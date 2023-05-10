“Am I The Jerk For Ignoring My Babysitter’s Rules?”

At 16, some teenagers can handle the responsibility of looking after their homes and siblings. However, when this Reddit user’s parents went on a mini-vacation, they hired a babysitter.

Though he thought their decision was reasonable, he couldn’t say the same about the woman’s strict rules. After he refused to follow them, the teen faced consequences from both the babysitter and his parents, leading him to ask for judgment on the ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ subreddit.

This couple went away for three days and hired a babysitter for their 16- and 13-year-old sons

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

But the older one thought her rules were “dumb” and refused to follow them

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

Most of the people who read his story thought he wasn’t not the problem here

Some, however, thought that either he should’ve sucked it up or that “everyone sucks here”