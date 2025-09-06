ADVERTISEMENT

Back in the day, tattoos used to be forever. That's why we're still warned to think twice about getting tattoos today. But nowadays, tattoo removal exists, and experts say that removing standard black tattoos has up to 90% success rate. About 70-90% of colored tattoos are removed successfully, and the same goes for 95% of small tattoos.

Every bit of the removal journey can feel like a small win, and where better to share your progress than on a subreddit dedicated just for that? Whether it's a bad tattoo job, an ex's name, or something that brings back bad memories, tattoo removal experts have helped these folks to get rid of it.

We've gathered the most impressive and successful examples of tattoo removal and present them to you here. Turns out, sometimes you can erase your mistakes.

To know more about how the tattoo removal process works, Bored Panda reached out to a professional – Sydney-based tattoo removal specialist Jamie Tomlinson from Goodbye Tattoos. "Tattoo removal is like peeling back an onion skin," she tells us. Yet there's also so much more to it.

Read on to find out whether removing a tattoo is more painful than getting one, what the most annoying misconceptions about tattoo removal are, and why new technology is making it more and more effective!

More info: Goodbye Tattoos | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

#1

Successful Self Harm Tattoo Removal

Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes on a woman's face transformed with improved skin appearance.

To punish myself in a breakdown a few years ago I tattooed my face. With pico laser I got it removed it took about 4 sessions.. now I need to stay sober and try to remove the rest of the tattoos on my body and to preserve my original beauty I destroyed…

No_Resolution9384







How many of our tatted Pandas thought before their first tattoo: "I'll just get it removed down the line if I don't like it"? Some 10 years ago, that would've been way harder than it is today. As tattoo removal specialist Jamie Tomlinson tells us, the process has come a long way in the past decade.

"Around 10–15 years ago, results were much less predictable and often left behind significant scarring," Jamie tells us. "The technology was limited, and lasers couldn't effectively treat all ink colours."

"Today, the advanced laser and light-based technologies use highly specific wavelengths to target different ink colours more precisely and break the ink down more safely without damaging the skin."

Today, removal specialists can help you get rid of green, blue, and red ink. With older technology, that was nearly impossible. "Today's treatments carry a much lower risk of scarring or skin damage compared to older approaches," Jamie mentions.
    #2

    8 Sessions Over A Three Year Period. Professional, Amateur, And Prison Made Ink. Nanosecond Laser

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes and their correction on a man's face with improved appearance.

    johnnylaser007

    
    
    
    
    
    #3

    Almost Gone!!! April 2025 Will Be 3 Years Since I’ve Started Removal. 2-3 Months Apart

    Before and after photos showing successful removal of face tattoos, illustrating tattoo mistakes aren’t permanent anymore.

    seanceforavampire

    
    
    
    
    

    Because the technology is relatively new, there's a lot of misconceptions about it. Most of them are about the length of the process: most people imagine that removing a tattoo is as easy as getting it done. But if you go deeper into this subreddit, you'll learn that people celebrate their removed tattoos after several years.

    "The laser does the work of breaking the ink down in the skin but it's the body that flushes the ink out via the lymphatic system," Jamie explains. She breaks the process down to eight crucial factors:

    1. Tattoo color. A specialist can get rid of black ink the easiest. Red and warmer tones are easier too, but greens and blues are the hardest to get rid of.
    2. Skin tone. "Different skin types absorb laser energy differently, which affects both safety and how effectively the ink can be treated," Jamie says.
    #4

    3 Sessions. First Two Sessions Six Months Apart In 2018. Third Session Done June 2020. After Photo Taken Today January 2025. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser. Not Removery. Not Picoway

    Before and after photos showing faded tattoo removal progress on a man's chest with the word respect and knuckle duster designs.

    johnnylaser007

    
    
    
    
    
    #5

    7 Sessions. 16-20 Weeks Apart. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistake removal results on a person's upper arm with clear skin improvement.

    johnnylaser007

    
    
    
    
    
    #6

    5 Sessions In! Feeling Like I’m In The Home Stretch

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading with advanced removal techniques on a person's upper back.

    definitelyagemini

    
    
    
    
    
    1. Layering of tattoos. Shrek taught us that ogres are like onions, but our skin is made of layers, too. Tattoo removal specialists can only target one layer at a time. "If someone has a tattoo on a tattoo, we have more layers to target," Jamie notes.
    2. Tattoo location. Tattoos fade faster in places where there's quicker circulation in our body. Those that are closer to the heart, for example. Tattoos on our limbs, like feet and hands, fade more slowly.
    #7

    Tattoo Removal

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed from a person's torso with improved skin appearance.

    enter-the-void-

    
    
    
    
    
    #8

    3 Sessions In

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading on a man's chest after laser removal treatment.

    Mwilliams0714

    
    
    
    
    
    #9

    Full Removal. 8 Sessions Over 11 Months. May 2021-April 2022. Picosure

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed from a man's chest, highlighting tattoo mistake correction results.

    Ok-Load-2162

    
    
    
    
    
    1. Personal health and lifestyle. Tattoos fade quicker for those who lead healthy lifestyles. "If someone smokes or drinks alcohol every day, the body won't have the detox capacity to get rid [of] the ink. Slower process!" Jamie warns.
    2. Amount of ink and depth of ink. If your tattoo is lighter or shaded, it might not require as many sessions as thick and dense tattoos.
    3. How old the tattoo is. Our bodies flush tattoo ink naturally over time. So, older tattoos are more faded as they are. "Have you noticed how a 20-year-old tattoo might look more faded than, say, a 6-month-old tattoo?" Jamie points out. "The body knows there is something foreign in it, so it does try, but it still needs the help of a laser to break the ink down further."
    #10

    Update On My Tattoo Removal

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading on a man's neck with a wolf tattoo removal process.

    Alert_Statistician62

    
    
    
    
    
    #11

    Mission Accomplished!

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes on the face and how they can be effectively removed or covered up.

    LongjumpingStore4461

    
    
    
    
    
    #12

    6 Session Progress

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes on the neck faded with modern tattoo removal techniques.

    Fragrant-Dust-4598

    
    
    
    
    

    Another common misconception about tattoo removal is the pain. Many people may be wary of getting rid of their tattoos because they think it'll hurt way more than getting the tattoo did. Jamie says that it's hard to say, since every person's pain threshold is different. "Some people can handle it better. It's uncomfortable, but bearable," she says. Jamie's clients have told her that it feels like a rubber band snap or hot oil splattering on your skin when cooking.
    #13

    Bringing You Guys Hope

    Legs showing tattoo removal before and after photos, highlighting how tattoo mistakes aren’t permanent anymore.

    iagopolo

    
    
    
    
    
    #14

    Five Sessions Over A 4 Year Period. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser. Not Picoway. Not Removery

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed from a person's upper arm, highlighting tattoo correction results.

    johnnylaser007

    
    
    
    
    
    #15

    Seven Sessions First Session January 2019. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed from a man's back using advanced tattoo removal techniques.

    johnnylaser007

    
    
    
    
    

    "Depending on the size of the tattoo, the treatment is over very quickly," Jamie also points out.' "Certain parts of the body might hurt more. Tattoo removal may feel more painful over bony areas because there's less cushioning from fat or muscle, so the laser sensation is sharper compared to fleshier parts of the body."

    If you don't have a high pain tolerance, there's good news – specialists do offer pain management treatments:

    1. Skin cooling machine. It's a device that blows cold air (-22°F). "I use it before, during, and after a treatment," Jamie says. "The clients love it. It almost numbs the area but not just that, it helps with cooling the skin tissues down, which helps with the overall healing."
    2. Numbing creams. People can generally get those at their local pharmacy and apply themselves. Those who have larger tattoos tend to use it more often.
    3. Stress balls. "These actually do help," Jamie affirms. Perhaps "Think away the pain" can be true for some people.
    #16

    Big A** Black Tattoo That’d Been Reworked Twice Before Biting The Removal Bullet. 2 Years And 10 Or So Sessions Later, She's Gone

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed from upper arm, highlighting tattoo mistakes correction results.

    BishSaidWut

    
    
    
    
    
    #17

    8 Sessions In 4 Years, Dark Skin Tattoo Removal

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading and skin healing over years with tattoo removal progress on arm.

    Jaded19977

    
    
    
    
    
    #18

    2.5 Years Of Blackout Removal Progress

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading and skin healing after removal treatment on a person's lower leg.

    some-ragretz

    
    
    
    
    

    The last misconception that Jamie often has to deal with as a tattoo removal specialist is that the procedure leaves scars. "When performed by trained professionals using the right technology and a good machine, scarring is extremely rare," she says.

    '"It's important to know that sometimes scarring occurs during the tattooing process itself – if the artist goes too deep with the needle or overworks the skin, it can cause scarring which is often covered by ink and when we work to get rid of the ink, the scar might be more visible," the tattoo removal specialist explains.
    #19

    Finally Done After 2 Years & 8 Sessions

    Faded butterfly tattoo on shoulder before and after removal showing tattoo mistakes fixed with no permanent marks.

    The after pic was taken 6/25/2025.
    Two things I did religiously that I think helped were using the massage gun on it a few times a week, and covering it sports tape any time it was going to be exposed to the sun. Yes, it did look a bit silly when I was wearing a dress or in a bathing suit but it helps to keep it covered.
    Laser :Picoway Price : $1,700

    Necessary-Object1243

    
    
    
    
    
    #20

    All Gone (:

    Close-up before and after photos showing removal of a red face tattoo, highlighting tattoo mistakes and correction.

    WarmAbbreviations178

    
    
    
    
    
    #21

    16 Sessions Over 4.5 Years

    Before and after tattoo removal showing faded ink and improvement in skin appearance on the upper arm.

    No-Initiative-7165

    
    
    
    
    

    There's really no wrong reason to get a tattoo removed – if you simply don't want it anymore, that's fine. But Jamie shares the most common reasons people come to her to get their tats undone:

    1. Breakups and life changes. "Names of ex-partners are probably the number one request," she admits. "I have had some clients that got a tattoo with a best friend years ago... and now they aren't friends anymore."
    #22

    11 Sessions. First Session April 2019. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser. Not Picoway. Not Removery

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes faded and removed from a man’s arm, highlighting tattoo correction progress.

    johnnylaser007

    
    
    
    
    
    #23

    7 Sesions, 1 Year And A Half In A Cover Up

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed from a forearm with detailed black and red crow tattoo.

    maycry8

    
    
    
    
    
    #24

    10 Sessions Over 3.5 Years

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes on a forearm that have been successfully removed and corrected.

    Background_Movie_469

    
    
    
    
    
    1. Career and lifestyle. Some workplaces might have no-tattoo policies. Other professionals just may want a cleaner look.
    2. Poor-quality tattoos. Think old-fashioned, faded designs, and "No ragrets"-type misspellings. "Sometimes people call me the next day after getting a tattoo because it didn't turn out the way they wanted," Jamie says.
    3. Drunken mistake/Holiday tattoo. Some things, evidently, don't stay in Vegas.
    #25

    One Single Session. Five Years Ago Yesterday . Second Session Today. When You Wonder Why You Aren’t Seeing Progress After Your Third / Fifth / Ninth Session, Its Because You Aren’t Giving Yourself Enough Time Between Sessions

    Fading tribal tattoo on upper back showing before and after tattoo mistake correction results.

    johnnylaser007

    
    
    
    
    
    #26

    Before And After: 3 Picosure Sessions Over 18-24 Months

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed from skin, highlighting advances in tattoo mistake correction.

    Feloninthestacks

    
    
    
    
    
    #27

    Low Density 3 Sessions 🦾

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistake removal on a woman's upper back with clear skin after treatment.

    No-Awareness3288

    
    
    
    
    
    1. Changing tastes. "What felt meaningful at 18 may not resonate at 35," Jamie explains simply.
    2. Cosmetic eyebrow tattoo removal. Jamie also does eyebrow tattoo removal. Some, she says, just might want a different look. But if they want new brows, it's necessary to get rid of the old ink.
    3. Scalp Micropigmentation tattoo removal (SMP tattoo removal). "A lot of men get this on their heads to give them the shaven head look," Jamie explains. "But again, some men want a more natural look. I literally just had a client get SMP removal." 
    #28

    6 Treatments In

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes on noses and how they can be corrected effectively.

    Moodygoofysteph

    
    
    
    
    
    #29

    | 10 Months | 4 Sessions | Q Switch Ndyag |

    Before and after photos showing successful tattoo cover-up on a man's neck, highlighting tattoo mistakes correction.

    reddit.com

    
    
    
    
    
    #30

    8 Sessions

    Before and after tattoo removal photos showing the fading of a large black ink tattoo on a forearm.

    jamie_0007

    
    
    
    
    

    Jamie says that removing tattoos isn't just physical: "[It] isn’t just about erasing ink – it's about giving people a fresh start. For some, it's closure after a breakup; for others, it's confidence in a new career, or simply feeling more like themselves again."

    "It's one of the most rewarding parts of what I do and why I started the business," she admits. "I am so passionate about helping people. And when we see the results and I can see how much tattoo removal is helping, it makes it all worth it for me."
    #31

    Removal Update. 12 Sessions And Over 2 Years Later I’m Finally Done And Ready To Commit To A Coverup

    Tattoo mistake on forearm before and after removal, showing faded skin and clear improvement in tattoo correction.

    victowie

    
    
    
    
    
    #32

    Many Sessions Later

    Faded tattoo removal showing before and after photos of a skull with a crown and a rose on forearm skin.

    Rude_Literature7886

    
    
    
    
    
    #33

    2 Sessions. Six Years Ago. After Photo Taken Today. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser

    Tattoo before and after photos showing faded ink and correction of tattoo mistakes on a person's side skin.

    johnnylaser007

    
    
    
    
    
    #34

    5 Years Of Sessions On The Heaviest Tattoo Ever. So Close To Total Removal!

    Faded tattoo removal on shoulder showing how tattoo mistakes aren’t permanent with before and after results.

    ninefortysix

    
    
    
    
    
    #35

    I've Had Six Treatments In Two Years. I'm Very Happy With The Progress!

    Faded skull and bat wing tattoo before and after darkened and detailed cover-up showing tattoo mistakes fixed.

    rickyspanish9000

    
    
    
    
    
    #36

    10 Sessions Over Three Years. Nanosecond Q Switch Laser

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistake removal with clear skin and no visible ink residue.

    johnnylaser007

    
    
    
    
    
    #37

    Ok Guys Please Don’t Judge🤦🏻‍♀️ I Just Wanted To Show You The Benefits Of Leaving A Huge Gap In Between Sessions, So This Is Only 4 Sessions Of Removal With Pico Laser, 1 Each 12 Months, It Just Kept Continuing To Fade On It’s Own , Stoked With The Results !!!

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removal on a woman's face after four laser sessions.

    shyladream

    
    
    
    
    
    #38

    Updates. Removery Tattoo. 14 Sessions

    Faded tattoo on upper back after 14 removal sessions showing tattoo mistake correction progress.

    Efficient_Working_53

    
    
    
    
    
    #39

    4/5 Treatments In

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes with a skull tattoo fully removed from a person's forearm.

    waxeryboiliroo

    
    
    
    
    
    #40

    Four Years Later On Jet-Black Tattoo.. I Feel So Much Happier And Lighter. It’s Unbelievable

    Fading tattoo removal process shown in eight before and after photos on a person's forearm.

    neonblakk

    
    
    
    
    
    #41

    Completed Tattoo Removal - 6 Years/~18 Sessions

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed from a wrist, revealing clear skin in the after image.

    Beginning-Custard128

    
    
    
    
    
    #42

    Before And After Progress

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading and skin healing, highlighting tattoo correction progress on arms.

    lnguy2

    
    
    
    
    
    #43

    This Is Where We’re At Now

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes corrected, highlighting modern tattoo removal and cover-up results.

    Correct-Active4410

    
    
    
    
    
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Almost Done With Removal 2+ Years

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fixed on a man with neck and face tattoos sitting in a car.

    Outrageous-Steak5018

    
    
    
    
    
    #45

    Update On Large, Dark Tattoo Removal. 7 Sessions Over 5 Years

    Faded floral tattoo on upper back shown in before and after photos illustrating tattoo mistake removal results.

    mustluvpizza

    
    
    
    
    
    #46

    Update; 7 Months After Session Nr. 3

    Before and after photos showing fading and removal of a detailed wolf and dreamcatcher tattoo on forearm.

    _linnnea

    
    
    
    
    
    #47

    Guys!! Don't Lose Hope

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading and removal progress on chest area of two people.

    No_Sympathy_4975

    
    
    
    
    
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    6th Session Snake Tattoo Update 🐍

    Before and after photos showing a fading snake tattoo over several months illustrating tattoo mistake corrections.

    Proper_Ad_6218

    
    
    
    
    
    #49

    That’s A Wrap

    Tattoo removal progress showing fading pineapple tattoo after multiple sessions, illustrating tattoo mistakes fix over time.

    Tiny-Pineapple

    
    
    
    
    
    #50

    I’m Gonna Call This A W

    Faded outline tattoo of California gradually removed from skin in a series of before and after photos.

    Started in Dec 2020, I’ve had 10+ sessions, stopped keeping track so it’s probably more! My last session was over 6 months ago. Might get one more for good measure but I’m fine with just letting time do it’s thing :)

    sn00pd0g123

    
    
    
    
    
    #51

    Update 2 Yrs Later

    Detailed mountain and river tattoo on arm before removal and bare arm after, showing tattoo mistakes are not permanent

    Bobby678G

    
    
    
    
    
    #52

    2 Sessions! 6 Months Wait In Between

    Before and after tattoo removal photos showing faded floral tattoo after two laser sessions on upper arm.

    curioustatt

    
    
    
    
    
    #53

    My Process / Progress

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading on a hand, demonstrating tattoo removal progress.

    -SweetFancyMoses-

    
    
    
    
    
    #54

    1 Session, 6 Months Ago

    Before and after photos of tattoo mistakes showing successful tattoo cover-up and removal results on the arm.

    Total_Government2

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Update - Getting There! 3 Months After My 12th Session, Seeing The Light At The End Of The Tunnel!

    Faded tattoo on wrist transformed into a detailed black ink design showing tattoo mistakes aren’t permanent anymore.

    celineandbarnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    After 10-13 Treatments. Skin Type 4. All Q-Switched

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistake removal on a man's forearm, highlighting modern tattoo correction results.

    JHB_TattooRemoval Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    2 Years!!

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistake removal on fingers with improved skin and minimal ink remnants.

    MarketPretty6159 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Don’t Give Up!

    Arm showing tattoo removal progress in before and after photos demonstrating tattoo mistakes correction.

    panic_at-the_costco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    It’s Possible!

    Faded tattoo error on skin showing removal results, demonstrating tattoo mistakes are not permanent anymore.

    Princess_Unicorn_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    One I’ve Been Working On A Few Years -

    Before and after photos showing tattoo removal and correction on a person's upper arm, highlighting tattoo mistakes fixed.

    Background_Movie_469 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Nine Sessions Over 3 Years. Nanosecond Laser

    Before and after photo showing successful removal of a black cross tattoo, highlighting tattoo mistake correction results.

    johnnylaser007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    5 Sessions With Two Months Of Spacing

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading with advanced tattoo removal techniques on skin.

    No-Awareness3288 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Getting Close To The Finish Line

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fade with skin healing and removal treatments on a forearm.

    ne0ngl0w Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Just Wanted To Share This With You Guys ... After 2 Years It Finnaly Happened

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading and skin healing, illustrating tattoo correction progress on forearms.

    FryingDan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Before - August 2024 - August 2025

    Faded tattoo cover-up progression on skin showing tattoo mistakes aren't permanent with visible before and after stages.

    zetaretic0li Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    4 Years - 6 Sessions

    Before and after photos showing successful tattoo removal treatment on a forearm with fading ink.

    cookk123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    ~2.5 Years, 8 Grueling Removal Sessions With Medlite C6, And One Less Shoddy Tattoo Later

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed and covered with new colorful tattoo designs on the arm.

    stanislavovna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    6 Sessions In 9 Months With Cutera Enlighten

    Before and after photos of tattoo removal showing fading of a black tree and crescent moon tattoo on the upper arm.

    Familiar_Milk_1037 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    I Treated This Tattoo 6 Times On One Of My Pico Laser

    Before and after photos showing fading of a red dragon tattoo, highlighting how tattoo mistakes aren’t permanent anymore.

    jamie_0007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    5 Sessions 12-24 Weeks Apart. Last Session Two Years Ago. Before Photo June 2019. After Photo Taken Today. Qswitch Nanosecond Laser

    Faded sun tattoo on skin in before photo and clear skin without tattoo in after removal treatment.

    johnnylaser007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Left Was Before Any Sessions, Right Is After About 8 Sessions. So Worth It

    Faded forest tattoo before and after removal showing how tattoo mistakes aren’t permanent anymore on skin.

    dazyyyyy96 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    16 Sessions Over Five Years. Nanosecond Laser

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed from forearms, highlighting advances in tattoo correction.

    johnnylaser007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Two Years Of Progress

    Fading tattoo removal progress shown in six photos from December 2022 to September 2024 illustrating tattoo mistakes correction.

    lov3streams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    2 Sessions. That’s Right. Two Sessions Spaced Six Months Apart In 2018. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser. Not Pico. This Person Returned Today After Visiting Us In 2018 To Start On A New Tattoo

    Faded tattoo on neck before and after removal showing how tattoo mistakes aren’t permanent anymore.

    johnnylaser007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Almost Gone….(Please Be Nice)

    Faded tattoo after multiple sessions showing how tattoo mistakes can be removed over time.

    marcavln Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Progress After 1.5 Years. Haven’t Had A Removal Session In 6 Months. Waiting Longer Between Sessions Is The Best For Results

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading through removal treatments on a person's leg skin.

    pauliepablo2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Black & Grey Sleeve Progress

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes removed and skin restored on different forearms in indoor settings.

    Nordic_up_north Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    My Completed Removal 🥳 Don't Lose Hope!

    Before and after photos showing tattoo mistakes fading and skin healing over time on a person's arm.

    innerbloooooooooooom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Haven’t Done A Session In Over A Year But It’s Still Releasing Ink

    Before and after photos showing tattoo removal progress on a hand with multiple small and a large detailed tattoo.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    5 Sessions Over Three Years. Q Switch Nanosecond Laser

    Faded tattoo removal on wrist shown in before and after photos demonstrating tattoo mistakes correction.

    johnnylaser007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

