Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago

At least you drive one of those

#34

Disconnected

ginger_snapxo Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago

I never had caviar before. What does it taste like?

#35

Disconnected

Crampsam Report

FakeOptimist
FakeOptimist
Community Member
1 hour ago

Rich people but poor parenting skills.

#36

Disconnected

Shlushii Report

Naesil 🇫🇮
Naesil 🇫🇮
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited)

In the past I would have laughed that if you cant get your groceries cheaper than that then you need to think about what you buy, but this year especially now at the end of the year, I can understand OPs pain.. if I buy exactly the same stuff I used to I have to almost pay double now. Electricity is 4 times more expensive than last month :D gasoline has floated around 2 euros per litre (about 7.6 per gallon) since the war started...

#37

Disconnected

AyeshaSelden Report

Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Romania, as in remain 'ere

#38

Disconnected

lankymjc Report

#39

Disconnected

8Hthoughts Report

#40

Disconnected

xoloitzcuintle Report

#41

Disconnected

SoulRebel785 Report

BatPhace
BatPhace
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Why is m**o censored?

#42

Disconnected

fireandlifeincarnate Report

#43

Disconnected

cat_hyman Report

#44

Disconnected

SurenaXMarie Report

#45

Disconnected

AreniusGregory Report

#46

Disconnected

JSRouthier Report

Hollyn
Hollyn
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yup they throw the ball la cross the park

#47

Disconnected

hlk_12 Report

#48

Disconnected

emmiesaur Report

Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean
Community Member
1 hour ago

Privilege?? This is like going yabbying- it's not a rich thing at all.. how do you think you do it??!

#49

Disconnected

Maddstho Report

#50

Disconnected

Upstairs-Radish1816 Report

Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean
Community Member
1 hour ago

What?? In Australia lawyers can't be involved in lending money or financial endeavours of that nature (unless with specific financial licences that have restrictions )

#51

Disconnected

LenaEriksdotter Report

SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago

It’s a Melbourne thing and I don’t think it’s so much about snobbery as it is about geographically placing you

#52

Disconnected

nisaxcole Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago

…now I’m guilty I could afford cello lessons…

#53

Disconnected

SarahKerby5 Report

#54

Disconnected

forlorn_theresa Report

#55

Disconnected

purplebeef Report

Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean
Community Member
1 hour ago

5 minutes?? You're obviously not preparing and cooking food then..

#56

Disconnected

stockflethoverTDS Report

JB
JB
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was once asked at a party if I'd ever had an audience with the Dalai Lama (this person had.) When I replied no, he said "Oh, you really should." How, exactly, does one make an appointment?

#57

Disconnected

KazooFunky Report

#58

Disconnected

2MinTopics Report

#59

Disconnected

babyl0nwh0re Report

