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Taylor Swift’s Response To Trump Post Leaves Fans Broiling As Backlash Over Controversial Wedding Mounts
Taylor Swift on the red carpet with red lipstick and amber earrings. Fans are discussing her response to Trump.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Response To Trump Post Leaves Fans Broiling As Backlash Over Controversial Wedding Mounts

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
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Taylor Swift‘s wedding celebrations have quickly been overshadowed by a fresh online firestorm after President Donald Trump‘s official White House accounts appeared to troll the singer during her big weekend earlier this month. 

While many expected Swift to directly address the posts, her unexpected response instead ignited another heated debate, leaving social media divided and fueling conspiracy theories about what her actions really meant.

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift's response after the White House's scathing posts fueled fresh backlash, with some critics calling it a "poor choice."
  • Donald Trump's official White House accounts trolled the Grammy winner during her lavish wedding weekend.
  • The star-studded celebration also drew criticism over holiday disruptions, road closures, and its reported $30 million price tag.

One critic fumed online, “That was obviously a VERY poor choice on her part there… and absolutely everyone knows it.”

RELATED:

    Donald Trump’s official White House social media accounts published multiple posts targeting Taylor Swift during her wedding weekend

    Taylor Swift embracing her partner amidst lavish wedding flowers, sparking backlash over her controversial wedding.

    Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

    On Friday, July 3, the global superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end exchanged vows during a lavish ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

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    Roughly 1,000 guests from the entertainment, music, sports, and film industries attended, including stars like Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Karlie Kloss, Ed Sheeran, and others.

    Just hours after Swift’s nuptials, the Trump administration reportedly released several online parodies referencing the singer.

    Police officer on a city street, possibly related to Taylor Swift's controversial wedding and a Trump post backlash.

    Image credits: Jeremy Weine/Getty Images

    After the wedding, Madison Square Garden displayed a pink marquee reading “JUST&T MARRIED,” announcing the celebration.

    The official White House account, taking a jab, posted a doctored version of the sign reading “TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT” with the caption, “IT’S HAPPENED!!!”

    The day prior, on Thursday, July 2, the account shared a graphic mirroring the Love Story singer’s multicolored Eras Tour poster.

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    It featured a collage of Trump alongside historical American imagery, captioned, “It’s been a long time coming…,” referencing a line from her concert setlist.

    Several media outlets and online sleuths described the move as an attempt by the President to troll the singer and steal the media spotlight from her wedding weekend, given their well-documented, long-running political feud.

    Social media users labeled the 36-year-old singer’s apparent response a “poor choice” amid mounting criticism

    Comment about a random guest list for a wedding, hinting at the backlash over Taylor Swift's controversial wedding.

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    Comment on public opinion not mattering due to wealth, possibly regarding Taylor Swift's response to Trump.

    Taylor publicly endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, prompting Trump to famously blast on social media, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

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    Following his win last year, he followed up with, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

    Moreover, since the wedding coincided with the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, the Trump administration launched patriotic programming organized into historical “eras,” such as the Founding Era and the Industrial Era.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    They used the 36-year-old’s record-breaking Eras Tour aesthetic as a marketing vehicle to push their political messaging to a younger audience.

    Amid the controversy over Trump’s scathing posts, Taylor seems to have adopted the famous saying, “Silence is louder than words,” responding with silence.

    Donald Trump looking serious, in the context of Taylor Swift's response to his post and wedding backlash.

    Image credits: The White House

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    While her fans argue that Swift is likely disconnected from social media to enjoy her marriage celebrations as a newlywed, critics have labeled her silence as “hypocrisy.”

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    The singer is famously protective of her brand and is known for issuing aggressive cease-and-desist orders against unauthorized merchandise sellers.

    In light of this, netizens find it odd that her usually litigious legal team has not forced the White House to take down the allegedly plagiarized Eras Tour imagery.

    Trump has previously declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” online

    Taylor Swift in a dazzling red dress, generating backlash over controversial wedding.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

    One person wrote, “I wonder why the woman who struck copyright on Olivia for yelling a chorus and sued anyone who uses her image or likeness in any way is now silent on this?”

    Another user added, “It takes two seconds to tell her lawyer to reach out, it takes two seconds to have some underpaid assistant make a Twitter post.”

    Fan response to Trump post, criticizing Taylor Swift for political activism and wedding controversy.

    Taylor Swift at an event, facing backlash over a controversial wedding and Trump post response.

    Image credits: John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

    “She didn’t say anything when he used her music either – only artist that stayed silent about it. Her fans do not care – they will follow their Capitalist Barbie anywhere,” commented a third.

    Some netizens have even misinterpreted her silence as quiet compliance or support for the current administration, with one user writing, “It’s her silence when Trump keeps using her music that really solidifies it for me, personally.”

    Donald Trump, whose post prompted Taylor Swift's response and wedding controversy backlash.

    Image credits: The White House

    The same user doubled down, writing, “Every other musician who actually opposes him tells him to f**k off. She is not shy about her stance anywhere else except for here.”

    A comment about wealthy people, in the context of Taylor Swift's wedding and Trump post backlash.

    A social media comment criticizing Taylor Swift, mentioning ethical billionaires and backlash over a controversial wedding.

    While it remains unclear whether Taylor will ever issue a response, take legal action against the White House posts, or explain why she has remained silent, this is not the only controversy to have rocked her wedding.

    The extensive security operation to ensure safety and privacy during the celebration reportedly led to widespread street closures around Madison Square Garden.

    The Grammy-winning singer’s wedding coincided with the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend, causing widespread disruptions

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at a public event amidst backlash over a controversial wedding, with a Trump post response.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    The closures remained in effect from July 2 through July 4, coinciding with the peak of the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

    The NYPD blocked vehicular and pedestrian traffic along Seventh Avenue and surrounding side streets.

    Because Madison Square Garden sits directly above Penn Station, the nation’s largest transit hub, holiday commuters and subway riders faced heavily restricted access, confusing rerouting, and severe station overcrowding.

    A line of black vehicles and NYPD officers on a city street, possibly related to Taylor Swift and a controversial wedding.

    Image credits: Sunrise

    Several nearby restaurants and bars also reportedly complained that they had received little to no advance notice of the restrictions, with some business owners claiming they lost significant foot traffic during one of the busiest weekends of the year.

    The lavish celebration also sparked criticism on social media, with some users calling the estimated $30 million event excessive as New York City grappled with an intense summer heatwave and localized power outages.

    Madison Square Garden with Just&T Married signs, amidst backlash surrounding Taylor Swift and a controversial wedding.

    Image credits: Sunrise

    On the day of the ceremony, utility provider Con Edison urged regular New Yorkers to conserve electricity.

    Locals complained online that ordinary citizens were sweating through blackouts while a billionaire celebrity couple was permitted to light up the Garden with powerful air conditioning and elaborate fairytale staging.

    “That was obviously a VERY poor choice on her part there… and absolutely everyone knows it,” wrote one netizen

    A social media comment criticizing Taylor Swift for being out of touch, mentioning a Trump post and controversial wedding.

    A social media post from ShinyNi**les criticizing Taylor Swift and her fans for their response to Trump post and controversial wedding.

    A social media post from sophal0af discussing Taylor Swift as a conservative businesswoman, a billionaire, and her fans.

    A social media post from sandwichconnoisseurr stating Taylor Swift has been revealing her true self to everyone.

    A social media post from dkreni2 with the phrase WAKE UP SWIFTIES, urging Taylor Swift fans to open their eyes.

    A social media post from Vanilla_Either discussing Taylor Swift's silence on Trump using her music and her fans' loyalty.

    A comment about Taylor Swift and her response to Trump post, clarifying her political stance, stirring controversy among fans.

    A fan comment speculating on Taylor Swift's potential support for Trump and its impact on her fan base.

    A comment comparing Taylor Swift to Gwen Stefani, suggesting a shift in her political views, sparking fan backlash.

    A fan expressing strong opinions about Taylor Swift's political alignment, relating to the Trump post and fan controversy.

    A concise fan comment about Taylor Swift's political stance, adding to the ongoing debate and fan backlash.

    Fans broiling over Taylor Swift's response to Trump post and controversial wedding backlash.

    Taylor Swift's response to Trump post and controversial wedding backlash while on honeymoon.

    Fans broiling over Taylor Swift's response to Trump post and controversial wedding aftermath.

    Taylor Swift's response to Trump post and controversial wedding backlash; ignore him for attention.

    White House trolls artist, sparking backlash over Taylor Swift's response to Trump post and wedding.

    A comment about Taylor Swift's wedding backlash, mentioning Trump post and controversial wedding.

    A comment on Taylor Swift's response to Trump post, mentioning her wedding.

    A comment regarding the backlash over Taylor Swift's controversial wedding.

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    Amita Kumari

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm genuinely confused. Are people saying it's Taylor Swift's job to "fight" the Trump administration and somehow remove it? Because money?

    3
    3points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! First off, they are not "fans" they are sad pathetic little trolls that can't keep a job and live in mommy's basement.

    3
    3points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's not playing Toddler-In-Chief's game and he *hates* being ignored. Good for her for not stooping to his level. And she's on her honeymoon, ffs! Get a freakin' life, trolls

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm genuinely confused. Are people saying it's Taylor Swift's job to "fight" the Trump administration and somehow remove it? Because money?

    3
    3points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! First off, they are not "fans" they are sad pathetic little trolls that can't keep a job and live in mommy's basement.

    3
    3points
    reply
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's not playing Toddler-In-Chief's game and he *hates* being ignored. Good for her for not stooping to his level. And she's on her honeymoon, ffs! Get a freakin' life, trolls

    1
    1point
    reply
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