I Am A Beginner Weaver And Here’s The “Death” Tapestry I Made
I am a mildly autistic graphic designer, illustrator, watercolorist, pastel artist, and as of January 2024, a beginning weaver. This is my second tapestry ever. I started this during a depression that took me on a very dark journey, and I am not even joking about a visual pun. I decided to refocus and put everything I had into this piece, which now sits in my closet, wrapped up, waiting to see if it gets accepted into a juried show this fall. I want to keep the pet hair off of it.
Take a journey with me through daily photos, from when I had no clue what I was making till the end.
A special thanks to a few people in Coxsackie, NY, who keep dropping off yarn for my weaving projects, and to FabYarns in Tivoli, NY, where the sales girl helped me pick the perfect yarn for my snake. And to my awesome husband, Howard Raver, for being a sport and letting me rope him into helping me finish this with his bone carving. He is an equal partner in this project in my opinion.
More info: kellyannraver.com
