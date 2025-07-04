ADVERTISEMENT

If you have a passion for photographing the world from above, the International Aerial Photographer of the Year Awards offers a global stage to share that vision, welcoming both professionals and hobbyists with few restrictions beyond showing a compelling aerial perspective. From drones, planes, helicopters, balloons, or even mountaintops, the competition celebrates all forms of aerial imagery, resulting in over 1500 entries in its inaugural 2025 edition.

Winners included Joanna Steidle of the United States for her striking folio submission, with judges praising the diversity of styles and approaches on display. Chairman of Judges Peter Eastway remarked, “Looking down on our subject produces a novel, intriguing and sometimes ambiguous perspective,” capturing the spirit of a contest that deliberately avoids limiting rules to encourage creativity and imagination.

More info: internationalaerialphotographer.com

#1

Jie Xu, China, Most Beautiful Football Pitch

Aerial view of a small island with a lit soccer field under vibrant green northern lights at night.

Nestled on a tiny island in the Arctic Circle, this football field in Henningsvær, Norway is truly one of a kind. It's a place where sport and nature meet in perfect harmony.

internationalaerialphotographer Report

This year’s top 101 images, selected for their excellence across genres including black and white, abstract, and drone photography, will be showcased in a printed book, offering what Eastway described as “a diverse collection of aerial photographs” that celebrates the breathtaking possibilities of seeing the world from above.
    #2

    Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain, Smoking Skull

    Aerial shot of glowing lava patterns forming a skull shape, captured in a winning photograph of the International Photographer of the Year.

    Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano as it cooled. The cracking pattern of the lava formed a skull, creating an eerie natural illusion for a few moments.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #3

    Lorenzo Passalacqua, Australia, Avalanche

    Aerial shot of a surfer riding a large turquoise wave with white foam in an ocean scene.

    Surfers confronting the immense force of the ocean, evokes the rush of escaping a collapsing mountain.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #4

    Mike Mezeul I I, United States, New Earth

    Lava flow erupting from a volcano at sunset captured in a dramatic aerial shot showcasing intense natural energy.

    Nearly 24 hours after the start of the 9 July 9 2023 Litli-Hrútur eruption in Iceland, this three image panoramic showcases the newly formed cinder cone and associated lava river.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #5

    Chris Ha, United States, Threads Of Tradition

    Aerial shot of a person wearing a conical hat arranging large turquoise fishing nets from above.

    A Vietnamese artisan weaves a fishing net by hand, surrounded by flowing green threads, a tradition passed down through generations.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #6

    Dipanjan Pal, India, Carpet

    Aerial shot of people walking through lush green grass with animals, showcasing 100 winning aerial shots photography.

    Harvesting grass in central Vietnam looks like a carpet from above.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #7

    Ael Kermarec, Iceland, Reclaim

    Aerial shot capturing molten lava flowing beside a snowy landscape and a road, showcasing striking natural contrasts.

    On this morning, Iceland experienced its 6th volcanic eruption in less than 3 years. The speed of the lava flows shows the brutal way this powerful act of nature claims its rights.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #8

    Xiaoying Shi, United States, Ground Vein

    Aerial shot of rugged terrain with ridges and a prominent peak under a purple and blue sunset sky.

    Utah's unique and fascinating geological formations, with low, warm light emphasising its texture.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #9

    Joanna Steidle, United States, Diving

    A stunning aerial shot of a whale swimming in the ocean, showcasing winning aerial photography skills and natural beauty.

    A humpback whale diving back under the surface of the Atlantic Ocean after taking a breath of air. This was taken within 500ft of the coast in Southampton, NY, USA.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #10

    Marco Di Marco, Iceland, A Powerful Beginning

    Lava flowing from volcanic eruption captured in dramatic winning aerial shots by International Photographer of the Year 2025

    The 7th eruptive episode of the 2023-2025 Svartsengi volcanic system, in southwestern Iceland.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #11

    Xiaohui Li, China, Flamingos By The Lake

    Flock of birds flying over dark water with golden and blue swirling patterns in winning aerial shot.

    Flying flamingos by the lake.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #12

    Thomas Vijayan, Canada, Austfonna Ice Cap

    Aerial shot of a massive ice shelf with a waterfall flowing into the dark ocean, showcasing stunning natural contrasts.

    The Bråsvellbreen glacier, part of the Austfonna Ice Cap in Svalbard. Early melting and powerful waterfalls reveal the urgent reality of climate change—reminding us what’s at stake if we fail to act.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #13

    Vitaly Golovatyuk, Russian Federation, Hanging On The Bridge

    Ancient arched bridges and traditional buildings reflected in calm water at golden hour aerial shot

    Three bridges in Huzhou, China.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #14

    Talor Stone, United States, Tree Of Ice

    Aerial shot of ice splashing to form a dramatic pattern over frozen landscape, captured in winning photography style.

    An aerial perspective of glacial calving reveals an unexpected organic pattern in the water. Northeast Greenland National Park.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #15

    Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove, Iceland, Cloud Inversion

    Aerial shot of an erupting volcano with flowing lava and glowing smoke captured in dramatic light.

    A cloud inversion is veiling a massive erupting volcanic crater during the 2021 Geldingadalir eruption in Iceland.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #16

    Patrick Abraham, United States, Crown Jewel

    Aerial shot of illuminated sand dunes casting shadows in a vast desert landscape during golden hour light.

    The Namib Desert, ancient and unyielding, wears the light of dawn like a crown. As the sun comes out the masterpiece is revealed.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #17

    Taylor Duncan, United States, Martian Sunrise

    Vibrant aerial shot showcasing colorful rock formations with blue and red layered patterns, a winning photography example.

    At sunrise under overcast skies, the bentonite hills of Utah reveal a Martian-like landscape sculpted by time and water.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #18

    Guichard Laetitia, France, Pink Landscape

    Misty aerial shot of a historic castle with birds flying above during a pastel-colored sunrise or sunset sky.

    Mont Saint Michel in the morning, France.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #19

    Tim Wrate, Australia, The Alchemy Of Extraction

    Aerial shot of a vibrant red and yellow landscape with a dark central pool and a vertical structure reaching into it.

    A remote mining site in South Australia, where vivid colors reveal the dramatic impact of mining on the landscape—an intricate blend of human industry and natural terrain.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #20

    Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain, The Nipple Of The Earth

    Aerial shot of a textured crater with red and purple tones showcasing patterns in landscape, featured in winning aerial shots 2025.

    A dormant volcano in the high-altitude Puna of Argentina reveals intricate erosion patterns sculpted by wind and time.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #21

    Andro Loria, United Kingdom, Autumn Light

    Aerial shot of a vibrant landscape with dark waters and mossy yellow-green terrain in natural light.

    Late autumn light highlights moss (lichen) on the mountain slopes contrasting dark blues of the craters' lakes. Southern highlands, Iceland.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #22

    Craig Parry, Australia, The Chase

    Aerial shot of a large whale swimming with two smaller whales underwater, showcasing winning aerial photography.

    Two Bottlenose Dolphins ride the nose of a Humpback Whale. I captured this image three nautical miles off the coast of Byron Bay under permit. NSW, Australia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #23

    Joanna Steidle, United States, The Gateway

    Aerial shot of a shark swimming through a large school of fish in misty ocean waters, featured in winning photography.

    A spinner shark hunting in a school of menhaden bait fish in the Atlantic Ocean, Southampton, NY, USA.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #24

    Katherine Smith, United States, 2024 10 7

    Abstract aerial shot of textured sand patterns meeting turquoise water in a winning aerial shot from International Photographer of the Year.

    Broome, Western Australia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #25

    David Swindler, United States, Flamingos And Pelicans

    Aerial shot of a large flock of pink flamingos surrounding a smaller group of white birds in a dark landscape.

    Flamingos and pelicans.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #26

    David Mierowsky, Australia, The Plane, The Plane!

    Aerial shot of contrasting pink and brown salt ponds divided by a narrow textured land strip with a small airplane shadow below.

    The shadow of our plane as we fly over the colours of Hutt Lagoon, Western Australia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #27

    Jim Picot, Australia, Golden Curve

    Aerial shot of sand dunes with golden light highlighting ripples and smooth curves in a dark desert landscape.

    The ever changing sand on the hills at Stockton Beach. Last light shows the textures and designs.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #28

    Andro Loria, United Kingdom, Autumn Colours

    Aerial shot of a vibrant blue lake surrounded by yellow-green vegetation and snowy white landscape.

    Oasis - moss (lichen) on the mountain slopes contrasts the blue of the crater lake and silt-rich grey of Skaftá river during a glacial run in Southern Highlands, Iceland.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #29

    Tomá Neuwirth, Czech Republic, Labyrinth Of Time

    Aerial shot of a forest landscape showing contrasting snowy and autumn-colored trees with a circular maze in the center.

    A labyrinth in the spa park in the town of Jeseník, photographed in two different seasons (Czech Republic).

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #30

    Jay Huang, United States, Red Alignment

    Aerial shot of the Golden Gate Bridge towers rising through dense fog, showcasing winning aerial photography.

    Two towers alignment during low fog at sunset at Golden Gate Bridge, USA.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #31

    Colin Leonhardt, Australia, Desert Whirlpool

    Aerial shot of a colorful lake with a narrow pier extending into the water, showcasing winning aerial photography.

    Mine site near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #32

    Rakesh Baro, India, Nature's Palette

    Aerial shot of a colorful autumn forest surrounding a lake with vibrant orange and red foliage patches.

    I love how this beautiful lake is nestled in the heart of autumn, surrounded by a breathtaking display of fiery reds, golden yellows and deep oranges. Muskoka landscapes can't get any better.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #33

    Xuehua Jiang, China, A Moving Picture II

    Abstract aerial shot of winding river in vibrant colors showcasing winning aerial shots photography.

    Icelandic glacial rivers are fantastic to view from above. This image was shot from a helicopter from at about 1000 ft. altitude.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #34

    Daniel Reiter, Germany Celestine Pool

    Aerial shot of a colorful geothermal pool with orange and brown mineral deposits in a barren landscape.

    The hot springs, geysers and bubbling mud pots of Yellowstone National Park fascinate with their variety of colours.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #35

    Sarfraz Durrani, United States, Primordial Earth

    Dark volcanic landscape with mist and water pools captured in a winning aerial shot from the International Photographer of the Year 2025.

    This Icelandic landscape reminded me of what the Earth may have looked like as life was beginning to take hold.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #36

    Pawel Jagietto, Poland, Curon Venosta

    Church tower partially submerged in turquoise water, showcasing a winning aerial shot composition and perspective.

    A 14th-century church tower in Italy stands submerged in an artificial lake near Curon Venosta, due to dam construction in 1950.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #37

    Gheorghe Popa, Romania, The Network

    Aerial shot of frozen lake patterns with tree branches protruding, showcasing winning aerial shots photography.

    Nestled deep within the Carpathian Mountains, Cuejdel is known for its mystical atmosphere and ever-changing landscapes.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #38

    Juan Lopez, Spain, Golden Cone

    Aerial shot of a sunlit volcanic mountain casting a long shadow over a vast desert landscape at sunset.

    Arita Cone, Arizaro Salt Flat, Salta, Argentina.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #39

    Peter Harrison, Australia, Bonaparte Tide

    Aerial shot of a salt flat landscape featuring natural branching patterns in muted brown and white tones.

    Low tide in the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf, Northern Territory, shaped by huge tides (up to seven metres), ebbing and flooding across the shallow muddy tidal flats.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #40

    Satheesh Nair, India, Gaias Vertebra

    Aerial shot of sandy desert dunes meeting vibrant turquoise water showcasing winning aerial shots photography.

    This aerial view of Shark Bay reveals Earth's artistry—natural forms resembling a vertebra evoke Gaia. Western Australia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #41

    Daniela Tommasi, Australia, Salt Works I V - The Eye

    Aerial shot of a circular structure with a long arm casting shadows, showcasing winning aerial photography skills.

    Salt extraction operation, Coral Coast region of Western Australia. It reminds me of an animal's or bird's eye.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #42

    Ignacio Palacios, Australia, Rainbow Valley

    Colorful aerial shot of jagged mountain ridges showcasing unique formations in 100 winning aerial shots photography collection.

    Rainbow Valley, Atacama Desert, Chile.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #43

    Ignacio Palacios, Australia, Cono De Arita

    Aerial shot of a solitary volcanic cone at sunset with dramatic sky, featured in winning aerial shots of 2025.

    Anti crepuscular rays at Cono de Arita, La Puna, Argentina.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #44

    Peter Coskun, United States, Luminary

    Aerial shot of rugged blue-grey terrain with a central spire, showcasing dramatic natural textures in winning aerial shots photography.

    An eroded spire sticks out of the rugged badlands of Southern Utah like a beacon of light.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #45

    Sarfraz Durrani, United States, Ancient Dunes

    Aerial shot of vast red sand dunes at sunset showcasing stunning desert landscape and natural patterns.

    Ancient dunes and worn-out mountains are the essence of Namibia. The oldest dunes in the world glow red in the golden light as life struggles to take hold.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #46

    David Swindler, United States, Desert Playa

    Aerial shot of a dramatic desert landscape with branching patterns and dark storm clouds, showcasing winning aerial photography.

    Desert Playa.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #47

    David Swindler, United States, Flamingos Over The Lake

    Aerial shot of swirling water patterns and a group of birds flying over a dark lake landscape.

    Flamingos over a lake.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #48

    Xuejun Bian, United States, Leaf

    Aerial shot of rugged terrain with winding gullies and ridges showcasing natural geological patterns and textures.

    Aerial view of mountain range and drainage looks like a leaf on the ground.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #49

    Gheorghe Popa, Romania, Burning Feathers

    Abstract aerial shot showing intricate river patterns with vivid orange and blue hues, featured in winning aerial shots.

    In 1977, over 400 families living in Geamana village were evacuated so that this place could be turned into a tailings pond for the waste generated by the copper mine.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #50

    Xiaohui Li, China, Flying Flamingos

    Aerial shot of cracked dry earth with a flock of birds flying over the contrasting dark and light terrain.

    Flying flamingos.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #51

    David Mierowsky, Australia, Heart Of Africa

    Aerial shot of a massive flock of birds creating dynamic patterns against a brown background in winning aerial photography.

    A flock of flamingos form a heart flying over Lake Logipi, Northern Frontier District, Kenya.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #52

    Hong Jen Chiang, Taiwan, Fitz Roy

    Aerial shot of a winding river through forested valley with mountain peaks at sunset, showcasing winning aerial photography.

    El Chalten, Argentina.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #53

    Peter Harrison, Australia, Tidal Flora

    Aerial shot showcasing intricate natural patterns of green vegetation and white mineral formations in a desert landscape.

    The Joseph Bonaparte Gulf Marine Park in the Northern Territory is shaped by huge tides ebbing and flooding across shallow muddy tidal flats.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #54

    Andro Loria, United Kingdom, African Dream

    Aerial shot of swirling water patterns with a flock of birds captured in a winning aerial photograph.

    Flamingos flying over soda brine patterns shaped by winds on the Magadi lake surface, cloud reflections on the top of the frame. South Kenya.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #55

    Wayne Sorensen, Australia, Pink Squadron

    Aerial shot of thousands of flamingos over a multicolored shoreline, featured in International Photographer winning shots.

    Like a squadron of pink bombers, these flamingos fly in perfect formation over an otherworldly landscape around Lake Magadi, Kenya.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #56

    Ray Cao, United States, Veins Of Light And Rivers Of Fog

    Aerial shot of hillside town with fog rolling over trees and winding illuminated highway at sunset, showcasing stunning landscape views.

    As the sun sets over the hills, soft waves of coastal fog drift like silk across the ridgeline, wrapping homes and trees in light. A glowing highway carves through the landscape like a lifeline.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #57

    Craig Mcgowan, Australia, Rippled Light

    Aerial view of sand dunes illuminated by golden light showcasing abstract patterns in a winning aerial shot.

    The last light of the day touching the sand dune peaks.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #58

    Craig Mcgowan, Australia, Winter Mountains

    Dramatic aerial shot of snow-covered mountain peaks under dark, moody clouds from winning aerial shots photographer.

    The moving clouds allowed speckled winter sunlight to illuminate and shift across the mountains below.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #59

    Pål Hermansen, Norway, Lone Island In Snow

    Aerial shot of icy river patterns with snow and rain falling, showcasing nature’s texture and contrast in a winning photography style.

    The ice brim was freezing on a lake's edge as a sudden snow blizzard approached. Norway.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #60

    Fabien Guittard, France, Above The Ice

    Two seals resting on a large ice floe in dark water captured in a winning aerial shot.

    Two seals lounging peacefully on a drifting slab of ice in the Jokulsarlon glacial lagoon, southern Iceland.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #61

    Xuehua Jiang, China, A Moving Picture I

    Aerial shot of river channels with swirling blue and green sand patterns captured by an international photographer.

    If the waters of in the world are vast and boundless, the waters in Iceland are then ever-changing and graceful.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #62

    Azim Khan Ronnie, Bangladesh, Rice Workers

    Aerial shot of people wearing round hats walking in a line across golden sandy terrain, showcasing winning aerial photography.

    Workers create a picturesque display from above as they carry rice from a large drying field in Bangladesh.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #63

    Rositsa Dimitrova, Bulgaria, Eternal Harmony

    Abstract aerial view of vibrant blue and brown patterns in a natural landscape, showcasing winning aerial shots photography.

    Iceland is an absolute heaven for aerial photography - the abstract shapes in the seas and rivers are unmatched.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #64

    Brian Ellwood, Australia, Menindee Water - Cultivated

    Aerial shot of a vehicle driving through long parallel rows in a reddish agricultural field, showcasing patterns and textures.

    Planting rows and irrigation lines pretend to bring order to the harsh and challenging environment of the Australian outback at Menindee Lakes, NSW.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #65

    David Mierowsky, Australia, Rising

    Aerial shot of a large flock of birds flying over a misty brown landscape in winning aerial photography style.

    A flock of flamingos flying up from the surface of Lake Logipi, Northern Frontier District, Kenya.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #66

    Vitaly Golovatyuk, Russian Federation, Late Autumn Colors

    Aerial shot of a soccer field surrounded by dense autumn forest showcasing vibrant fall colors and nature’s beauty.

    Checking out autumn colours in a forest on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #67

    Vitaly Golovatyuk, Russian Federation, Night Owl

    Rows of dark balconies at night with one glowing window showing silhouettes in winning aerial shot.

    Looking out for my hotel neighbor late at night in Bangkok, Thailand

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #68

    Joanna Steidle, United States, Concerto

    Aerial shot of a large group of manta rays swimming underwater captured in a stunning nature photograph.

    A small fever of cownose rays stirring up sand along their travels. Taken in Southampton, NY USA, just a few hundred feet from the coast.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #69

    Olaf Düber, Germany, Desert Wine

    Aerial shot of palm trees growing in circular pits on volcanic soil, showcasing unique patterns in winning aerial photography.

    The wine-growing district of La Geria on the island of Lanzarote.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #70

    Joanna Steidle, United States, Another World

    Aerial shot of a large school of fish swimming beside a group of stingrays in clear blue water.

    A fever of cownose rays approaching a school of menhaden bait fish, taken just a few hundred feet from the coast of Southampton, NY. USA.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #71

    Javier Garcia, Spain, Tajogaite Volcano

    Aerial shot of a road cutting through rugged dark volcanic terrain with patches of green vegetation.

    On 19 September 2021, the Tajogaite volcano (Montaña Rajada) erupted on La Palma (Spain). Intense volcanic activity buried thousands of homes.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #72

    Stuart Chape, Samoa Lake, Cakora

    Aerial shot of a river delta resembling tree branches with surrounding sand and vegetation in warm tones.

    Showing intricate and beautiful dendritic patterns only visible from the air, this is a tannin stained tidal creek in Lake Cakora, northern NSW, Australia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #73

    Daniel Franc, Czech Republic, Winter Daisy

    Aerial shot of a snowy forest with bare trees radiating from a cluster of yellow leaves in the center.

    Following the first snow, a lone coloured tree faces the coming winter. Central Bohemia, Czech Republic.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #74

    Neil Vincent, Australia, Dead Whale Beached

    Aerial shot of a whale swimming near the shore with waves creating patterns in the sand and water.

    Dead whale. Sharks were feeding on it, until it finally washed ashore on Budgewoi Beach, NSW. Its white body was stark against the dark pebbles of the beach.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #75

    Xiaohui Li, China, Cross Sea Bridge

    Aerial shot of a long highway disappearing into desert fog, showcasing winning aerial shots from the International Photographer.

    Cross Sea Bridge.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #76

    Cassio Vasconcellos, Brazil, The Beach 3

    Aerial shot of a crowded beach with colorful umbrellas and waves, showcasing winning aerial photography.

    The Collective uses aerial images to create fictional yet plausible scenes of excess, reflecting on humanity's impact and urging a shift toward sustainability and environmental awareness.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #77

    Cassio Vasconcellos, Brazil, Airplanes

    Aerial view of numerous airplanes parked closely together in a large airplane graveyard with faded colors.

    The Collective uses aerial images to create fictional yet plausible scenes of excess, reflecting on humanity's impact and urging a shift toward sustainability and environmental awareness.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #78

    Cassio Vasconcellos, Brazil, Over

    Aerial view of a vast airplane graveyard with numerous grounded aircraft and ships in a desert landscape.

    The Collective uses aerial images to create fictional yet plausible scenes of excess, reflecting on humanity's impact and urging a shift toward sustainability and environmental awareness.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #79

    Andro Loria, United Kingdom, Interference

    Abstract aerial shot of textured sand dunes with flowing patterns, featured in winning aerial shots by photographer 2025.

    Silt and mineral coloured glacial streams look like a giant glacial lace or a stretched Hessian-like mesh when seen from 3000 ft above. South coast of Iceland.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #80

    Wayne Sorensen, Australia, Ripples

    Aerial shot of a flock of birds flying over blue water and sandy shore captured by an international photographer.

    A group of flamingos take off in the shallows of Lake Natron on the border of Tanzania and Kenya. In their wake, they leave a trail of perfect ripples as they majestically take to the air.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #81

    Wayne Sorensen, Australia, Soda Swirl

    Aerial shot of a flock of birds over green water with white foam patterns for winning aerial shots photography.

    A squadron of flamingos fly over one of Kenya’s soda lakes, Lake Magadi. A swirl of sodium floating on the surface is shaped by the wind, creating patterns that only Mother Nature can craft.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #82

    Peter Ryan, Australia, Abstract Mound Springs

    Aerial shot of unique desert formations and colorful patterns captured in winning aerial photography from the International Photographer.

    The stunning array mound springs around Kati-Thanda. This one reminds me of a micro-organism seeping out from the bowels of the ancient lake.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #83

    Craig Mcgowan, Australia, Last Light

    Aerial shot of sunlit sand dunes casting dramatic golden shadows in a desert landscape.

    As sunset approaches, the shadows lengthen and the sand dunes take on a new form.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #84

    Rob Cox, Australia, Inflow Alpha

    Abstract aerial shot showing winding orange river contrasting with dark surrounding terrain in winning aerial shots collection.

    A ribbon of toxic waste threads through a tailings dam in Western Australia's Goldfields region.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #85

    Daniela Tommasi, Australia, Salt Works I I I

    Aerial shot of contrasting red and pink salt lakes separated by a narrow land strip, showcasing winning aerial photography.

    The wonderful salt lakes of Western Australia, whether natural or man-made (salt extraction operations) are stunning when viewed from the air. Hutt Lagoon's Pink Lake, WA, Australia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #86

    Colin Leonhardt, Australia, Twisted Owl

    Aerial shot of vibrant red and orange patterns resembling a swirling natural formation, captured by an international photographer.

    Alumina mine tailings dam near Collie, Western Australia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #87

    Colin Leonhardt, Australia, Explosive Moment

    Aerial shot capturing abstract patterns and vibrant colors in a desert landscape from a winning photographer.

    Tailings site at Collie's Alumina mine in Western Australia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #88

    Nicolas Giroud, Switzerland, Mont-Saint-Michel

    Aerial shot of a solitary mountain peak rising above dense fog in a minimalist black and white landscape.

    A magical moment with the incredible Mont-Saint-Michel rising over the clouds.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #89

    Murray Evans, Zambia, Elephants Of The Flood Plains

    Aerial shot of a small herd of elephants walking across a textured dry grassland captured by an international photographer.

    A herd of elephants on the Busanga plains in Kafue National Park, Zambia.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #90

    Gilad Topaz, Israel, Perfect Coordination

    Aerial shot of a rowing team on dark blue water creating circular wake patterns in a synchronized motion.

    A team of four rowing men, heating up for a race in the Yarkon River.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #91

    Gilad Topaz, Israel, Drifting In Space

    Aerial shot of people in red suits floating on dark icy water surrounded by broken ice chunks.

    Swimmers in the frozen Baltic Sea. After a short trip, the icebreaker stopped and passengers were given the opportunity to go into the freezing cold water.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #92

    Christopher Harrison, United Kingdom, The Long Shadow

    Aerial shot of a lone tree casting a long shadow over foggy landscape at sunrise, part of winning aerial shots collection.

    On the first day of meteorological spring, low mist hugged the frosty Oxfordshire landscape.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #93

    Ignacio Palacios, Australia, Laguna Hedionda

    Aerial shot of a large herd of animals forming patterns in a dry, textured landscape from winning photography collection.

    Laguna Hedionda and flamingos, Bolivian, Altiplano.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #94

    Belva Hayden, United States, Flamingos Over Lake Magadi

    Aerial shot of flamingos flying over dark water with textured shoreline, showcasing winning aerial photography skills.

    Above Lake Magadi, flamingos glide over the vibrant, abstract swirls formed by algae and salt in Kenya’s Rift Valley.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #95

    Rositsa Dimitrova, Bulgaria, Gold And Blue

    Aerial view of winding river channels over a textured landscape, showcasing winning aerial shots by a top international photographer.

    You don't always need to wait for golden hour - sometimes partially cloudy skies in Iceland provide just the perfect diffused light.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #96

    Barbara Brown, Australia, The Corroboree

    Abstract aerial shot showing desert trees casting long shadows on sandy terrain in winning aerial shots collection.

    Salt lake patterns, Goldfields region of Western Australia

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #97

    Barbara Brown, Australia, The Tempest

    Abstract black and white aerial shot showing textured sand dunes and patterns from the International Photographer of the Year.

    Salt lake, Goldfields region of Western Australia

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #98

    Pål Hermansen, Norway, Relax After The Meal

    Aerial shot of a polar bear next to a walrus on icy terrain with blood stains in a wildlife scene.

    Polar bear on Svalbard after eating on a walrus carcass. Thanks to the drone with a telephoto lens, this rare scene could be captured without any disturbance. Svalbard, Norway.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #99

    Francisco Fernandez Garcia, Spain, Shadow Volcano

    Aerial shot of a sand dune casting a long shadow at sunset, showcasing textures in winning aerial photography.

    In the high Andes, evaporation, minerals, and salt shape waters in turquoise, brown, and white—forming natural patterns that feel like abstract art shaped by earth, sun, and wind.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

    #100

    Azim Khan Ronnie, Bangladesh, Travellers Crossing

    Aerial shot of crowded boats on water filled with people, showcasing winning aerial photography from International Photographer of the Year.

    A busy waterway is filled with boats and their passengers in the morning commute as they try to pass on a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

    internationalaerialphotographer Report

