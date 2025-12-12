Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
“Morphing Into Kanye”: Taylor Swift Accused Of “Success Narcissism” By Angry Fans
Taylor Swift on a talk show set wearing a strapless dress and necklace with fans accusing success narcissism.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Morphing Into Kanye”: Taylor Swift Accused Of “Success Narcissism” By Angry Fans

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
11

19

11

A new interview promoting Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour docuseries has ignited a wave of controversy after the singer pushed back at critics who want her to “go away” so people can talk about “how good (she) used to be.” 

The moment, captured during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sparked accusations of ego, overexposure, and even “success narcissism.”

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift’s remark about people wanting her to “go away” triggered fierce backlash online.
  • Critics accused her of “success narcissism,” with some comparing her attitude to other controversial celebrities.
  • Supporters defended her confidence, while others said they no longer recognized the version of Swift they once loved.
RELATED:

    Taylor Swift discussed career longevity and stated that she does not want to “go away” just yet

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Ahead of the premiere of her Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, Taylor Swift sat down with late-night show host Stephen Colbert to reflect on the milestones of her record-setting Eras Tour. 

    When asked who she seeks advice from, Swift pointed to two longstanding mentors: Stevie Nicks and Max Martin.

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    “What I look up to the most in people is career longevity, career longevity, friendship longevity, longevity in their relationships, you know? How do you keep a good thing going?” Swift said.

    She then shifted to a topic that has followed her for years, specifically the pushback that she has encountered with her success.

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: taylorswift

    “I think there are certain corners of our society that really love that and look up to longevity,” she continued. “There are also corners that are like, ‘Give someone else a turn! Can’t you just go away so we can talk about how good you were?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to.’”

    Swift’s remark came at a moment when her cultural saturation was at its peak. Her 149-show Eras Tour dominated global headlines for two years. Publications like The New Yorker called her influence a “complete domination over popular culture,” according to Business Insider.

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: daydsince09

    Her continuing projects have also triggered debates about whether her visibility has crossed into overexposure. Albums like The Tortured Poets Department and The Life of a Showgirl only intensified that conversation. 

    Critics described them as sprawling, chaotic, or overwhelmed by burnout. The Atlantic’s Spencer Kornhaber wrote that Showgirl was “the sound of an overworked and overexposed entertainer reaching the mountaintop to find … burnout.”

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Even her chart success, including 17 weeks at No. 1, sparked accusations that she was blocking other artists such as Billie Eilish and Charli XCX from their own momentum.

    Still, Swift made it clear she has no intention of stepping aside. The first two episodes of The End of an Era, which were released alongside an extended cut of her Eras Tour film, marked only the beginning of another major rollout. Four more episodes are expected to debut in the coming weeks.

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift’s comment about people wanting her to “go away” sparked immediate backlash

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    Swift’s comments during Colbert’s show were lighthearted, but for some viewers, her words landed differently and out of character from her earlier public persona.

    One user wrote, “She’s morphing into Kanye.” Another expressed the difficulty of still defending her, saying, “Girl, it’s becoming harder being Swiftie recently… she’s just becoming someone Taylor Swift (past) would’ve hated… And just impossible to defend anymore.”

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Some reactions focused on tone more than content. Comments like “love her, but now all she can talk abt is her success, it’s giving narcissist” framed the moment as a shift in her overall energy. Another user wrote, “No way her fans are actually clapping for this.”

    As the clip spread, the criticism hardened. One of the harsher posts predicted a downturn in her public narrative: “So, this is how her downfall will be. Marriage with a mid man, signing for charts and accolades until everyone gets sick and tired of the fakeness.”

    The backlash to Swift’s comments revealed an emerging shift among her fans

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: taylorswift

    For longtime fans, Swift’s remark reopened an emotional tension that has followed her through the years: the divide between the relatable, self-deprecating songwriter who rose to stardom through hard work and grit and the global superstar whose success now eclipses nearly every corner of pop culture.

    To some of Swift’s avid fans, her confidence is well-earned. But for others, the tone of her recent Late Show interview felt like a departure from the grounded persona that made Swift easy to root for in the first place.

    Swift’s success is notable. According to Forbes, which published a series of 2024 billionaire reports, Taylor Swift is the first musician to reach billionaire status only through songwriting and performances rather than brand deals, makeup lines, or business ventures.

    Her estimated $1.6 billion net worth is primarily thanks to her valuable discography and earnings from streaming deals, music sales, concert tickets, and merchandise.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Taylor Swift’s recent comments on social media

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: gioonx

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: nabilazisputri

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: waymac_x

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: barfield_gina

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: notjamesalex

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: RoudzRahme

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: hitzjorocks

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: PromptSin

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: Lorica1111

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: RoudzRahme

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: nathanabauman

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: Dardamel463334

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: Josuaentertain

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: tychamps1

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: hitzjorocks

    "Morphing Into Kanye": Taylor Swift Accused Of "Success Narcissism" By Angry Fans

    Image credits: xaerodynamist

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kanye West has told the world that he is a N**i. Taylor Swift is nothing close to a N**i. BP is weirdly comfortable with Nazis, not even considering them to be controversial.

    3
    3points
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I see good things about Hitler," - West making sure even BP gets it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    cathyjobaker avatar
    Cathy Jo Baker
    Cathy Jo Baker
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does Taylor Swift have to step aside to let somebody else have a chance? If another artist is that good, they'll surpass her. She doesn't have to apologize for anything she's accomplished. Seems to me that most of the negative comments were from men because men can't stand to see a successful woman. You go, girl!

    1
    1point
    reply
    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How could anyone compare her to Kanye? Taylor Swift has actual musical talent. she has a good voice, writes songs, plays instruments, is a philanthropist. She is a role model to girls and young women . Kanye is just a hateful, antisemitic narcissist who is a terrible influence on his children. People hate her because she's pretty and successful. BTW, I don't listen to her music, not my style. I just appreciate her talent.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
