ADVERTISEMENT

If you have a passion for photographing the world from above, the International Aerial Photographer of the Year Awards offers a global stage to share that vision, welcoming both professionals and hobbyists with few restrictions beyond showing a compelling aerial perspective. From drones, planes, helicopters, balloons, or even mountaintops, the competition celebrates all forms of aerial imagery, resulting in over 1500 entries in its inaugural 2025 edition.

Winners included Joanna Steidle of the United States for her striking folio submission, with judges praising the diversity of styles and approaches on display. Chairman of Judges Peter Eastway remarked, “Looking down on our subject produces a novel, intriguing and sometimes ambiguous perspective,” capturing the spirit of a contest that deliberately avoids limiting rules to encourage creativity and imagination.

More info: internationalaerialphotographer.com