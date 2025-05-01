ADVERTISEMENT

Religion's been around for a while, and over time, folks have come up with all sorts of wild and wonderful ways to explain the big questions about life, the universe, and everything. One idea that pops up surprisingly often? The power of three! Turns out that lots of different cultures all over the world figured that important godly stuff often comes in sets of three.

Whether it's goddesses of fate, gods of sky and sea and underworld, or a father, son, and holy ghost, you'd be surprised how many faiths put special emphasis on three-in-one divine deals. We've gathered 11 of the most intriguing divine trios from across human history, so get ready for a little peek into the minds of folks trying to make sense of it all!.