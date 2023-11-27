Teacher Refuses To Call Student By Her Preferred Name, She Comes Home In Tears
As the great William Shakespeare once asked, “What’s in a name?” A lot, as it turns out—especially if you don’t like it.
Reddit user CoralMansion submitted a post to the platform’s parenting community, asking its members to share their opinions on a recent incident concerning their daughter.
The girl, Penelope, doesn’t like her name and wants everyone to call her Fiji instead. However, one of her teachers refused to do so, leaving the girl feeling misunderstood and frustrated.
Names can be changed. But not sex, gender, or pronouns
I worked with a woman whose forenames were Elsie Edith Ethel (not necessarily in that order). When she went to school, the teacher called in her parents, to tell them she thought their child was deaf because she didn't answer to her name. She had always been known as Twink, and didn't know her real names.
