The Look Of Materiality: Art Out Of Plastic


The project, called Materiality, is centered around the last geological era, popularly known as the plastic age.

 “I left on the object’s surface the imprints of my fingers, my hands, and the strikes and marks left by the tools used to shape the work. Later on, I took molds of my hands, fingers, and the tools that were used in making this unique piece and duplicated them in cold cast bronze to complete the artistic statement.” the artist said.

The synthetic materials were chosen rationally to explain the theme’s physical and conceptual materiality. A colorful collection containing – Vol 1, Vol 2, Vol 3, Vol 4 – functional pieces such as tables, stools, and benches.

More info: eduardlocota.com | eduardlocota.com | Instagram

Materiality Vol. 1 (Side Table/Stool)

Image credits: eduardlocota

Materiality Vol. 2 (Side Table/Stool)



Image credits: eduardlocota

Vol 4 (Table)



Image credits: eduardlocota

Materiality Vol.3 (Bench)



Image credits: eduardlocota



Image credits: eduardlocota

Vol 1 (Side Table/Stool)



Image credits: eduardlocota



Image credits: eduardlocota

Also on Bored Panda