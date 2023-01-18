So today, we looked at this Ask Reddit thread to find out what American staples have found their popularity abroad, according to people, and the responses are very interesting!

In Europe, millennial kids grew up watching Powerpuff Girls, wearing Vans slip-ons, and listening to The Smashing Pumpkins in their teenage years. Fast forward to a more recent age and the music world would never be the same without Queen B or controversial Ye. It’s fair to say that the impact of American culture around the globe has been unequaled since the dawn of time, and it’s time to celebrate it!

From Hollywood to PBJ sandwiches, there are countless incredible things for which we can be thankful to no one else than the US.

#1 GPS



The American military gave away one of the coolest technologies to the world. No service fees, no subscriptions. Imagine if Meta or Apple had invented it.

#2 Blue jeans

#3 Gender reveal parties. One of the worst gifts the US has given

#4 The Kardashians. Yes. The world hates you

#5 National parks. It was started in America by future Republican president Theodore Roosevelt and quickly it became a world wide practice.

#6 Peanut butter

#7 Coca-Cola

#8 Superheroes and their movies.

#9 Disneyland and Disney.

It’s not surprising they’ve been able to expand out to other countries. There’s all the magic, happiness, and whatnot that comes with it.



That, and they are using “It’s a Small World” to hypnotize us all.

#10 McDonald’s

#11 Google

#12 Hating the U.S.

#13 Hamburgers, with pickles mustard etc. It’s a strange combo. Delicious but I doubt the entire world would have that as a common item

#14 The blues.

#15 Hip hop.

#16 Christmas lights strung outside of the houses!

#17 The Irish. Since we emigrated in the 1800s, all of the big American celebrities say “I’ve got Irish roots” and it’s attracted attention to that little Green island that isn’t part of England. Particularly the west coast of Ireland.

#18 Spam in northeast-asia, especially South Korea



American soldiers ate it during the Korea war and it gained popularity to the point that it's a common food for both Koreans, Japanese, and some Chinese cultures such as Shanghainese

#19 Propane and propane accessories.

#20 Hollywood

#21 Honestly? A lot of stuff. American culture has become so widely accepted and ingrained in the zeitgeist of other nations that many people no longer even identify American cultural paradigms as distinct from their own. Things like Jazz, Burgers, Hip Hop, Basketball and Rock & Roll can now be found the world over. Hell, even some things that didn't even originate in America are identified more with their American version than they are with their original format. When most people picture Halloween, they're thinking of the version of it that they've seen in American TV shows and movies. Most places you go in the world, if you mention pizza people are gonna think about the thick crust style that Italian Americans created in lower Manhattan, not the Neopolitan original served with a knife and fork. American culture is everywhere, and it has been for so long at this point that people often don't even see it anymore.

#22 Ranch dressing.

#23 Proms... in other countries some schools host proms just because they see it on TV.

#24 Fender guitars

#25 Tik Tok is a Chinese app that became popular in the US and then spread through the rest of the world.

#26 Grunge Music

#27 Halloween.

#28 Black Friday. It’s a worldwide thing now even though only the US has TG the day before.

#29 Reddit. Americans make up ~50% of the user base.

#30 The word "OK"

#31 Using inch to measure TV size.

#32 A flag on the moon 😎

#33 cars. sure they were invented in germany, but they were extremely expensive until assembly lines became a thing. if im wrong please, as always correct me

#34 Marvel Comics

#35 I scrolled for awhile without seeing it. Um.... fast food? Lol

#36 Baseball or American Football

#37 Crocs

#38 A lot of important modern every-day technology including electricity, the internet, microwave ovens, the lightbulb (popularized and made practical for mass production by Americans although originally prototyped by others), TVs, and cars.

#39 Snowboarding and skateboarding

#40 Red solo cups.

#41 Japan.



It's highly influenced by post war American reforms and culture so it would be wildly different without the US.



An american poet, Ezra Pound, is responsible for how westerners translate Japanese which in turn affected the country proper. The literal translations are very dull he gave translations of japanese their current form.

#42 Unix

#43 Apple products

#44 Reality TV shows.

#45 Country music

#46 Competition BBQ.



....also weight loss products!

#47 Baseball.

#48 BBQ, the US, especially the south has made it this giant thing, when really if anyone had smoked meat for longs periods of time and called it something else, it’d be considered a “foreign food”

#49 Tobacco.



It came from the area now the US but before the original colonies were set up it was an occasional drug used by the tribes as it was not cultivated. When the colonies were set up it started to be grown commercially, the varieties became much more nicotine rich and addictive too. Then after independence of the US it became a major cash crop that the new country depended on. Without the US, it is plausible it would never have reach the level of global addition it got to in the 20th century, and still remains high in the 21st despite concerted efforts to reduce demand for health reasons.

#50 Elite education and training. Top students from across the world flock to America's universities for education in engineering, finance, math, medicine, law, and everything else. The smartest (and often richest) high school students in other countries frequently will move to a different country to go to Harvard, Princeton, and even highly regarded public universities like University of Wisconsin or Michigan. But it's extremely rare for top students in the US to leave the country for education elsewhere.

#51 Tipping culture

#52 People caring about famous people daily life