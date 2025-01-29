ADVERTISEMENT

We can always count on humans of X (formerly known as Twitter) to make us laugh. That’s why each month we round up the funniest posts from the platform to make our days just that much brighter.If your January got off to a rough start, Bored Panda invites you to leave all of that behind and embark on a list full of tweets from this month that are guaranteed to squeeze some great laughs and giggles out of you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny tweet handwritten in a notebook about preferring a gently used year over a new one.

JoJoFromJerz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet by Nick Lehmann about how difficult it is to think and read during this period of history, gaining 220.8K likes.

    NickStopTalking Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Funny tweet about accepting cookies on the Oreo website.

    CooperLawrence Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In previous interviews for Bored Panda (here and here), together with comedians and humor experts, we tried to get to the bottom of why X is brimming with so much funny content. 

    Humor coach and keynote speaker on communication Jeremy Nicholas explained that the platform is perfect for topical jokes and reacting to topical stories, which might be the main reason why there's so much funny content on there.

    #4

    Tweet humorously reacting to cold weather affecting a Trump event, adding January humor.

    Rory_Johnston Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe unlike Napoleon and Hitler he won't attempt an invasion in winter; he'll wait for the two week warm period

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    TV displaying a funny tweet message helping people survive long January.

    LivingWithTola Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How is that even possible? Oh I desperately want to do that, too!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Funny tweet about a kitten's lack of understanding, shared by user about surviving January.

    damnitmadeline Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why it's so cute to watch them. Trying out all the new firsts and what and looking adorable while doing it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Its instantaneous nature allows people to react to immediate and relevant events that, with a funny twist, generate a lot of material that we all can laugh at. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another reason for X becoming a comedy hub is its huge user base. As of early 2025, X is estimated to have 650 million active users. With so many different people and their sense of humor gathered in one place, everyone can find something funny to them. Plus, it’s easy enough to use—one can find the right audience just by typing out their thoughts.

    #7

    "Funny tweet featuring a UPS delivery note with a humorous driver comment about falling on a porch."

    Rothmus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bb_20 avatar
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol ok will do and I'll be sending it to funny home videos for £250 as well

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Delicious breakfast spread with pancakes, eggs, and juice featured in funny tweet about surviving January.

    Fantasticb0yage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like they're preparing a Christmas lunch every day!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cat sitting on director's chair with headline about cats being divas on set, highlighting funny tweets.

    CatWorkers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The 280-character limit on X also seems not to hold comedic geniuses back. Actually, it might be quite the opposite, as Nicholas said that “humour works best with fewer words.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A funny tweet about surviving the long month of January, gaining significant likes and engagement.

    Kica333 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Dog wearing a checkered bandana with a dismembered doll arm toy, illustrating funny tweets about surviving January.

    kenzianidiot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jwetherley avatar
    Potterhead934
    Potterhead934
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our previous family dog's favourite dog was a batman on a motorbike. She loved sleeping and licking it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Car dashboard with a whimsical diorama, featuring figurines and tiny plants; a funny tweet about January survival.

    buggirl29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “The best jokes have no fat on them at all. If a word doesn’t add to the setup or the punchline, it should be cut. You can’t be rambling when you’ve only got 280 characters to play with, but that’s a good thing. No one has ever said, ‘I enjoyed that joke, but just wish it had gone on longer,'" Nicholas said.
    #13

    Funny tweet joking about January being too long, gaining over 139K likes.

    megannn_lynne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m a huge fan of rugby. So is my PT. So we spend every January session (between sets!) looking forward to the Six Nations. It helps massively to have a fun focal point.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Funny tweet about guilt from rappers, posted by Natsuki on January 24, 2025.

    twtZero_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Tweet text humorously compares living in America to microdosing hell.

    benedictsred Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “The real challenge is turning a long joke into a short one without losing the punch—or stretching a short joke into a TED Talk without losing the audience,” said comedian and comedy coach Manny Garavito.

    #16

    Funny tweet about skipping YouTube ads shared by user in a red hoodie, illustrating humor to survive a long January.

    JR____1_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    star44886 avatar
    Will Cable
    Will Cable
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The person that decided YT ads should be a thing should be forced in life to sit and wait, watching several ads before they are allowed to do anything, including if they need to rush to the toilet.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Tweet by sally about bedtime habits, gaining popularity for its humor in January.

    imniceandsmart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Funny tweet about missing a flight, highlighting the humor of arriving 40 minutes before departure.

    lil_eath Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The secret to being funny on X is staying as honest as possible, Nicholas said. “The closer a joke is to the truth, the funnier it is,” says Nicholas. “I work a lot with professional speakers on adding laughs to their keynotes and the same rules apply. If you go too far off the track of truth, it becomes unbelievable and not as funny.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Chewy chat message about a cat named Dr. Cheddar not respecting owner, one of the funniest tweets for surviving January.

    atdanwhite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Years of living with cats have taught me that they don't appreciate your drunken advances, they are far more discerning than most men I've met.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Homer Simpson contentedly sleeping under a blanket, highlighting January's funniest tweets.

    Whotfismick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Funny tweet about gas wishing it was in the car instead of the stomach, liked by over 4K people.

    xxldubem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Meanwhile, Gravito’s advice for creating funny content is to “spot the trend, call out the obvious, then flip it on its head. The punchline should feel like the joke will lose you followers and gain you some new ones.”
    #22

    Funny tweet about avoiding your banking app to survive January, screenshot from social media.

    ClixWell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My banking app and I have a mutual understanding....I do the damage and they silently judge me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Tweet about using more dots in typing, humorous take on aging, generating laughter in January.

    rohmontgomery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait until your 80s we dont have time for punctuation lifes too short

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Fluffy dog standing on a car engine, humorously captioned as a mechanic, showcasing a funny tweet.

    twaniimals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “A good way of writing jokes for X is to start with some source material and then add your own comment,” added comedy writing coach and director Chris Head. “A great way to arrive at topical jokes is to do this with news headlines," he said.

    #25

    A humorous tweet about pets' teeth.

    Kristen_Arnett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Three Pokémon characters with humorous labels about microplastics, asbestos, and lead, highlighting funny tweets.

    weirddalle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Funny tweet about constant phone use in January, with 212.4K likes, discussing Instagram story viewing habits.

    gorgeousbrains Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    He also suggests looking at statistics or proverbs as material for jokes. “Find some stats as a starting point for a joke. You could take a surprising attitude to the stat—or deliberately misunderstand what it’s saying. You can also interrupt a well-known saying and change how it finishes, or try looking up inspirational quotes and adding your own afterthought.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Funny tweet about January's long month: "January 1st: anything is possible. January 2nd: but not today."

    alyssalimp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Funny tweet about introducing a boyfriend to reality TV, humorous reaction included.

    mariokartdwi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Funny tweet about wearing a shirt to Taco Bell, helping survive January blues.

    momjeansplease Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Tweet about January feeling extremely long, humorously calling it "January 72nd."

    fahmeedx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Tweet with two people humorously commenting on the long month of January.

    svershbow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bb_20 avatar
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But it says January 21st on the date underneath which was a good day because it's my birthday

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Funny tweet about preferences in a dating profile, highlighting struggles and seeking intimacy without commitment.

    mrsballs69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Funny tweet about a cat threatening to eat butter left on the counter.

    horse_feedbag Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leaving butter available to a cat, and the cat is the stupid one?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    Funny tweet about procrastination: "i be like 'omg, i have so much to do' and then lay down".

    niahdx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Funny tweet about accidentally peeling skin off your lip, highlighting a relatable struggle.

    TreeNesha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    A funny tweet exchange about trusting a TikTok creator.

    EliMcCann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Person in bandages giving thumbs up, humorously compared to a LEGO astronaut; part of funny tweets surviving January.

    AuriBlooms Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Funny tweet about seeing someone reading on a stairmaster at 7am, highlighting January's long duration.

    preset_2m3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Funny tweet about Trader Joe's describing elaborate frozen food aisle flavors.

    homeofsexuals Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Meme of a tired face with "Healthcare pls" text, highlighting funny tweets to survive January.

    ninaturner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Funny tweet about being a low-maintenance customer with over 177k likes, humorously reflecting on customer service.

    cammunism_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Display of humorous hair care products featuring a celebrity endorsement in a store aisle.

    dylanonvinyl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Funny tweet about a mix-up between succulent and succubus, highlighting humor in January's long month.

    RunieRuse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Tweet humorously mentions an unborn child named Project 2025, highlighting funny tweets from January.

    meowingabyss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    A funny tweet about winning repeatedly at Mario Kart against family, expressing no remorse, with significant likes and comments.

    Blaythexxx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Tweet humorously discusses TikTok influence on kids and DIY mishaps, adding a funny perspective to January survival.

    LurkAtHomeMom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Funny tweet about a man celebrating his 55th birthday multiple times in January to avoid birthday songs in restaurants.

    sixfootcandy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If my wife did that to me, I’d love it because it’s silly. But if she insisted on doing something that annoyed me every time we went to a restaurant, I’d stop going to restaurants.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    A breaded dish with lemon slices, captioned as "Dinner :)" as a funny tweet about long January.

    Zer0DarkFlirty1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    A funny tweet expressing a desire for the energy of early morning runners.

    CloudxRaven Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Tweet about a man seeking payment 12 years later helps people survive the long month of January.

    msresii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Funny tweet about a modern phrase, gaining popularity with over 440K likes.

    superstar1roro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Funny tweet about forgetting work computer password and job duties.

    rn_murse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Funny tweet about a coworker watching "The Amazing World of Gumball" on an iPad during break time.

    kmetasnii Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are you judging? You know what? Now I (35) am going to go watch Amazing World of Gumball out of spite... and because it's funny...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    A funny tweet about dating and unexpected consequences, with high engagement.

    gracecamille_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Funny tweet about surviving January, displaying NHS sign offering free sanitary products in men's restroom.

    feelingsplain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He should have taken a pad or two, it would have helped absorb all the tears he must have shed while in there.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    Funny tweet about couple's therapy, social media post with humor to survive January blues.

    ElyKreimendahl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Tweet humorously describing a husband's early morning ice cream habits, featuring funny tweets for January.

    EliMcCann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Tweet humorously suggesting spicing things up by changing positions on the couch; example of funny tweets for January survival.

    Pettyyyboop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Tweet about thermostat negotiations in January humorously depicted through a negotiation scene at a table.

    simoncholland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Funny tweet about wedding vows and a mother-in-law's knee surgery recovery stay.

    daddygofish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    Funny tweet about buying a truck without a towing package to wake up husband from coma.

    traciebreaux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Funny tweet about making breakfast in bed with half-eaten Toaster Strudel, capturing humor during January.

    Tbone7219 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    A humorous tweet showing a book reading goal of one for the year.

    crotchner2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Funny tweet about getting locked out, showing a humorous text exchange with a locksmith.

    emilio__oilime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    philmusselwhite avatar
    ucp
    ucp
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    133 “unread message” notifications - that’s the real problem here.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #66

    Woman humorously texting on a phone, part of funny tweets about surviving January.

    tatbaee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Funny tweet about a phone bill mix-up, helping lighten January's long days.

    __anggell_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's something wrong about this being worked up over your app not working how you want it to.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #68

    Person in a bathtub looking shocked, holding a Bible in a funny tweet about surviving January.

    _OreoBandit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    A funny tweet about making plans to lie on the floor, highlighting January's humor.

    yeeeerika Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Tweet humorously questions if artists fart on stage, gaining huge interaction.

    soIodown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Woman in period costume with captioned text as a humorous tweet about a missing toy train, highlighting funny tweets.

    zoerosebryant Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Woman reacting humorously to unexpected shipping costs in a tweet, exemplifying funny tweets from long January.

    MissSassbox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Funny tweet about angels, humorously claiming they are mostly at home instead of heaven, helping survive January.

    folkseasons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Funny tweet joking about empanadas being mostly air, posted on January 13, 2025.

    __gman1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    A variety of cream cheeses with toppings, such as apple slices, sprinkles, and olives, displayed at a deli counter in New York City.

    north0fnorth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Man in suit surrounded by people, with humorous tweet above, embodying funny tweets from January.

    RyanLostinTX Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Funny tweet: "Heard a man say 'my best friend at the time' like ok diva".

    KaufmanAudrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Tweet about a funny January moment, featuring sun rays through trees in a forest.

    miranda_nover Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #79

    Open fridge with different arrangements of drinks, highlighting the funniest tweets that made January bearable.

    vanhaley_yt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Person in a hallway with text overlay: "I do my work, I go home." Tweet below says: "what 'era' are you in rn?" Funny tweet.

    hashjenni Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Funny tweet about a $50 service labeled "Wash & Go" where washing is not included.

    ysmammri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Funny tweet about being nap trapped, requesting salt and vinegar chips and milk from husband.

    BeckyTheChicken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Funny tweet about a "why is six afraid of seven" joke causing laughter among first graders.

    TeacherOnTopic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Funny tweet about goalies feeling lonely during games.

    pkmerch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Funny tweet joking about quitting smoking for #evil with high engagement.

    geardress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #86

    Woman crying, holding phone, with caption "people are circling back," highlighting one of the funniest tweets.

    Social_Twerker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Red Chick-fil-A jacket from thrift store featured in funny tweet that helped people survive January.

    diabolicalpree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Funny tweet about accomplishments while a woman lies in a hospital bed holding her newborn, with a man leaning over them.

    thegirlh4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Tweet joking about surprise at a $2500 donation on GoFundMe; highlights humor getting through January.

    t_sadiity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Funny tweet about the frustration of expensive purchases being worthy, with dramatic emphasis.

    DRACULAURlTA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Tweet about marriage humor, reflecting on past vows of staying single and current relationship exasperation.

    allholls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Tweet humorously questioning parking app download, part of the funniest tweets collection from January.

    itsqail Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #93

    Funny tweet questioning if a penguin wrote the classics, liked by over 102K people in January.

    pastapilled Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Woman with long hair holding a microphone outdoors, featuring one of the funniest tweets from January.

    tannertan36 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Tweet humorously expressing frustration and contemplating enrolling in adult tap classes.

    beepupkin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Funny tweet about nostalgic Scooby-Doo fruit snacks, focusing on the special blue gummy.

    lifeinchaos_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Funny tweet about treating others kindly, with a playful invitation for friends to join later.

    jainormis2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    A humorous tweet featuring a selfie of a couple in front of the White House in January.

    getwellsoonrry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Funny tweet about journaling, shared by user ayaankhawn, resonating with many in January.

    ayaankhawn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #100

    Funny tweet about enjoying bed rest, humorously comparing it to making snow angels indoors.

    ceemazeth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Tweet humorously questioning the geography of Oz in January.

    fuglibetty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Twitter screenshot about texting mix-up with boss during January.

    storyofacy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Person driving in a dark car, captioned about returning to work, reflecting funny tweets about January's struggle.

    FinalDude78 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    A funny tweet about apartment photos and lobby impressions, humor on surviving a long January.

    JaYunnaMonae Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Funny tweet comparing Lyft and Uber, highlighting cheaper rates with a humorous downside.

    veryfinanceguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Tweet with a humorous take on AI artists, gaining high engagement in January.

    GNAIRDA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #107

    Funny tweet by Isabel Steckel about being a detective, with 194.6K likes, dated January 5, 2025.

    IsabelSteckel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Funny tweet about keeping a wife guessing with a ladder and chainsaw in the backyard, posted by Daddy Go Fish.

    daddygofish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Funny tweet about a husband selling watches on eBay, bringing humor to a long month.

    ericamorecambe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Close-up of a seasoned chip in a humorous tweet about surviving a long January.

    desusnice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Car bumper sticker joke about selling state secrets for Kohl's cash, highlighting funny tweets.

    superloafcat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Tweet humorously compares January and December cold, generating laughs to endure January.

    TeeAirRa_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!