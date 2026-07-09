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Aerial photography places familiar places into a completely new perspective. From high above, rivers turn into winding brushstrokes, mountains become textured sculptures, and busy human activity transforms into patterns that would be almost impossible to notice from the ground. The International Aerial Photographer of the Year contest celebrates exactly that kind of perspective. Bringing together images captured from drones, helicopters, airplanes, and other aircraft, the competition highlights photographers who use height not just to document the world, but to reveal its hidden shapes, colors, and stories.

After featuring last year’s contest here on Bored Panda, we’re returning with a new selection from the 2026 edition. This year’s Top 101 collection once again offers a striking look at the planet from above, moving between dramatic natural scenes, abstract landscapes, wildlife encounters, and everyday moments seen from an unexpected angle. For this post, we’ve selected 50 of our favorite images from the collection.

Scroll down to see the best photos, and let us know which view from above caught your eye the most.

More info: internationalaerialphotographer.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Shadow Of Arita” By Daniel Viñé Garcia

Spectacular aerial photo showing a conical landform with sun rays, recognized in the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

Description: “As the sun sets over Argentina's Cono de Arita in the Puna de Atacama, the perfectly shaped volcanic cone casts a striking geometric shadow across the vast salt flat. Warm golden light accentuates the mountain's radial textures, creating a mesmerizing scene of solitude and symmetry.”

internationalaerialphotographer Report

15points
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    #2

    “Holding On” By Rhiannon Lawler

    An aerial photograph of a polar bear on a small ice floe surrounded by dark water and ice fragments, awarded at the 2026 competition.

    Description: “A lone polar bear clings to a drifting iceberg in the icy waters of East Greenland, surrounded by fractured sea ice. The powerful image serves as both a breathtaking wildlife portrait and a reminder of the fragile Arctic environment.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    15points
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    #3

    “The Eye Of The Apennines” By Valeria Castiello

    A spectacular aerial photograph showing an eye-shaped lake surrounded by green land, with a lighter green inner ring and dark center.

    Description: “Lake Sirente forms a striking eye-like pattern in the heart of Italy's Abruzzo region. Believed by some to have a meteoric origin, this mysterious landscape is made even more captivating from above.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    13points
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    #4

    “Birdie In The Sky” By Vitaly Golovatyuk

    Spectacular aerial photograph of a bird reflected in a tranquil puddle amidst reddish grass, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “A lone bird rests on the mirror-like surface of a tiny lake, perfectly framed by vivid red vegetation in Dongtai. The aerial perspective transforms the peaceful scene into a stunning reflection of sky and earth.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    11points
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    #5

    “Golden Gate” By Marcin Zając

    Spectacular Aerial Photographer of the Year photo framing the iconic Golden Gate Bridge at sunset through its support structure.

    Description: “Captured at dawn, this remarkable aerial photograph frames the iconic Golden Gate Bridge within its own steel structure and suspension cables. By using the bridge itself as a natural frame, Marcin Zając creates a perfectly balanced composition that highlights both the engineering masterpiece and the breathtaking beauty of San Francisco Bay bathed in the warm light of sunrise.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    10points
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    #6

    “Primordial” By Mark Gray

    Spectacular Aerial Photographer of the Year photo of abstract land formations with vibrant colors and textures.

    Description: “This striking abstract aerial photograph captures the vivid colors and unexpected textures of a remote mining landscape in Western Australia's Goldfields region. From above, industrial patterns blend with natural formations, creating a scene that looks more like a painting than a real place on Earth.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    10points
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    #7

    “Lava Cascade” By Gianluca Rubinacci

    Spectacular aerial photograph of a volcanic eruption with glowing lava flows at sunset.

    Description: “Molten lava snakes across Iceland's dark volcanic plains during the final hours of an eruption, glowing brilliantly beneath a fading sunset. The aerial perspective captures the raw power and fleeting beauty of Earth's constantly changing surface.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    10points
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    #8

    “Gliding Through Serenity” By Azim Khan Ronnie

    A rowing boat with eight rowers on a calm, turquoise lake, an aerial photographer award photo.

    Description: “A perfectly synchronized rowing team cuts silently across the mist-covered waters of Lake Zurich, Switzerland. The minimalist aerial composition emphasizes balance, precision, and the peaceful stillness of the lake.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    10points
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    #9

    “Harvesting Red Chilies” By Azim Khan Ronnie

    Workers spreading red chili peppers on a field, an aerial photographer award photo showcasing agriculture.

    Description: “Hundreds of workers spread across a vast field of brilliant red chili peppers under the Bangladeshi sun. The aerial view transforms the harvest into a vibrant tapestry of color, human effort, and agricultural tradition.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    10points
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    #10

    “Rhythm Of The Oars” By Savadmon Avalachamveettil

    Spectacular Aerial Photographer of the Year photo showcasing three long boats with many paddlers in dark water.

    Description: “Seen from directly above, three traditional snake boats glide across the waters of Punnamada Lake in perfect formation. The synchronized movement of hundreds of rowers transforms teamwork into art, highlighting the precision, tradition, and collective spirit behind one of India's most celebrated boat races.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    9points
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    #11

    “Dead Man Walking” By Jiri Kostal

    Aerial photographer captures a person lying on a vast expanse of cracked ice, surrounded by unique patterns.

    Description: “What appears at first glance to be an abstract painting is actually a frozen pond seen from above. This creative self-portrait uses ice, cracks, shadows, and natural patterns to transform a simple winter landscape into a surreal work of aerial photography, where a lone figure becomes part of the composition itself.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    9points
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    #12

    “Flame Vein” By Luca Fucci

    An aerial photographer captures a winding river flowing through dark terrain, illuminated by golden patches.

    Description: “Carved by glacial rivers through Iceland's volcanic landscape, this mesmerizing aerial view creates the illusion of glowing lava flowing across the Earth. The striking contrast between dark volcanic sands, vibrant moss, and icy water turns nature into an abstract masterpiece.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    9points
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    #13

    “Southern Right Whale” By Neil Vincent

    An aerial photographer shows a large whale and its calf swimming in clear turquoise water.

    Description: “A rare encounter unfolds in the crystal-clear waters off Budgewoi Beach, where a southern right whale and her calf rest peacefully near the shoreline. Seen from above, the intimate moment highlights the beauty and vulnerability of these magnificent marine giants.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    9points
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    #14

    “Steam Eruption” By Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove

    Spectacular aerial photo capturing an erupting volcano with glowing lava and smoke, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “An active Icelandic volcano erupts dramatically as heavy rainfall generates thick clouds of steam around the crater. The fiery lava cutting through the mist creates a breathtaking contrast between the raw power of fire and water.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    9points
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    #15

    “Eye” By Koki Dote

    A stunning aerial photographer award-winning shot of a frozen lake with a dark hole and ice cracks, captured from above.

    Description: “A circular opening in a frozen lake is surrounded by cracks that radiate outward like veins, creating the uncanny illusion of a giant eye staring from beneath the ice. The minimalist aerial composition is both eerie and beautiful.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    9points
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    #16

    “Complete Rainbow” By Paolo Lazzarotti

    Spectacular aerial photograph showcasing a circular rainbow over a vast ocean with distant islands, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “While photographing the stunning coastline of northeastern Sardinia, Paolo Lazzarotti was unexpectedly caught in a rain shower just as the sun was setting. In that fleeting moment, nature created an extraordinary spectacle: a perfectly circular rainbow surrounding the landscape below. Captured from above, the image transforms a brief weather event into a breathtaking aerial masterpiece, showcasing the beauty that can appear when timing, perspective, and nature align perfectly.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    8points
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    #17

    “Basking In Divine Light” By Alexandra Moldovan

    Spectacular aerial photograph of a misty forest with sun rays piercing through, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “Golden rays of sunlight pierce through the morning mist, casting long shadows across the forest canopy. This ethereal aerial photograph transforms an ordinary woodland into a breathtaking scene filled with warmth, symmetry, and tranquility.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    8points
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    #18

    “Sculpted By Time” By Craig Davis

    An aerial photograph of a vast, sculpted landscape under a vibrant pink and purple sky, awarded at the 2026 competition.

    Description: “The rugged badlands of the American Southwest unfold like a giant natural sculpture, with countless ridges and valleys carved over millions of years by erosion. Bathed in the soft colors of dawn, the landscape showcases nature's remarkable artistry.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    8points
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    #19

    “Between Tides” By Mohit Ghatak

    A small boat with a person in a conical hat in shallow, patterned water, an aerial photograph awarded at the 2026 competition.

    Description: “At low tide, a lone fisherman stands beside sweeping fishing nets as shallow water and wet sand create mesmerizing geometric patterns visible only from above. The aerial perspective transforms an everyday scene into a striking work of natural abstraction.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    8points
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    #20

    “Thunder Of Hooves” By Kah-Wai Lin

    Spectacular Aerial Photographer of the Year photo of wild horses running through a dusty landscape, led by a rider.

    Description: “As the sun sets over Cappadocia, a magnificent herd of Yılki horses races across the dusty landscape, enveloped in glowing clouds of dust. Raised by local villagers and later released to roam freely, these horses symbolize resilience, freedom, and a centuries-old tradition. Captured from above, the scene resembles a river of fire flowing beneath the fading Anatolian sky, creating a breathtaking blend of movement, light, and timeless beauty.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    7points
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    #21

    “Toxic Veins” By Daniel Viñé Garcia

    Spectacular aerial photo displaying striking blue, branch-like patterns on an orange landscape, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “Brilliant orange earth and vivid blue mineral deposits intertwine into intricate branching patterns inside a mining waste pond. Captured from above, the surreal landscape resembles the roots of an enormous tree, revealing unexpected beauty within an industrial environment.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    7points
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    #22

    “Tumbling White Horse” By Fabio Pappalettera

    A white horse rolling in the dirt, captured from an aerial perspective in an award-winning photo.

    Description: “A magnificent white horse rolls joyfully across a dusty field, sending clouds of earth swirling into the air. Seen from directly above, the frozen moment transforms a simple behavior into an elegant work of natural motion.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    7points
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    #23

    “Embrace Of The Sky” By Abhijeet Sawant

    Spectacular aerial photo of a vibrant rainbow over mountains, a road, and water, celebrated at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “A spectacular rainbow arches gracefully over Iceland's iconic Kirkjufell Mountain, uniting dramatic landscapes, winding roads, and tranquil waters in a scene that feels almost too perfect to be real.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    6points
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    #24

    “Golden Highlands” By Juan Lopez

    Breathtaking Aerial Photographer of the Year shot of a turquoise lake, mountains, and braided rivers.

    Description: “A brilliant turquoise volcanic lake contrasts dramatically with the dark volcanic terrain of Iceland's Highlands. Braided glacial rivers weave intricate paths through the barren landscape, revealing the raw beauty of one of the world's most unique environments.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    6points
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    #25

    “Cloud City Mount Yanapaccha” By Peter O'hara (Canada)

    Spectacular aerial photograph of snow-capped mountains peaking through clouds, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “At sunrise in the Peruvian Andes, Mount Yanapaccha rises above a sea of clouds, surrounded by dramatic snow-covered peaks. The golden light creates an unforgettable scene that feels almost otherworldly.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    6points
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    #26

    “The Earth's Breath” By Chi Hin Tsoi

    An aerial photograph of a volcanic mountain emerging from a sea of clouds, awarded at the 2026 competition.

    Description: “Clouds swirl around Indonesia's Mount Bromo as volcanic steam rises into the morning sky, giving the landscape the appearance of a living, breathing planet. The aerial perspective captures the raw beauty and constant motion of this iconic volcanic region.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    5points
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    #27

    “Magadi Dream” By Cédric Tamani

    An Aerial Photographer of the Year image showcasing flamingos in flight above a vibrant red and green lake.

    Description: “Hundreds of flamingos lift into the air above Kenya's Lake Magadi, their pale pink bodies contrasting beautifully against the lake's colorful mineral-rich waters. The aerial view captures the graceful movement of the flock in a breathtaking natural spectacle.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    5points
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    #28

    “The Fjord Guardian” By Gianluca Rubinacci

    Spectacular aerial photograph showcasing a rugged mountain range bordering a unique coastal landscape.

    Description: “Captured at sunrise over Norway's Lofoten Islands, this sweeping panoramic aerial showcases the towering Stortinden Peak overlooking tranquil fjords. The dramatic light and rugged terrain create a timeless portrait of the Arctic landscape.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    5points
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    #29

    “Winter In Bavarian Countryside” By Aleksandra Wilk

    Spectacular aerial photograph of a solitary church and winding road in a snow-covered landscape, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “Blanketed in fresh snow, a solitary chapel stands peacefully beside a winding country road in Bavaria. The minimalist composition, uninterrupted white landscape, and graceful curves create a timeless winter scene that perfectly captures the quiet beauty of rural Germany.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #30

    “Shadow Basketball III” By Kateryna Polishchuk

    An aerial photograph of four red and green basketball courts separated by a large, leafy tree, awarded at the 2026 competition.

    Description: “This extraordinary basketball court in Kharkiv was designed around a majestic oak tree rather than removing it. From above, the tree becomes the centerpiece of the courts, where nature and urban design coexist in perfect harmony.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #31

    “Oryx Walking On Dune” By Zhengze Xu

    Award-winning Aerial Photographer of the Year image of an oryx walking across a vast sand dune.

    Description: “Captured from a helicopter over Namibia's Namib Desert, a solitary oryx walks across golden sand dunes at sunset. Its elongated shadow and delicate trail of footprints create a minimalist composition that highlights the vastness and silence of the desert.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #32

    “Reflection” By Cédric Tamani

    Spectacular Aerial Photographer of the Year image featuring flamingos flying over water with reflections.

    Description: “A flock of flamingos flies over a calm river in Kenya's Lake Magadi as the reflected sun and clouds shimmer on the water below. Gentle ripples and bird silhouettes combine to create a dreamlike composition full of motion and light.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #33

    “Commerson's Dolphin And Giant Kelp” By Koki Shinoda

    Spectacular aerial photograph of two orcas swimming past a large, dark mass of kelp in clear water.

    Description: “Two Commerson's dolphins glide through crystal-clear waters beside a massive bed of giant kelp in the Falkland Islands. Seen from above, the towering kelp emphasizes the dolphins' small size while showcasing the extraordinary beauty of this underwater ecosystem.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #34

    “Road To Stutur” By Gianluca Rubinacci

    Spectacular aerial photograph of a moss-covered volcanic crater with a winding road and distant lake.

    Description: “A winding road leads toward the striking Stutur crater in Iceland's Fjallabak Nature Reserve, cutting through vibrant green volcanic landscapes. From above, the scene reveals one of the Icelandic Highlands' most breathtaking hidden gems.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #35

    “Thousands Of Migratory Birds Feeding” By Azim Khan Ronnie

    A small boat amidst numerous floating white objects on dark water, an aerial photographer award photo.

    Description: “A small boat is surrounded by thousands of migratory gulls gathering to feed along the Yamuna River in Delhi, India. From above, the swirling flock creates a mesmerizing pattern of movement around the lone vessel.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #36

    “Burning Man” By Yaniv Rozenman-Segal

    Spectacular aerial photograph of a vibrant lava flow from an erupting volcano, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “Glowing rivers of lava pour from Iceland's Sundhnúkur crater, carving brilliant orange paths through the dark volcanic landscape. From above, the eruption resembles molten arteries pulsing across the Earth's surface.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #37

    “A Line Through Ice” By Tamara Susa

    Spectacular aerial photograph of a boat breaking a path through an expanse of sea ice, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “A small Zodiac boat carefully navigates through Antarctica's fragmented sea ice, leaving a narrow dark trail behind. The aerial view highlights both the fragility and immense scale of the frozen wilderness.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #38

    “Transition Point” By Tamara Susa

    Spectacular aerial photograph of skiers on a snowy iceberg surrounded by icy water, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “Tiny skiers pause atop an Antarctic glacier just meters from a towering ice cliff where the frozen continent meets the sea. The immense landscape emphasizes the explorers' smallness against nature's grandeur.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #39

    “Copper Delta” By Craig Mcgowan

    An aerial photographer award-winning capture of colorful, fluid abstract patterns in shades of orange, blue, and green, resembling textured earth.

    Description: “Tidal channels weave across the Kimberley coast of Western Australia, creating an abstract composition of copper, turquoise, and blue. Nature's intricate patterns resemble a hand-painted work of art.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #40

    “Serration” By A.j. Rich

    A spectacular aerial photograph displaying an endless expanse of ridged, wave-like grey hills and valleys, a top aerial photographer award.

    Description: “The layered ridges of Utah's Badlands stretch endlessly across the landscape, forming sharp, repeating waves sculpted by millions of years of erosion. The aerial perspective reveals a mesmerizing natural texture.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    4points
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    #41

    “World's Largest Gathering” By Savadmon Avalachamveettil

    Spectacular Aerial Photographer of the Year photo capturing a dense crowd surrounding a vehicle in a ceremonial setting.

    Description: “Captured during one of the world's largest religious gatherings, this remarkable aerial photograph reveals an ocean of people stretching as far as the eye can see. The image conveys the scale, emotion, and spiritual energy of an event that takes place only once every 144 years, preserving a fleeting moment within an extraordinary chapter of history.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    3points
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    #42

    “Aarti Under The Stars” By Thibault Gerbaldi

    Spectacular aerial photograph of a bustling night scene with illuminated boats and crowds along a river, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “As night falls over Varanasi, thousands of devotees gather along the banks of the Ganges for the sacred Ganga Aarti ceremony. Viewed from above, the glowing lights, crowded ghats, and tightly packed boats create a mesmerizing composition that reflects both the beauty and devotion of this centuries-old tradition.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    3points
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    #43

    “Vineyard” By Laszlo Siman

    Aerial photographer showcases undulating agricultural fields with rows of trees and a small building in the distance.

    Description: “Captured at dawn over a vineyard in the Czech Republic, this peaceful aerial image reveals elegant waves of farmland dusted with frost. Soft morning mist and delicate winter colors transform the rolling landscape into a beautifully layered natural composition.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    3points
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    #44

    “Primordial Flow” By Brianne Manuel

    Spectacular aerial photograph of a moss-covered volcanic landscape meeting a vibrant blue lake, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “An ancient lava flow stretches through Iceland's rugged Highlands, where moss-covered rock formations branch toward crystal-clear waters like the roots of a giant tree. Seen from above, the volcanic terrain tells the story of Earth's powerful geological past.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    3points
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    #45

    “Nature's Calligraphy” By Venkiteswaran Ramasubhramoni

    Aerial photographer captures a flock of flamingos flying over a reddish-brown body of water, making beautiful trails.

    Description: “From high above Kenya's Lake Magadi, a flock of flamingos leaves elegant rippling trails across the vividly colored water. Their synchronized movement transforms the lake into a living canvas that resembles delicate strokes of calligraphy.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    3points
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    #46

    “Downstream” By Cédric Tamani

    Abstract Aerial Photographer of the Year photo of intricate patterns in a dry, sandy riverbed.

    Description: “From above, the winding channels of Rio Negro in Brazil's Lençóis Maranhenses National Park resemble an abstract painting. Flowing water carves elegant shapes through sand and sediment, creating a landscape that feels almost surreal.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    3points
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    #47

    “Fasting Festival” By Azim Khan Ronnie

    Crowds with glowing lanterns, an aerial photographer award photo capturing a unique festival.

    Description: “Rows of Hindu devotees gather during Rakher Upobash in Dhaka, surrounded by the warm glow of countless oil lamps. From above, the ceremony becomes a breathtaking pattern of light, faith, and community.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    3points
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    #48

    “Artery Of Rebirth” By Koki Dote

    An award-winning aerial photograph showcasing a dark landscape with scattered green vegetation and intricate natural patterns.

    Description: “Water begins flowing once again through land once buried beneath volcanic ash, branching like veins across the black terrain. The image symbolizes nature's remarkable ability to recover after destruction.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    3points
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    #49

    “City Shaped By Light” By Max Horng

    Spectacular black and white aerial photo of a city with a river and sunbeams, awarded at the Aerial Photographer of the Year competition.

    Description: “Sunbeams break through heavy clouds above Tokyo, transforming the sprawling urban landscape into a dramatic composition of light, shadow, and geometry. The monochrome palette emphasizes the city's rhythm and architectural complexity.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    2points
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    #50

    “Bouquet Of Flowers” By Thomas Hartstang

    Spectacular aerial photograph capturing intricate patterns of glacial rivers, resembling a tree-like structure.

    Description: “In Iceland's Highlands, countless icy streams weave together into intricate branching patterns that resemble a giant bouquet of flowers. The aerial perspective transforms flowing water and melting ice into a mesmerizing piece of natural abstract art.”

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    2points
    POST
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