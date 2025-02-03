ADVERTISEMENT

Love it or hate it, awards ceremonies always come with a touch of human drama that make them a spectacle all to themselves. Plus, there are celebrity outfits and interactions to watch like reality TV and, if your favorite artist is up for some award, you might even feel like watching a sporting event when your team is playing.

We’ve gathered some of the best memes, posts and reactions to the 2025 Grammy Awards. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon character lifting shirt in a humorous reaction post to the 2025 Grammys.

TheGlobal_Index Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Witch-themed costume shared during the 2025 Grammys reaction posts.

    POPATEEMYHEART2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    waihi avatar
    My O My
    My O My
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad we live in times where you can openly be your witchy self

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Man looking at phone in disbelief, capturing reactions from the 2025 Grammys.

    overtime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Despite being a household name, the Grammy Awards have only been around for 67 years, putting them in the “respectable grandparent” category. This year (2025 for future readers) also featured the highest number of categories yet, meaning that there were 94 awards up for grabs. Incidentally, Beyonce won in 11 different categories, meaning she won a very impressive 11.7% of this year's awards.

    She currently has the most Grammy awards of any person ever (35), although it’s important to point out that this includes wins when she was part of Destiny’s Child and The Carters. Still, it’s a huge achievement.
    #4

    A social media post humorously reacting to the 2025 Grammys, mentioning Kanye and Bianca.

    shOoObz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Tweet humorously reacting to 2025 Grammys about Kanye's event invitations.

    ali_sivi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would anyone have noticed him if his wife wasn't naked?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Person with unique hairstyle, humorously resembling 2025 Grammys reactions meme.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Before 1990, the actual physical trophy was made of relatively soft lead that was then gilded. It was so soft that, reportedly, the awards would often get bent and damaged over time. It was only in 1990 when they decided to finally make it a bit stronger. Why they went with such a cheap design prior to that year is anyone’s guess.

    #7

    Man in a colorful jacket attending the 2025 Grammys, lifting his sunglasses in surprise.

    camprealitypod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That man was under so much stress at that point, the world was finding out intimate details of his personal life, CR was mocking his wife's illness in front of millions. Is violence right? No, it's not. Did he knock the guy out with a punch? No, he gave him a slap. Will Smith has went his decades long career without a blemish, no icky scandals, seen by all as a good man. Many will disagree with me but I think deserves a second chance.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Meme poking fun at the 2025 Grammys with a "Mean Girls" reference, saying "It's so fetch."

    bigmacher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man at the 2025 Grammys wearing a suit and castle helmet, standing in front of a backdrop, showcasing a viral meme moment.

    punt_rd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TFW you are worried people will make fun of how your ears stick out but your mom says not to worry, she has an idea to keep people from noticing your ears. /j

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Interestingly, there are also Grammy participation awards, for folks who “contributed” to a record but are not eligible to actually, potentially, win an award. It’s funny to think that the Recording Academy and 6th grade team sports operate, on some level, with a similar mindset. This fact ends up being pretty unknown because who out there is going to post wide and far about a certificate?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Singer's surprised reaction at the 2025 Grammys after winning Best Country Album, audience reacts.

    BeyLegion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Tweet humorously reacting to Kanye West's wife's outfit at the 2025 Grammys.

    GinaMuscato Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Boy giving a suspicious look, meme reaction to the 2025 Grammys moment, in a crowded room.

    B7Album Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Tweet humorously reacting to the 2025 Grammys, mentioning Chappell Roan and health insurance.

    mmframaa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Man eating popcorn, reacting humorously to the 2025 Grammys with suspense and excitement, referencing a past award show moment.

    Wells_InThe_360 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Kendrick Lamar wins at 2025 Grammys; meme shows fist reaction, capturing humorous online responses.

    d0mocracy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Woman smiling and pointing with humorous caption about pop music at the 2025 Grammys.

    sbstryker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Person in a house costume at the 67th annual Grammys, inspired by a black and white image on the left.

    MANIFOLDHSHQ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roy_zobel avatar
    Rizzo
    Rizzo
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He is the best example that one doesn't give d***s to a minor.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Person in sparkling dress reacts during 2025 Grammys, surrounded by attendees in formal attire.

    JarettSays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Split image comparing Chappell Roan at the 2025 Grammys and a child in a costume.

    AngvCassandra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man in creative costume resembling a house with tweets about the 2025 Grammys reactions above the image.

    _nixmyth_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Split-screen meme reaction to a Grammy award moment featuring a celebrity and a surprised puppet face.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Grammys reactions: person in a suit with a TV frame, another in a fur coat, posing on the red carpet.

    Suspiria451 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Woman in sparkling dress at 2025 Grammys, reacting humorously, surrounded by applauding audience.

    betchesluvthis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Meme reacting to the 2025 Grammys with a humorous expression.

    Burgundy_Soul29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah! Don't disrespect the guy wearing a belt on his head. /j

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Person in elegant attire at a music event, humorously portraying innocence with a meme about overreacting.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Man and woman in restaurant discussing a song's interpretation, referencing the 2025 Grammys with humorous expressions.

    americanaatbrandmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Man speaking at a microphone during the 2025 Grammys, surrounded by audience, with humorous social media text above.

    thisismiltrying Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Jaden and Willow Smith in unique outfits at the 2025 Grammys, Jaden humorously wearing a house on his head.

    bouncenetworks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Woman in a sparkling dress reacting at the 2025 Grammys, seated at a table during the awards show.

    cjzero Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Man on stage at the 2025 Grammys holding a microphone, with people seated in the audience.

    dme_363 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because no one else has their life touched by Quincy 🙄

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Blonde woman in an embellished dress at the 2025 Grammys, looking surprised amidst a cheering crowd.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tweet humorously questioning Jennifer Lopez's knowledge, with reactions to 2025 Grammys.

    SydneyBattle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Person reacting with surprise in an elegant gown at the 2025 Grammys, with audience clapping in the background.

    zoerosebryant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Woman in a glamorous dress, seated at an elegant event, reacting humorously; 2025 Grammys reactions.

    mytherapistsays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Performer doing backflips on stage during the 2025 Grammys, with musicians playing instruments in the background.

    reddskyy_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because he can. Has been doing this since he was a kid, it's now part of his thing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Two people at a backdrop event; humorous text references 2025 Grammys.

    sgscsklm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Woman in a gold dress at a crowded event, reacting humorously.

    americanaatbrandmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Two people in creative outfits at the 2025 Grammys, capturing the event's lively and playful atmosphere.

    americanaatbrandmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Three people celebrating at a party, smiling and dressed stylishly, capturing post-Grammys joy.

    americanaatbrandmemes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems like there is always at least one person dressed in a sheet and at least one naked / almost naked. Probably the universe's way of keeping the balance. /j

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Karl Marx gravestone meme with a comical reaction to the 2025 Grammys featuring a playful twist.

    pisciscrisiss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!