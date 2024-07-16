ADVERTISEMENT

Curious about what goes on in the minds of animals? Jimmy Craig's comic series, "They Can Talk," brings these thoughts to life with humor and creativity. Through his illustrations, Craig shows us how pets might view the world, offering a new perspective on those everyday moments that leave us scratching our heads. Whether it's a cat walking all over your face at dawn or a dog tugging you on an unexpected adventure, these comics might make you think that maybe, just maybe, your pet is trying to communicate with you in their own special way.



Since starting "They Can Talk" in 2015, Jimmy Craig has gained a huge following with his funny and relatable comics. From common pets like cats and dogs to more unusual critters like birds and reptiles, no animal is overlooked. Craig's humor and imaginative storytelling shine through each illustration, capturing the essence of what animals might be thinking. So, take a moment to enjoy these delightful comics and see if you can spot your own pet's personality in them.



More info: Instagram | theycantalk.com | Facebook | x.com