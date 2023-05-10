Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Am I The Jerk For Ignoring My Babysitter’s Rules?”
32points
Social Issues5 hours ago

“Am I The Jerk For Ignoring My Babysitter’s Rules?”

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

At 16, some teenagers can handle the responsibility of looking after their homes and siblings. However, when this Reddit user’s parents went on a mini-vacation, they hired a babysitter.

Though he thought their decision was reasonable, he couldn’t say the same about the woman’s strict rules. After he refused to follow them, the teen faced consequences from both the babysitter and his parents, leading him to ask for judgment on the ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ subreddit.

This couple went away for three days and hired a babysitter for their 16- and 13-year-old sons

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

But the older one thought her rules were “dumb” and refused to follow them

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

Most of the people who read his story thought he wasn’t not the problem here

Some, however, thought that either he should’ve sucked it up or that “everyone sucks here”

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda