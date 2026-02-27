ADVERTISEMENT

The Chosen is confirmed to return for a sixth season, with creator Dallas Jenkins hailing it as the grandest installment yet.

Since season 5’s conclusion in June 2025, fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on the next chapter.

On February 21, Jenkins finally announced an ambitious release plan for the new chapter.

“Season 6 is the biggest season we’ve ever done without a close second. It’s taking the longest to film by far,” he teased.

Season 6 will comprise seven episodes, headed straight for streaming, with the supersized finale releasing in theaters globally.

Jenkins confirmed season 7 will conclude the religious drama, but multiple spin-offs will expand The Chosen universe.

But to make up for the delay, he dropped a surprise update on the seventh season.

When will The Chosen season 6 premiere?

Man dressed in biblical attire walking with a rope, representing The Chosen season 6 release date and season 7 update.

Image credits: Prime Video

Although The Chosen season 6 currently has no confirmed release date, Jenkins revealed a tentative release window at the recently held ChosenCon.

The fan convention took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, from February 19 to February 21. On the final day, the creator announced that the sixth installment will premiere sometime in fall 2026.

This marks the first time since season 3 that the faith-based drama won’t be available for streaming in June.

Man in a black suit speaking into a microphone, discussing The Chosen season 6 release date and season 7 update.

Image credits: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Jenkins attributed the delayed release of season 6 to ongoing post-production work, such as visual effects and translations, which would “take at least two to three times longer” than its predecessors.

He described the entire season as a “supersized” chapter in the Jesus of Nazareth saga, reassuring fans it will be worth the wait.

Where to watch The Chosen season 6?

Scene from The Chosen featuring characters walking at night with torches, related to The Chosen Season 6 release date update.

Image credits: Prime Video

At the event, Jenkins also confirmed that The Chosen season 6 will stream exclusively on Prime Video. It is expected to comprise seven episodes, one fewer than the previous chapters.

Unlike the fifth installment, which premiered all episodes in theaters before their streaming debut, new episodes will be added directly to the platform, except for the finale.

Instead, the last episode will be released in theaters worldwide sometime in spring 2027.

“The finale of Season 6 is essentially a super-sized episode that is going to be released as the theatrical global event all over the world,” Jenkins announced.

Dallas Jenkins shares major update on The Chosen season 7

Scene from The Chosen with a man holding a cup at a dimly lit table, highlighting The Chosen Season 6 update by Dallas Jenkins.

Image credits: Prime Video

At the same time, the showrunner reiterated plans to conclude the religious epic with season 7.

Jenkins shared that writing for the last season is currently in the final stages, and production is expected to start in spring 2026, in less than two months.

He also confirmed that several spin-offs were in development, expanding the series into a Bible-based universe.

Projects focused on Joseph and his brothers are expected to serve as “an essential part of The Chosen universe,” which Jenkins and his team are building.

Scene from The Chosen featuring a group gathered around a candlelit table, highlighting The Chosen Season 6 update.

Image credits: Prime Video

Principal photography for the spin-off Joseph of Egypt has already been completed, and it has entered post-production.

“We still have got some to do on it to make it great,” Jenkins said of the project, explaining why it does not have a release window yet.

Other planned spin-offs include Book of Moses and The Way of the Chosen, based on the Book of Acts.

An unscripted special, titled The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls, is expected to be released later this year.

The Chosen is streaming on Prime Video.