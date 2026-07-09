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Aerial photography places familiar places into a completely new perspective. From high above, rivers turn into winding brushstrokes, mountains become textured sculptures, and busy human activity transforms into patterns that would be almost impossible to notice from the ground. The International Aerial Photographer of the Year contest celebrates exactly that kind of perspective. Bringing together images captured from drones, helicopters, airplanes, and other aircraft, the competition highlights photographers who use height not just to document the world, but to reveal its hidden shapes, colors, and stories.

After featuring last year’s contest here on Bored Panda, we’re returning with a new selection from the 2026 edition. This year’s Top 101 collection once again offers a striking look at the planet from above, moving between dramatic natural scenes, abstract landscapes, wildlife encounters, and everyday moments seen from an unexpected angle. For this post, we’ve selected 50 of our favorite images from the collection.

Scroll down to see the best photos, and let us know which view from above caught your eye the most.

More info: internationalaerialphotographer.com | Instagram