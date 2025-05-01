Triple Threat Deities: 11 Fascinating Groups of Three Gods From Around the Globe
Religion's been around for a while, and over time, folks have come up with all sorts of wild and wonderful ways to explain the big questions about life, the universe, and everything. One idea that pops up surprisingly often? The power of three! Turns out that lots of different cultures all over the world figured that important godly stuff often comes in sets of three.
Whether it's goddesses of fate, gods of sky and sea and underworld, or a father, son, and holy ghost, you'd be surprised how many faiths put special emphasis on three-in-one divine deals. We've gathered 11 of the most intriguing divine trios from across human history, so get ready for a little peek into the minds of folks trying to make sense of it all!.
Norse Primordial Aesir Triad: Odin, Vili, And Ve
In Norse mythology, Vili and Ve are the brothers of the god Odin sons of Bestla. They are the gods who together with Odin are responsible for the creation of Midgard, world of the humans
Roman Capitoline Triad: Jupiter, Juno, And Minerva
Jupiter was the Roman god of the sky and of thunder. As the chief Roman god, he was the king of a pantheon. Juno was the ancient Roman queen of the gods and the Roman goddess of marriage.She was also known as the protector and special counselor of the state, which was her first role as a goddess. Minerva, in Roman religion, the goddess of handicrafts, the professions, the arts, and, later, war; she was commonly identified with the Greek Athena. Some scholars believe that her cult was that of Athena introduced at Rome from Etruria.
Egyptian Osirian/Abydos Triad: Osiris, Isis, And Horus
According to the Osiris myth, Horus was the son of Isis and Osiris, magically conceived after the killing of Osiris by his brother Seth. Horus was raised to avenge his father's killing. One tradition holds that Horus lost his left eye fighting with Seth, but his eye was magically healed by the god Thoth.
Hinduism Trimurti: Brahma, Vishnu, And Shiva
The three main Hindu gods that make up the Trimurti are Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Brahma is the god of creation, Vishnu the god of preservation, and Shiva the god of destruction.
Prussian-Baltic Romuva Triad: Perkunas, Potrimpo, And Peckols
Perkunas - Baltic pre-Christian god of thunder. God Perkunas was considered more powerful than many other gods of the patriarchal pantheon. Potrimpo - a god of seas, earth, grain, and crops in the pagan Baltic, and Prussian mythology. Peckols, also known or Patollo, was the the god of the Underworld in the ancient Baltic and Prussian mythology. It is usually described as an angry, evil spirit similar to the devil.
Greek Big Three: Zeus, Hades And Poseidon
They are all brothers. Their father was the Titan Kronos who swallowed all his children (except Zeus who escaped) and was defeated by his three sons. Afterwards the brothers divided the universe amongst each other by drawing lots. Zeus got the sky, Poseidon the sea and Hades the Underworld.
Pre-Existential Prime Triad: God, Khaos, And Azathoth
They were considered three of the oldest beings within the multiverse and the main architects behind Creation, with it leading to the creation of angels, aeons, humans, primordials, deities, spirits, old ones, and demons. Khaos, also known as Nun, is the Pre-Existential Embodiment of Nothingness and Emptiness, representing the primordial and boundless disorder that existed before the dawn of creation.
Norse Aesir-Vanir Triad: Odin, Thor, And Freyr
Odin, the god of war and wisdom, had great magical powers. Thor was more down-to-earth. He was very strong, but not especially clever. Freyr, the god of fertility, was generous.
Abrahamic Holy Trinity: Jehovah, Jesus Christ And The Holy Spirit
Jehovah - "the true God of the Bible, the Creator of all things." (Revelation 4:11). Jesus also referred to as Jesus Christ, Jesus of Nazareth, and many other names and titles, was a 1st-century Jewish preacher and religious leader. "The holy spirit is God’s power in action, his active force. (Micah 3:8; Luke 1:35) God sends out his spirit by projecting his energy to any place to accomplish his will."
Mesopotamian Principal Triad: Anu, Enlil And Enki
Anu is the Mesopotamian god of the sky. The Sumerians describe him as the embodiment of the sky which can come to Earth in human form. Anu is also the King of Gods, and sometimes attributed with the creation of humans with the assistance of his sons Enlil and/or Enki.
Hinduism Tridevi: Saraswati, Lakshmi, And Parvati
Tridevi refers to three supreme goddesses, wifes of tridev - Lakshmi (wife of Visnhu), Saraswati (wife of Brahma), Parvati/ Kali (wife of Shiva). Saraswati is the goddess of learning and arts, cultural fulfillment. She is the cosmic intelligence, cosmic consciousness, and cosmic knowledge.