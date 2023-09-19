The Inspiring Journey Of A Digital Artist
I am an artist. Since I was little, I've always enjoyed expressing my creativity in a multitude of ways. From stop-motion to drawing, I consider myself skilled in artistic expression. However, a field I had not explored was digital art. I have done traditional art my whole life. So I figured "Why not try something new?" So here is my progress of almost a year of experience with digital art, starting in July last year. Enjoy! (Note: These are only my top works of art and will only consist of my own characters)
This post may include affiliate links.