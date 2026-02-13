The Pitt Season 2 Episode 6 Guest Cast, And Where We’ve Seen Them Before

ADVERTISEMENT

The relentless Fourth of July shift continues in episode 6 of The Pitt season 2, as Dr. Robby and his staff face a major setback.

After the doctors fail to save the life of a fan-favorite character, the emotional weight of grief looms over the ER.

However, the crew has practically no time to process their feelings as new patients continue to arrive, introducing viewers to even more characters.

Here’s what fans need to know about every major guest star in the sixth episode of The Pitt.

Brittany Allen plays a lung cancer patient

Female guest cast member in hospital gown talking to a man, with another woman observing, from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 6.

Roxie Hamler, a lung cancer patient, is introduced in the fifth episode. Her storyline takes a major turn in the sixth episode after she confesses to McKay that she is seeking a physician-assisted end to her misery.

Fans of the superhero drama The Boys might recognize Allen as Popclaw, a supe with substance dependence issues. She also appeared as Laura Moser in Dexter: Original Sin.

Taylor Handley appears as Roxie’s compassionate husband

Guest cast of The Pitt Season 2 Episode 6 in a hospital scene with a doctor and concerned visitors discussing patient care.

Also introduced in the fifth episode, Paul Hamler is Roxie’s husband, whom McKay initially suspects of being inattentive to his wife’s needs. While he quickly proves to be a devoted husband, he is completely in the dark about his wife’s decision.

Handley is best known for portraying Kyle McLusky in the Jeremy Renner-led crime-thriller series Mayor of Kingstown. His other credits include shows such as Griselda, Animal Kingdom, and Magnum P.I.

John Lee Ames is the inmate severely injured in a prison attack

Man with facial injuries wearing hospital gown lying in bed, scene from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 6 guest cast appearance.

Gus Varney, played by John Lee Ames, is a patient brought into the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center after he suffered multiple rib fractures. His case is further complicated by his prison diet, which has left him malnourished.

Viewers might recognize Ames as Sean ‘Frosty’ Wright from the Amazon Prime Video series Ballard. He has also appeared in guest roles on shows such as SEAL Team and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

John Squires portrays a motorcycle accident patient

Man in hospital gown with oxygen tube using phone, representing The Pitt season 2 episode 6 guest cast scene.

Brandon Li is a new patient admitted to the ER after he was injured during a motorcycle pyramid stunt. Nurse Dana uses him as an example to warn Dr. Robby of his reckless habit of riding his motorcycle without a helmet.

Squires has appeared in small roles in The Blacklist and Chicago Fire. Viewers might identify him from his guest stint as a courthouse reporter in Daredevil: Born Again and as Special Agent Patrick Haskins in FBI.

Erin Croom plays the sister of troubled teen Jackson Davis

Three women from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 6 guest cast in a hospital setting, engaged in a serious conversation.

Jayda Davis arrives in the ER after her brother, portrayed by Zack Morris, was admitted following an uncontrollable outburst at a college library.

Croom has previously featured in shows such as Quantum Leap and Chicago Med. She also played the recurring role of Lorna Avery in the sports drama Long Slow Exhale.

Kevin Brief appears as the patient with breathing issues

Three guest cast members from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 6 in a hospital hallway scene interacting with a patient.

George Francis is a patient who has trouble breathing and fears a blood clot in his foot has moved up to his lungs. Dr. Mohan reassures him by agreeing to run some tests.

Brief is a veteran actor whom Supernatural fans might recognize as Reverend Buddy Boyle. He has also appeared in sitcoms such as The Big Bang Theory and Mike & Molly.

Jay Linzy is the patient with stomach troubles

Guest cast member from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 6 wearing hospital gown in a medical setting with staff nearby.

Rocky Menalo, who participated in a competitive eating challenge, is left with an upset stomach after consuming 36 hot dogs. His presence offers some comic relief as Dr. Langon treats his infection.

Linzy is best known for his recurring role as Darren in the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat.

Other guest stars in The Pitt season 2 episode 5

Cast members from The Pitt Season 2 Episode 6 standing in a hospital room, dressed as medical professionals, observing a patient.

Monica Bhatnagar’s Dr. Michelle Campbell is introduced as a member of the hospital’s internal medicine team. Bhatnagar essayed Allison Connors in the Bryan Cranston-led legal drama Your Honor.

Christopher Thornton appears as Dr. Caleb Jefferson, the resident psychiatrist who helps with Jackson’s case. Viewers might identify him as Sam Scales in Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

Laith Ashley is seen as Medic Kowalski, who assists Nurse Perlah. He previously played Dell in the comedy series Unconventional.

Scott Broderick portrays C.O. Nick Lorenzini, the officer responsible for Gus. His past credits include shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The Pitt is available to watch on HBO Max.