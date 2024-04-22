“Some People Would Probably Throw Up”: Taylor Swift’s Trainer Reveals Her “Brutal” Workout

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift has a “tailored” workout routine so intense that, according to her personal trainer, Kirk Myers, it would leave most people barfing on the gym floor if they tried it.

The Grammy-winning hitmaker is as dedicated as she can possibly be when it comes to working out in the gym—all to ensure she can give her best performance on stage for her throngs of fans.

To meet the demands of her energy-packed Eras Tour, the singer needed to be in great physical shape and had a carefully crafted workout regimen so she could powerfully belt out and dance to the 44 hit songs that make up the concert’s setlist.

“It’s really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her,” Kirk told Vogue in an interview published after the release of Taylor’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Image credits: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images

The personal trainer has been working with the Look What You Made Me Do singer for about a decade and has also had stars like Tom Holland, Kaia Gerber, and Patrick Schwarzenegger on his client list over the years.

Kirk gushed about Taylor’s dedication and said, “Her work ethic is just incredible. I’m ready to be known as ‘Taylor Swift’s trainer.’ I don’t think there’s a cooler title out there.”

The Dogpound Gym founder revealed that Taylor is the kind of person who will not only complete the physically challenging workouts that Kirk doles out to her but also “perseveres” to take on the next exercise.

“Taylor is the most resilient person I have ever met,” Kirk said. “It’s super-inspiring to see her consistently overcome obstacles and become better and stronger in the end. This also translates into her training and throughout her workouts.”

“I give her a difficult exercise or challenging workout, not only is she able to complete and push through it—but she also perseveres, moving forward into the next exercise. This ultimately makes her stronger, better, and faster,” he added.

Kirk Myers, the singer’s personal trainer, said, “Her work ethic is just incredible”

Image credits: Taylor Swift

Kirk revealed that Taylor’s workout can compare to that of a professional athlete, and the Shake It Off singer worked out in the gym for about “six days a week for sometimes two hours a day” ahead of the tour’s opening night in March 2023. The tour will only finish by December 8, 2024.

“We approached her training for the Eras Tour with the mindset like a professional athlete. There was an ‘offseason’ when she wasn’t touring and ‘in-season’ when she was,” Kirk told the outlet.

Even when she’s off-season, Taylor hits the gym for about six days a week and works out for a couple of hours. They focus on her core during her gym hours, and the pop star does her own cardio on top of that outside of the gym, Kirk said.

While she’s on tour, it turns out there is still no break from the gym for the Cruel Summer singer.

“Taylor trained during the entire tour,” Kirk told the outlet. “We would average two times a week. In-season training was more about maintenance, and so it was more like stability, mobility, biomechanics.”

The trainer revealed that the singer, who dropped The Tortured Poets Department album last week, has a fitness routine that can be compared to a professional athlete’s workout

Image credits: Dogpound

Kirk explained that the physical fitness regimen for the superstar also involves a chiropractor to help her recover on her off days.

“If you’ve seen the show, you know how intense it is physically. Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you’re still showing up to [the] gym. That’s Taylor,” Kirk said.

Taylor has spoken about the intensity of her workouts in the past and mentioned how running on the treadmill while singing the entire Eras setlist out loud is part of her everyday routine.

“Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs,” the told TIME last year.

“I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought,” the Love Story singer said.

“Learning choreography is not my strong suit,” she added.

The Cruel Summer singer revealed in the past that her fitness routine included running on the treadmill while singing the entire Eras setlist out loud

Image credits: Taylor Swift

While she behaved “like a frat guy” on previous tours, Taylor decided to bring in more discipline for her Eras Tour, and she said she stopped drinking alcohol to improve her preparations.

“I was really disciplined about drinking,” she told the outlet. “I stopped drinking for a couple [of] months before the show except for on Grammy night, which was hilarious. I gave myself a fun night for that one.”

“Doing that show with a hangover,” she added, “I don’t want to know that world.”

When she described what her “dead day” for her recovery between tours looked like, she said: “I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there.”

“It’s a dream scenario,” she continued. “I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels. But it’s the most fulfilled I’ve ever felt.”

The singer insisted it has become a part of her identity to take to the stage even if she is “sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed”

Image credits: kirkmyersfitness

While the life of a world-renowned superstar may sound difficult to some, Taylor insisted it has become part of her identity now.

“I know I’m not drinking on tour. I know I’m working out in between shows. I know I’m keeping my strength and stamina up. I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed,” she said. “That’s part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure.”

