The Sun Makes My Stained Glass Earrings Even More Beautiful

I have been making stained glass for many years and I love it. I do everything myself from start to finish. I do not throw even the smallest pieces of glass. I cut and sharpen such small pieces of glass that some people don’t understand how I hold them in my hands.

My house is full of stained glass. I have stained glass doors, lamps, aquariums, mirrors, mosaic details…

But everyone wants me to make jewelry, and everyone often asks me about it. My friends wear my earrings, rings, and pendants.

I want you to be my friend, too.

More info: inspireuplift.com