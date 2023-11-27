Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teacher Refuses To Call Student By Her Preferred Name, She Comes Home In Tears
Teacher Refuses To Call Student By Her Preferred Name, She Comes Home In Tears

As the great William Shakespeare once asked, “What’s in a name?” A lot, as it turns out—especially if you don’t like it.

Reddit user CoralMansion submitted a post to the platform’s parenting community, asking its members to share their opinions on a recent incident concerning their daughter.

The girl, Penelope, doesn’t like her name and wants everyone to call her Fiji instead. However, one of her teachers refused to do so, leaving the girl feeling misunderstood and frustrated.

Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)

Image credits: National Cancer Institute (not the actual photo)

Image credits: CoralMansion

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments

Some people shared their own similar experiences

ashlichen avatar
Elron
Elron
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Names can be changed. But not sex, gender, or pronouns

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
davidmcoull avatar
Herringbone
Herringbone
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I worked with a woman whose forenames were Elsie Edith Ethel (not necessarily in that order). When she went to school, the teacher called in her parents, to tell them she thought their child was deaf because she didn't answer to her name. She had always been known as Twink, and didn't know her real names.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
