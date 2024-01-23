ADVERTISEMENT

In the realm of photography, there exists a magical connection that transcends cultural boundaries and captures the pure essence of innocence – the bond between kids and animals. Through my lens, I've embarked on a journey that spans across different corners of the globe, documenting this enchanting relationship.

My name is Iwona Podlasińska and as a photographer specializing in children portraiture, and an educator conducting photography workshops worldwide, I've had the privilege of witnessing and capturing the timeless beauty that unfolds when children and animals come together.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | flickr.com | iwonapodlasinska.com

#1

A Girl And Her Cat

Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium

One of the remarkable aspects of my photography is the universality of the charm emanating from the pairing of kids and animals. Regardless of the geographical location, language, or cultural background, the scenes I capture during my photography workshops resonate with a universal appeal. It's a testament to the innate connection between the purity of childhood and the untamed spirit of animals, creating heartwarming moments that transcend borders.
#2

A Boy Meeting A Baby Bunny

Captured in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada

#3

A Boy Meeting A Ram

Captured in Poznań, Poland

The majority of the captivating images showcased in my portfolio are the result of immersive photography workshops that I organize in diverse parts of the world. These workshops serve as a melting pot of creativity, bringing together aspiring photographers and enthusiasts eager to learn the art of capturing the beauty inherent in the world of children and animals.
#4

A Boy And His Dog

Captured in Vienna, Austria

#5

A Girl And Her Dog

Captured in Provence, France

During these workshops, participants not only learn the technical aspects of photography but also delve into the art of storytelling. Together, we explore the subtle nuances of child and animal interactions, seeking to freeze those genuine moments that speak volumes about the inherent bond shared between the two.

Through my lens, I aim to highlight the universal cuteness that kids and animals exude, regardless of their cultural or geographical context. Whether it's a remote village in Asia or a bustling cityscape in Europe, the inherent charm of these interactions is a constant reminder of the power of innocence.
#6

A Girl And A Chicken

Captured in Poland

#7

A Boy And Dogs

Captured in Poland

As a photographer, witnessing the joy and curiosity in a child's eyes as they interact with animals brings a sense of fulfillment. Similarly, capturing the gentle and unspoken understanding between the smallest members of our society and their furry friends is a reminder of the beauty that exists in the simplicity of life.

Beyond being a photographer, I am passionate about sharing my knowledge and experiences with fellow photographers and enthusiasts. As an educator, I travel the world, conducting workshops that focus on the nuances of photographing children and animals. Through these sessions, I aim to inspire others to recognize and capture the genuine moments that unfold when kids and animals share the frame.

#8

A Boy And A Dog

Captured in Chicago, USA

#9

A Girl And A Hedgehog

Captured in Quebec, Canada

In the world of photography, there are few subjects as universally captivating as the bond between kids and animals. My work not only seeks to document these precious moments but also serves as an invitation to others to explore the enchanting world of child and animal interactions. Through workshops and education, I hope to inspire a new generation of photographers to embrace the beauty of innocence and the timeless charm that exists when kids and animals come together in front of the lens.
#10

A Boy And A Chicken

Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium

#11

A Girl Meeting A Donkey

Captured in Poland

#12

My Son And Our Cat

Captured in Kielce, Poland

#13

A Boy And His Dog

Captured in Portlaoise, Ireland

#14

Boys Playing With A Dog

Captured in Luneburg, Germany

#15

A Girl And Her Dog

Captured in Stadthagen, Germany

#16

A Boy And Geese

Captured in Poland

#17

Girl And Her Kitten

Captured in Houston, USA

#18

A Girl And Her Puppy

Captured in Niel, Belgium

#19

A Girl And Her Puppy

Captured in Vienna, Austria

#20

Boy And His Dog

Captured in Sweden

#21

A Girl And A Lamb

Captured in Poland

#22

A Girl With Lambs

Captured in Zhengzhou, China

#23

Girl And Her Dog

Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium

#24

A Girl With A Ferret

Captured in Lubbeek, Belgium

#25

My Son And Our Dog

Captured in Kielce, Poland

