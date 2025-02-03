The 2025 Grammys Just Ended And People Expressed Their Reactions In These 40 Hilarious Posts
Love it or hate it, awards ceremonies always come with a touch of human drama that make them a spectacle all to themselves. Plus, there are celebrity outfits and interactions to watch like reality TV and, if your favorite artist is up for some award, you might even feel like watching a sporting event when your team is playing.
We’ve gathered some of the best memes, posts and reactions to the 2025 Grammy Awards. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Despite being a household name, the Grammy Awards have only been around for 67 years, putting them in the “respectable grandparent” category. This year (2025 for future readers) also featured the highest number of categories yet, meaning that there were 94 awards up for grabs. Incidentally, Beyonce won in 11 different categories, meaning she won a very impressive 11.7% of this year's awards.
She currently has the most Grammy awards of any person ever (35), although it’s important to point out that this includes wins when she was part of Destiny’s Child and The Carters. Still, it’s a huge achievement.
Before 1990, the actual physical trophy was made of relatively soft lead that was then gilded. It was so soft that, reportedly, the awards would often get bent and damaged over time. It was only in 1990 when they decided to finally make it a bit stronger. Why they went with such a cheap design prior to that year is anyone’s guess.
Interestingly, there are also Grammy participation awards, for folks who “contributed” to a record but are not eligible to actually, potentially, win an award. It’s funny to think that the Recording Academy and 6th grade team sports operate, on some level, with a similar mindset. This fact ends up being pretty unknown because who out there is going to post wide and far about a certificate?
Lakota Wolf does not know what a benson boone is, either. Alas.
Because he can. Has been doing this since he was a kid, it's now part of his thing.