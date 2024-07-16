“They Can Talk”: 40 New Humorous Animal Comics By Jimmy CraigInterview With Artist
Curious about what goes on in the minds of animals? Jimmy Craig's comic series, "They Can Talk," brings these thoughts to life with humor and creativity. Through his illustrations, Craig shows us how pets might view the world, offering a new perspective on those everyday moments that leave us scratching our heads. Whether it's a cat walking all over your face at dawn or a dog tugging you on an unexpected adventure, these comics might make you think that maybe, just maybe, your pet is trying to communicate with you in their own special way.
Since starting "They Can Talk" in 2015, Jimmy Craig has gained a huge following with his funny and relatable comics. From common pets like cats and dogs to more unusual critters like birds and reptiles, no animal is overlooked. Craig's humor and imaginative storytelling shine through each illustration, capturing the essence of what animals might be thinking. So, take a moment to enjoy these delightful comics and see if you can spot your own pet's personality in them.
More info: Instagram | theycantalk.com | Facebook | x.com
Bored Panda reached out to Jimmy Craig once more to delve deeper into his comic series "They Can Talk" and learn more about him. We asked if observing his cats had revealed any surprising aspects of animal behavior that influenced his work. He shared that his cats are always evolving and continue to surprise him. "I think most of my comics about food were reserved for dogs, but after getting two cats I've learned that they'll beg for food and break into cabinets like I'd expect a dog to. Honestly, I think they're more adept at opening cabinets than my dog ever was."
We asked Jimmy what he thought his cats would say about him if they could talk. He humorously responded that they'd probably ask for a writing credit. When asked about collaborating with an animal on a comic, he chose a bird, saying "I think they'd have a different perspective (literally) to offer on life."
It's always interesting to learn about an artist's rituals for getting into a creative mood. Jimmy shared, "There's a classic Calvin and Hobbes strip where Calvin says you need to be in the right mood to be creative, then says that mood is 'last-minute panic.' Recently, I've really related to that. I don't have any particular rituals when I sit down to draw, unless you count a carefully curated playlist."
If you enjoy these comics, check out Jimmy's prints available for purchase here.
