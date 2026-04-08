The Boys Season 5 Confirms A-Train’s Fate In The Most Diabolical Way

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Heading into The Boys season 5, fans were most concerned about A-Train. The final season wastes no time delivering a devastating answer that immediately sets a darker tone.

After starting as a narcissistic, careless Supe in season 1, A-Train gradually moved toward redemption. He even teamed up with the Boys to face Homelander, a decision that ultimately sealed his fate.

Highlights The Boys had fans worried for A-Train’s fate as the final season premiered on Prime Video.

A-Train’s redemption arc reached a tragic turning point during the chaotic two-episode premiere.

A big action sequence mirrored a famous Marvel moment before taking a darker twist.

The two-episode premiere packs the chaos viewers expect, but A-Train’s storyline delivers the biggest shock. Although trailers hinted at the speedster meeting his end, nothing prepared audiences for how brutally his final moments unfold.

Spoilers ahead!

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What happens to A-Train in The Boys season 5?

Image credits: Prime Video

In the season 5 premiere, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) refuses to help the Boys break out Hughie, M.M., and Frenchie before they are punished for their anti-Supe actions. Despite being their ally, he fears for his family’s safety.

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He later arrives to help the Boys during their confrontation with Homelander at the Freedom Camp. Homelander nearly decimates Hughie with his heat vision, but A-Train swoops in and saves him.

He then distracts Homelander as the Boys escape, leading him into a nearby forest before nearly colliding with a bystander and losing his momentum. Homelander eventually catches up to him and, after a brief standoff, snaps A-Train’s neck.

A-Train’s redemption becomes his undoing

Image credits: Prime Video

Although A-Train’s demise feels untimely, it makes perfect sense for the character.

In season 4, A-Train aided the Boys by spying on the Seven and leaking crucial information. In the final season, he completes his arc by saving Hughie’s life, finally using his powers for others.

While Homelander chases him, A-Train nearly runs into a woman, which is a direct reference to his first appearance. In season 1, A-Train, while running at supersonic speed, crashed into Hughie’s girlfriend, Robin, leading to her demise.

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Image credits: Prime Video

This time, he narrowly avoids the collision, which inadvertently sends him off course. He crashes into a tree, allowing Homelander to catch up to him.

Had he chosen to be selfish like his past self, A-Train could have easily escaped Homelander. Instead, his selfless act seals his fate, making his end even more devastating.

In his final moments, A-Train chooses to confront Homelander, underscoring his transformation into a true hero and bringing his arc to a satisfying conclusion.

A-Train’s final scene is a surprising Marvel parody

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Image credits: Prime Video

The Boys is no stranger to parodying the superhero genre, with past seasons poking fun at several Marvel movies. As a result, it’s no surprise that the final season kicks off with another Marvel-inspired homage.

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A-Train’s superspeed has drawn comparisons to similar characters, such as Marvel’s Quicksilver. Evan Peters played Quicksilver in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The film features the iconic “Time in a Bottle” scene in which Quicksilver uses his superspeed to seemingly slow down time and take out a group of prison guards.

Image credits: 20th Century Fox

The Boys parodies the scene as A-Train saves his allies from Homelander in ultra-slow motion. However, true to its satirical nature, the show flips the moment, ending it with A-Train’s brutal defeat at Homelander’s hands.

A-Train’s redemption and Quicksilver parody received positive reactions from fans on social media.

“They perfected A-Train’s arc, but I’m so sad,” one user wrote on Reddit.

A second commented, “They gave A-Train his Quicksilver moment before k*lling him. At least he was able to ragebait Homelander at the end. Great start to the season.”

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“A-Train, welcome to the speedster hall of fame,” a third added.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.