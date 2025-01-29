112 Of The Funniest Tweets That Helped People Survive The Extremely Long Month Of January
We can always count on humans of X (formerly known as Twitter) to make us laugh. That’s why each month we round up the funniest posts from the platform to make our days just that much brighter.If your January got off to a rough start, Bored Panda invites you to leave all of that behind and embark on a list full of tweets from this month that are guaranteed to squeeze some great laughs and giggles out of you.
In previous interviews for Bored Panda (here and here), together with comedians and humor experts, we tried to get to the bottom of why X is brimming with so much funny content.
Humor coach and keynote speaker on communication Jeremy Nicholas explained that the platform is perfect for topical jokes and reacting to topical stories, which might be the main reason why there's so much funny content on there.
Its instantaneous nature allows people to react to immediate and relevant events that, with a funny twist, generate a lot of material that we all can laugh at.
Another reason for X becoming a comedy hub is its huge user base. As of early 2025, X is estimated to have 650 million active users. With so many different people and their sense of humor gathered in one place, everyone can find something funny to them. Plus, it’s easy enough to use—one can find the right audience just by typing out their thoughts.
The 280-character limit on X also seems not to hold comedic geniuses back. Actually, it might be quite the opposite, as Nicholas said that “humour works best with fewer words.”
“The best jokes have no fat on them at all. If a word doesn’t add to the setup or the punchline, it should be cut. You can’t be rambling when you’ve only got 280 characters to play with, but that’s a good thing. No one has ever said, ‘I enjoyed that joke, but just wish it had gone on longer,'" Nicholas said.
“The real challenge is turning a long joke into a short one without losing the punch—or stretching a short joke into a TED Talk without losing the audience,” said comedian and comedy coach Manny Garavito.
The secret to being funny on X is staying as honest as possible, Nicholas said. “The closer a joke is to the truth, the funnier it is,” says Nicholas. “I work a lot with professional speakers on adding laughs to their keynotes and the same rules apply. If you go too far off the track of truth, it becomes unbelievable and not as funny.”
Meanwhile, Gravito’s advice for creating funny content is to “spot the trend, call out the obvious, then flip it on its head. The punchline should feel like the joke will lose you followers and gain you some new ones.”
“A good way of writing jokes for X is to start with some source material and then add your own comment,” added comedy writing coach and director Chris Head. “A great way to arrive at topical jokes is to do this with news headlines," he said.
He also suggests looking at statistics or proverbs as material for jokes. “Find some stats as a starting point for a joke. You could take a surprising attitude to the stat—or deliberately misunderstand what it’s saying. You can also interrupt a well-known saying and change how it finishes, or try looking up inspirational quotes and adding your own afterthought.”
