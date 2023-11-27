Teacher Refuses To Call Student By Her Preferred Name, She Comes Home In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

As the great William Shakespeare once asked, “What’s in a name?” A lot, as it turns out—especially if you don’t like it.

Reddit user CoralMansion submitted a post to the platform’s parenting community, asking its members to share their opinions on a recent incident concerning their daughter.

The girl, Penelope, doesn’t like her name and wants everyone to call her Fiji instead. However, one of her teachers refused to do so, leaving the girl feeling misunderstood and frustrated.

Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: National Cancer Institute (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: CoralMansion

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people shared their own similar experiences