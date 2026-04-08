Who Are The Teenage Kix? Why The Boys Season 5’s New Supes Look So Familiar

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The Boys season 5 just introduced a brand-new Vought-backed superteam, and they’re already clashing with Butcher’s crew.

In episode 2, the Boys come face-to-face with Teenage Kix, a group of young Supes previously teased in the series. Four members make their debut, teaming up with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in a high-stakes showdown.

While some viewers may recognize the actors beneath the costumes, others are searching for answers. Here’s a quick guide to who plays the Teenage Kix members in The Boys season 5.

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Dylan Colton as Jetstreak

Image credits: Prime Video

Jetstreak is the only current Teenage Kix member who also appears in the comics. He possesses superhuman strength and the ability to fly. He possesses superhuman strength and the ability to fly. After being exposed to the Supe Virus, he perishes instantly in episode 2.

Dylan Colton plays Jetstreak in the series. He is best known for playing Jordy Jones in the mystery drama Dare Me, and also appeared as Linus Finch in the Prime Video thriller 56 Days.

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Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Countess Crow

Image credits: Prime Video

Countess Crow, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is an original character not present in the comics. She can communicate with crows and, like her teammates, is used by Vought to spread pro-Supe propaganda.

Fans will recognize Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar from Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. She also appeared as Ella in 2025’s Freakier Friday.

Emma Elle Paterson as Sheline

Image credits: Prime Video

Sheline is a cat-inspired superhero and a loose parody of DC’s Catwoman. Though she doesn’t use her powers, Sheline helps round up Starlighters for Vought and is a popular Supe-influencer.

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Emma Elle Paterson, who plays the role, has previously starred as Blake in the Netflix psychological thriller Bet. Paterson also guest-starred as Hallie Hobbs in Murdoch Mysteries.

Andrew Iles as the voice of Rock Hard

Image credits: Prime Video

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Rock Hard can expel lava that turns his body into an impenetrable humanoid block of granite. Despite his strength and durability, he easily succumbs to the Supe Virus. Andrew Iles voices the character.

Other Teenage Kix members who have appeared in The Boys

Image credits: Prime Video

Teenage Kix has been name-dropped several times in the show as one of Vought’s top teen teams.

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In season 1, it was revealed that A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Mesmer were on the team earlier in their superhero careers. Mesmer was played by Haley Joel Osment, who is best known as Cole Sear in The Sixth Sense.

In the comics, A-Train’s girlfriend, Popclaw, was also a member of Teenage Kix. She was played by Brittany Allen, who most recently appeared as Roxie Hamler in The Pitt season 2.

Image credits: Deeplanded

While he was part of the team in the comics, Gunpowder is depicted as a former member of Payback in the show. Sean Patrick Flanery portrayed the character in season 3. Viewers may recognize him as the titular character in The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.

A video from the Teenage Kix base of operations also confirms that Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) is a former member.

The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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