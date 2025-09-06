ADVERTISEMENT

Back in the day, tattoos used to be forever. That's why we're still warned to think twice about getting tattoos today. But nowadays, tattoo removal exists, and experts say that removing standard black tattoos has up to 90% success rate. About 70-90% of colored tattoos are removed successfully, and the same goes for 95% of small tattoos.

Every bit of the removal journey can feel like a small win, and where better to share your progress than on a subreddit dedicated just for that? Whether it's a bad tattoo job, an ex's name, or something that brings back bad memories, tattoo removal experts have helped these folks to get rid of it.

We've gathered the most impressive and successful examples of tattoo removal and present them to you here. Turns out, sometimes you can erase your mistakes.

To know more about how the tattoo removal process works, Bored Panda reached out to a professional – Sydney-based tattoo removal specialist Jamie Tomlinson from Goodbye Tattoos. "Tattoo removal is like peeling back an onion skin," she tells us. Yet there's also so much more to it.

Read on to find out whether removing a tattoo is more painful than getting one, what the most annoying misconceptions about tattoo removal are, and why new technology is making it more and more effective!

More info: Goodbye Tattoos | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok