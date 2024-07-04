I Am A Beginner Weaver And Here's The "Death" Tapestry I Made

ADVERTISEMENT

I am a mildly autistic graphic designer, illustrator, watercolorist, pastel artist, and as of January 2024, a beginning weaver. This is my second tapestry ever. I started this during a depression that took me on a very dark journey, and I am not even joking about a visual pun. I decided to refocus and put everything I had into this piece, which now sits in my closet, wrapped up, waiting to see if it gets accepted into a juried show this fall. I want to keep the pet hair off of it.

Take a journey with me through daily photos, from when I had no clue what I was making till the end.

A special thanks to a few people in Coxsackie, NY, who keep dropping off yarn for my weaving projects, and to FabYarns in Tivoli, NY, where the sales girl helped me pick the perfect yarn for my snake. And to my awesome husband, Howard Raver, for being a sport and letting me rope him into helping me finish this with his bone carving. He is an equal partner in this project in my opinion.

More info: kellyannraver.com

What am I going to weave today? I think I will start with a little black weft

Maybe a little blood. Wait….Is that a beard? Nope. It is not…..

Someone needs to quit the cigarettes. Ya think?

Not happy with the egg head. I am ripping all of that out

Looking a little creepy, but I have to see where this is taking me…

Wow. He must have been really smart when he was alive

This is why I do my subject first. I can cover my mistakes. He also had some dental work on the front tooth

Much better. But I can see right through him

He needs a little friend. A SNEK!

Share icon

Cake icing looking roses! This is getting better and better for me

The fringe would have gone on better in the beginning. Time to start begging my husband to help me… You will see….

I begged. He hates when I drag him into my art. But only he could carve this femur this good. Not my forte. And now it is done!